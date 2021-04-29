CONNELL — Senior Faith Hahn-Landis won three events to lead Naches Valley to the girls team title at Thursday's SCAC district track and field championships.
Hanh-Landis won the 300-meter hurdles and triple jump and led a 1-2-3 sweep for the Rangers in the pole vault. She also anchored the second-place 4x400. Naches Valley piled up 145 points to edge the 141 posted by host Connell.
Zillah senior Juan Avalos won the 100 and 200 and anchored the runner-up 4x100.
BOYS
Team scores: Connell 206, College Place 117, Naches Valley 92, Zillah 78, Wapato 60, Toppenish 58, La Salle 28, Kiona-Benton 18.
Local highlights
100: 1, Juan Avalos (Z) 11.26; 2, Carson Favilla (Z) 11.36. 200: 1, Avalos (Z) 23.41; 2, Favilla (Z) 23.50. 400: 2, Nakea John (Z) 54.12; 3, Xander Hires (NV) 54.49. 800: 2, Cesar Loza (W) 2:02.75. 110H: 3, Brandon Favilla (Z) 18.61. 300H: 2, Noah Robles (NV) 42.57; 3, Victor Alcaide (W) 43.84. 4x100: 2, Zillah 44.47; 3, Naches Valley 45.58. 4x400: 2, Naches Valley 3:38.52; 3, Wapato 3:42.82.
Shot: 1, Christian Longtimesleeping (W) 45-4; 2, Roman Petruncio (L) 42-9. Disc: 3, Jesus Fernandez (T) 112-7. Jav: 3, Jose Castaneda (T) 132-10. HJ: 1, Julian Rodriguez (NV) 6-0; 3, Brayden Briskey (NV) 5-4. PV: 1, Dominic Sowers (L) 12-0; 2, Angelo Ferolito (T) 12-0; 3, Logan Hayman (NV) 10-6. LJ: 2, Rodriguez (NV) 20-2.75. TJ: 2, Emilio Vela (W) 40-9.
GIRLS
Team scores: Naches Valley 145, Connell 141, College Place 100, Zillah 99, Toppenish 79, La Salle 65, Wapato 32, Kiona-Benton 11.
Local highlights
100: 1, Gillian Martin (L) 12.74; 2, Mia Hicks (Z) 12.95; 3, Noemi Mendoza (T) 13.68. 200: 1, Hicks (Z) 27.38; 2, Leah Ashby (L) 28.13; 3, Mendoza (T) 29.19. 400: 3, Kathryn Snyder (L) 1:05.82. 800: 1, Snyder (L) 2:30.95; 3, Hollie Ziegler (Z) 2:47.49. 1600: 1, Joelle Shields (NV) 5:41.95; 2, Betzabeth Zaragoza (W) 5:45.22; 3, Ziegler (Z) 5:57.09. 3200: 1, Zaragoza (W) 12:46.24; 2, Shields (NV) 13:21.50; 3, Brooke Miles (NV) 14:01.73. 100H: 3, Kaia Lindstrand (Z) 20.25. 300H: 1, Faith Hahn-Landis (NV) 51.53; 3, Victoria Luna (NV) 57.75. 4x100: 1, Toppenish 54.90; 2, Zillah 55.01. 4x200: 1, La Salle 1:52.45; 3, Zillah 2:04.89. 4x400: 2, Naches Valley 4:35.18; 3, Zillah 4:53.91.
Shot: 2, Isabella Kanelopoulos (L) 33-7. Disc: 2, Caitlyn Meninick (W) 101-5. Jav: 2, Eve Anaya (T) 86-11; 3, Haylie Rose (NV) 81-5. HJ: 1, Kassandra Garza (Z) 5-0; 3, Hicks (Z) 4-4. PV: Hahn-Landis (NV) 8-6; 2, Audrey Smith (NV) 7-6; 3, Luna (NV) 7-6. LJ: 2, Mendoza (T) 15-2. TJ: 1, Hahn-Landis (NV) 31-8; 2, Allison Smith (NV) 31-2.
---
CBBN
AT ZAEPFEL STADIUM
West Valley boys 79, Eisenhower 66
100: Julian Ortiz (WV) 11.32. 200: Ortiz (WV) 23.11. 400: Mateo Cruz (WV) 58.30. 800: Liam Rickey (WV) 2:07.74. 1600: Oscar Lopez (E) 4:45.67. 3200: Lopez (E) 10:35.73. 110H: Cade Golbek (WV) 16.77. 300H: Colbek (WV) 44.37. 4x100: West Valley 44.29. 4x400: West Valley 3:44.13.
