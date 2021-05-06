KITTITAS — Malloree Simpson clubbed two home runs and drove in six runs while pitching a complete game as Mabton defeated Kittitas 20-10 in the semifinals of the EWAC district softball tournament on Thursday.
Jentry Simpson was 3-for-3 with a solo homer and teammate Lily Villa also had three hits with a triple and two RBI for the Vikings (11-3), who will make the program's first appearance in a district championship when they travel to Granger on Saturday.
Shakina Miller was 4-for-4 with two triples and three RBI for Kittitas, which finished 9-7.
Mabton=331=(10)3=—=20=12=2
Kittitas=112=33=—=10=10=7
M. Simpson and J. Simpson; Nash, Huber (4), Nash (5) and Nevius, Hillebrand (5).
Highlights: Jentry Simpson (M) 3-3, HR, RBI; Malloree Simpson (M) 3-4, 2 HR, 6 RBI; Lily Villa (M) 3-4, 3b, 2 RBI; Angele Herrera (M) 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Keirrah Roettger (M) 1-3, 2 RBI; Rillee Huber (K) 2-2, 3 runs; Shakina Miller (K) 4-4, 3 runs, 3 RBI, 2 3B; Cassidy Gay (K) 1-3 run, RBI.
---
GRANGER 9, DAYTON-WAITSBURG 4: At Granger, Shaylin Cardenas pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts and drove in two runs to help the Spartans win Thursday's district semifinal game.
Nizhoni Tallman was 3-for-4 with a triple, three stolen bases and three RBI for Granger (12-1), which will host Mabton in the title game on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Dayton=100=100=2=—=4
Granger=305=001=x=—=9
Seney and Struckemeir; Cardenas and Tallman.
Granger highlights: Nizhoni Tallman 3-4, 3b, 3 RBI, 3 sb; Mariel Birrueta 2-4, RBI, 2 sb; Shaylin Cardenas 1-4, 2 RBI, CG, 10 K; Hailey Golob 2-4, RBI; Jaylin Golob 2-4, RBI; Cristal Torres 1-4, RBI, sb.
---
TRACK
CBBN
West Valley boys 93, Davis 51
100: Julian Ortiz (WV) 11.17. 200: Donald Barnes (D) 23.32. 400: Dane Voldman (WV) 54.51. 800: Jahir Chavez Castellanos (D) 2:11.45. 1600: Liam Rickey (WV) 4:59.52. 3200: Caden Casteel (WV) 10:52.45. 110H: Cade Golbek (WV) 16.47. 300H: Golbek (WV) 44.03. 4x100: Davis 45.34. 4x400: West Valley 3:46.49.
Shot: Skyler Farris (WV) 41-7.75. Disc: Mason Smith (WV) 111-0. Jav: Smith (WV) 165-1. HJ: Damian Corbray (D) 5-6. PV: Will Koenig (WV) 13-0. LJ: Tyler Girard-Southards (D) 17-7. TJ: Southards (D) 36-7.5. Wheelchair: Chance Wells 100, 15.77; 400, 56.91; 800, 2:05.36; 1600, 4:26.32.
NOTE: West Valley boys finish 3-0 in league duals, will host final day of district finals on May 15.
West Valley girls 101, Davis 42
100: Alana Lee (WV) 13.99. 200: Lee (WV) 29.58. 400: Alexa Guzman (D) 1:14.80. 800: Skye Stenehjem (WV) 2:42.41. 1600: Rachel Argento (WV) 5:36.02. 3200: Argento (WV) 12:27.37. 100H: Ella Ferguson (WV) 17.85. 300H: Marisol Ramos (D) 1:00.21. 4x100: Davis 56.45. 4x200: West Valley 2:04.54. 4x400: West Valley 4:47.47.
Shot: Catherine Melchor Banales (D) 28-1.5. Disc: Talia See (WV) 88-5. Jav: Alyssa Miles (WV) 109-5. HJ: Ferguson (WV) 4-10. PV: Regan Irvine (WV) 8-6. LJ: Courtney Maison (WV) 13-8. TJ: Mariana Tilley (D) 29-2.
---
Eisenhower boys 84, Sunnyside 60
100: Oliver Barron (E) 11.95. 200: Reece Davis (S) 23.69. 400: Aiden Cazares (S) 58.31. 800: Aiden Waddle (E) 2:10.91. 1600: Reid Weaver (S) 4:43.0. 3200: Weaver (S) 10:17.72. 110H: Tyke Stewart (E) 19.04. 300H: Stewart (E) 47.76. 4x100: Eisenhower 47.94. 4x400: Eisenhower 3:56.76.
Shot: Jeffery Condardo (E) 35-2.5. Disc: Condardo (E) 131-5. Jav: Benjamin Oswalt (S) 110-2. HJ: Waddle (E) 5-5. PV: Stewart (E) 11-0. LJ: Kain Robledo (S) 18-0.25. TJ: Cazares (S) 37-8.
Eisenhower girls 110, Sunnyside 40
100: Kara Mickelson (E) 13.21. 200: Mickelson (E) 27.24. 400: Mickelson (E) 1:00.52. 800: Hannah Hilton (E) 2:37.11. 1600: Annette Figueroa (E) 6:03.40. 3200: Isabela Alvarado (E) 12:13.7. 100H: Alaina Morgan (S) 17.95. 300H: Kennedy Leach (E) 53.20. 4x100: Eisenhower 54.49. 4x200: Eisenhower 2:16.35. 4x400: Eisenhower 5:00.14.
Shot: Erica Torres (S) 35-9. Disc: Torres (S) 126-10. Jav: Sara Diehm (E) 82-3. HJ: Alyssa Lee (E) 4-6. PV: Sarah Shannon (E) 7-0. LJ: Morgan (S) 15-3.75. TJ: Lee (E) 32-0.
NOTE: Eisenhower girls finish 3-0 in league duals, will host first day of district finals on May 13.
---
TENNIS
CBBN
Davis boys 7, Eisenhower 0
Singles: Conor Lincoln (D) d. Jacob Ortiz 6-0, 6-0; Shawn Calkins (D) d. Christian Fuentes 6-0, 6-0; Lucas Tweedy (D) d. Angel Rodriguez 6-1, 6-0; Hayden Tweedy (D) d. William Oldenkamp 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Aldo Valencia-Cesar Cervantes (D) d. Isaiah Palma-Jose Rodriguez-Espinoza 6-0, 6-0; Alex Lascar-Adam Lamarche (D) d. Angel Jimenez-Orlan Delgado 6-2, 6-0; Liam Hill-Thomas Leslie (D) won by forfeit.
Davis girls 7, Eisenhower 0
Singles: Carly Mattson (D) d. Daisy Martinez 6-1, 6-1; Emily Kissel (D) d. Alyssah Cornejo 6-0, 6-0; Yahayra Ruiz (D) d. Vanessa Johnson 6-0, 6-1; Moira Boughton (D) d. Anicca Martinez 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Cleo Kuk-Lily Gomez (D) d. Beatriz Perez-Hernandez-Natalie Dick 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; Jackie Serafin-Anja Boughton (D) d. Hailey Henderson-Anabelle Kollman 6-3, 7-5; Doreen Suarez-Karen Madrigal (D) d. Ada Querin-Viviana Armijo 6-2, 6-1.
---