Shot: JP Leahy (WV) 42-5. Disc: Jeffery Condardo (E) 117-8. Jav: Mason Smith (WV) 163-0. HJ: Aiden Waddle (E) 5-2. PV: Tyke Stewart (E) 11-0. LJ: Stewart (E) 16-11.25. TJ: Cameron Lister (E) 35-7.75. Wheelchair: 100, Chance Wells (WV) 15.97. 400, Wells 55.49. 800, 1:58.42. 1600, Wells 4:09.46.
Eisenhower girls 94, West Valley 55
100: Kara Mickelson (E) 13.48. 200: Mickelson (E) 27.53. 400: Mickelson (E) 1:00.83. 800: Isabela Alvarado (E) 2:27.36. 1600: Alvarado (E) 5:32.32. 3200: Hannah Hilton (E) 12:30.72. 100H: Ella Ferguson (WV) 18.26. 300H: Kennedy Leach (E) 52.73. 4x100: Eisenhower 52.85. 4x200: West Valley 1:58.83. 4x400: Eisenhower 4:31.11.
Shot: Maggie Alexander (WV) 26-7.5. Disc: Addie Mitchell (E) 81-9. Jav: Alyssa Miles (WV) 102-2. HJ: Ferguson (WV) 4-6. PV: Sophia Mcdougall (WV) 8-0. LJ: Alexia Lee (E) 14-8.5. TJ: Lee (E) 30-6.75.
---
BASEBALL
SCAC DISTRICT
ZILLAH 8, TOPPENISH 4: At Toppenish, Jake Vankemske and Kaigen Cochran both had two hits to help the Leopards finish fifth in the tournament. The championship and third-place game will be played on Saturday.
Toppenish=111=000=1=—=4=1=0
Zillah=400=301=0=—=8=6=1
A. Villanueva, Perez (4) and Bauer; Flood, Vankemske (4), Haffner and Kiezer-Cochran, Flood (4).
Highlights: Jake Vankemske (Z) 2-4; Kaigen Cochran (Z) 2-4; Zane Giles (Z) 2b; Anthony Magana (Z) 3b.
---
LA SALLE 12, WAPATO 8: At La Salle, Justus Barker and Tyson Snell drove in three runs apiece and Keegan Edler was 3-for-4 with a double, run and two RBI to lead the Lightning in its season finale. Seth Olney and Aiden Gaytan had two RBI each for Wapato.
Wapato=300=500=0=—=8=5=4
La Salle=340=104=x=—=12=11=6
Dollente and Martinez; Messer, Barker (4) and Snell.
Highlights: Justus Barker (L) 2-3, run, 3 RBI; Tyson Snell (L) 2-2, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Keegan Edler (L) 3-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; J Rettig (L) 1-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Seth Olney (W) 1-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Quincey Dollente (W) 1-3, 2b, run; Aiden Gaytan (W) 2-4, 2 RBI; Braden Richardson (W) 2 runs.
---
SOFTBALL
CWAC
SELAH 24, GRANDVIEW 0: At Grandview, Aerin Lee threw a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts and helped her cause with five hits — including two doubles — five runs and three RBI, and Sydney Wells had three home runs, two doubles and knocked in eight runs for the Vikings.
Selah (10-0 CWAC, 12-0 overall) wraps up the regular season Saturday by hosting Ellensburg for a doubleheader.
Selah==456=54=—=24=27=0
Grandview==000=00=—=0=0=5
Lee and Hite, Wells (4); Ledesma and Perez
Highlights: Aerin Lee (S) no-hitter, 12 Ks, 5-5, 5 runs, 2 2b, 3 RBI; Sydney Wells (S) 5-5, 5 runs, 8 RBI, 3 HR, 2 2b; Brooke Wangler (S) 2-3, 3 run; Izzy Vick (S) 1-1, 2 runs; Lauren Thomas 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Maddie Telles (S) 2-2, run RBI; Dilynn Hite 2-3 2 runs 2 RBI; Paige Scoggin 4-5 2 runs.
---
TENNIS
CBBN
West Valley boys 7, Eisenhower 0
Singles: Jimmy Pruiett (WV) d. Jacob Ortiz 6-0, 6-1; Alex Garcia-Widmer (WV) d. Angel Rodriguez 6-0, 6-0; Kel Griffiths (WV) d. Christian Fuentes 6-1, 6-0; Yaani Shah(WV) d. William Oldenkamp 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Logan Kinloch-Henry Preacher (WV) d. Joan Zendejas-Isaiah Palma 6-0, 6-0; 2- Dru Kumar-William Rojan (WV) d. Jose Rodriguez-Espinoza-Orlan Delgado 6-0, 6-0; West Valley won third doubles by default.
West Valley girls 7 Eisenhower 0
Singles: Alisha Shetty (WV) d. Daisy Martinez 6-0, 6-0; Grace Joffs (WV) d. Alyssah Cornejo 6-0, 6-0; Ahlyah Basmeh (WV) d. Vanessa Johnson 6-0, 6-0; Swasti Tiwari (WV) d. Kayla King 6-0 6-0.
Doubles: Ellie Tweedy-Maddie Pickett (WV) d. Beatriz Perez-Hernandez-Natalie Dick 6-0 6-0; Hailey Murdock-Ivy Tweedy (WV) d. Ada Querin-Viviana Armijo 6-0, 6-1; Morgan Calahan-Haelee Jenft (WV) d. Anicca Martinez-Haily Hammontree-Henderson 6-0, 6-0.
---
Davis boys 7, Sunnyside 0
Singles: Conor Lincoln (D) d. William Shelley 2-6, 6-2, 6-1; Shawn Calkins (D) d. Simon Copenhauer 6-0, 6-0; Lucas Tweedy (D) d. Carlos Pacheco 6-1, 6-2; Hayden Tweedy (D) d. Toby Rodriguez 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: Aldo Valencia-Cesar Cervantes (D) d. Blake Perez-Zakkary Garcia 6-2, 6-3; Alex Lascar-Arturo Baeza (D) d. Calvin Copenhauer-Erick Vergara 6-0, 6-0; Liam Hill-Thomas Leslie (D) d. Kaiden Frank-Jose Morales 6-0, 6-0.
Sunnyside girls 4, Davis 3
Singles: Hellen Palma (S) d. Carly Mattson 0-6, 0-2, inj. def.; Emily Kissel (D) d. Stephanie Flores 6-0, 6-0; Yahayra Ruiz (D) d. Natalia Becho 6-2, 6-3; Lesly Tiatelpa (S) d. AnaBeth Montemayor 7-5, 6-3.
Doubles: Moira Boughton-Doreen Suarez (D) d. Macy Norem-Annalise Alvarez 6-4, 6-0; Andrea Pineda-Cecilia Tovar (S) d. Cleo Kuk-Lily Gomez 7-6, 6-3; Olivia Mears-Mirna Ramirez (S) d. Karen Madrigal-Alexia Roque 6-4, 7-6.
---
EWAC
Granger boys 4, White Swan 0
Singles: Adam Asher (G) d. Oscar Velasquez 6-1, 6-1; A.J. Cardenas (G) d. Noah Sauer 6-0, 6-0. Granger won all three doubles by forfeit.
Granger girls 3, White Swan 1
Singles: Jimena Gutierrez (WS) d. Jasslyn Ramos 7-5, 7-6; Ariela Solorio (G) d. Michelle Gutierrez 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: Eliana Rios-Marian Alaniz (G) d. Nakoda Sampson-Gme'Wiin Mills 6-4, 7-6; Hannah Valenzuela-Idaly Cardoza (G) d. Sofia Sanchez-Yadira Zuniga 6-2, 6-0.
---
GOLF
CBBN
BOYS POD AT YAKIMA ELKS
Team scores: West Valley 305, Davis 390, Sunnyside 483, Eisenhower inc.
Top individuals: Jack Sutton (WV) 73, John Kim (D) 75, Trey LeCheminant (WV) 75, Colton Owen (WV) 76, Bradley Hammermeister (WV) 81, Brady Komstadius (WV) 81, Henry Hodge (E) 93, Kyle Polage (D) 93, Bennett Wood (WV) 93, Alexis Arguelo (E) 104.
---
SCAC
Girls league championship
AT BLACK ROCK
Team scores: Naches Valley 454, College Place 476, Wapato 486, La Salle 511, Zillah inc., Toppenish inc.
Top individuals: Marisa Tillequots (Wap) 105, Maci Christopherson (NV) 110, Maddie Kime (NV) 111, Ruby Clark (T) 112, Quincey Abrams (L) 112, Emma Stubner (NV) 113, Megan Foertsch (CP) 114, Maeye Thompson (CP) 115, Delaney Allan (L) 118, Alyx Dudenhoeffer (Wap) 119, Hayden Garcia (NV) 119.
---
RCS INVITE
AT SUNTIDES
BOYS — Top individuals: Sergio Sanchez (Cle Elum) 82, Dillon Pratt (CE) 90, Evan Stubbs (CE) 93, DJ Hansberry (CE) 95, Ike O'Leary (Goldendale) 102, Dane O'Leary (Go) 104, Dema Thayer (Go) 104.
GIRLS — Top individuals: Jaryn Madsen (Warden) 105, Amaya Smith (CE) 110, Josie Larned (CE) 110, Sara Hiebert (Go) 116, Jovena Scabbyrobe (YT) 123.