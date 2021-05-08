PROSSER — Haden Hicks broke a 52-year old school scoring record while leading Prosser to an 81-54 win over West Valley.
The senior knocked down 17 of 20 free throws on his way to a game-high 25 points, raising his career total to 1,256 and surpassing the legendary Bucky Bruns. Tommy Inions added 18 points for the Mustangs and Kaden Swift also reached double figures with 13.
Kaleb Thorson scored a team-high 15 points for East Valley, which will host Ellensburg on Tuesday. Prosser will host Selah Tuesday in a matchup of the CWAC's last remaining unbeatens.
EAST VALLEY — Kaleb Thorson 15, Brady Locke 11, Calhoun 7, Hooper 5, Uriostegui 5, Johnson 4, Ka. Taylor 3, Deveny 2, Field 2, Ko. Tayor 0, Miller 0, Walser 0.
PROSSER — Haden Hicks 25, Tommy Inions 18, Kaden Swift 13, McClure 5, Phillips 5, Weinmann 4, Griffiths 4, Reyes 3, Rivera 2, Gonzalez 2, Flores 0, Hultberg 0.
East Valley=12=16=16=10=—=54
Prosser=15=25=18=23=—=81
Highlights: Hicks (P) 17-20 FT
---
GRANDVIEW 59, ELLENSBURG 52 (OT): At Ellensburg, senior Nicky Gutierrez followed up Friday's 25-point effort at East Valley with 26 points in Saturday's overtime victory.
Cade Gibson led Ellensburg, which held Grandview to six points in the fourth quarter to force extra time, with 16 points. Grandview (2-1) has a bye on Tuesday while Ellensburg (0-3) plays at East Valley.
GRANDVIEW — Nicky Gutierrez 26, Lorenzo Castilleja 14, N. Medina 9, F. Medina 6, J. Garza 2, Rodriguez 2, Castro 0, A. Garza 0, Dorsett 0, Sanchez 0.
ELLENSBURG — Cade Gibson 16, Darius Andaya 10, E. Fenz 9, J. Fenz 8, Nealey 6, Conaway 3, Mayo 0, Boast 0.
Grandview=9=19=16=6=9=—=59
Ellensburg=6=19=16=9=2=—=52
Highlights: Gutierrez (G) 8-10 FT.
---
CWAC GIRLS
PROSSER 53, EAST VALLEY 51: At Prosser, Halle Wright broke out for 27 points and Alexis Harris netted 15 for the Mustangs, who jumped ahead with a 21-point third quarter. Karina Hibbitt paced EV with 19 points.
Both teams play at home on Tuesday with East Valley hosting Ellensburg and Selah at Prosser.
EAST VALLEY — Prince 0, B. Sylve 2, Wright 9, Alvarado 6, Karina Hibbitt 19, Barry 3, Gordon 8, A. Sylve 4.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 1, Bestebreur 0, Maljaars 2, Cortes 8, Taylor 0, Alexis Harris 15, Halle Wright 27.
East Valley=15=9=13=14=—=51
Prosser=12=9=21=11=—=53
---
ELLENSBURG 63, GRANDVIEW 17: At Ellensburg, Dylan Philip scored 20 and unbeaten Ellensburg jumped out to a 17-0 lead, then outscored Grandview 12-0 in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs (3-0) will travel to East Valley on Tuesday and Grandview will play at Prosser Friday.
GRANDVIEW — Cat Castro 10, Trevino 5, Copeland 2, Cardenas 0, Medina 0, Richey 0, Castilleja 0, Black 0, Prieto 0, Yanetsko 0.
ELLENSBURG — Dylan Philip 20, Rylee Leishman 13, Olivia Anderson 10, Rogel 5, Hartrick 4, Coates-Demis 3, Kennedy-Colson 3, Jones 2, Whitney 2, Blume 1.
Grandview=3=5=9=0=—=17
Ellensburg=20=16=15=12=—=63
Highlights: Philip (E) 4 3s; Leishman (E) 3 3s.
---
SOFTBALL
Spartans win EWAC title
GRANGER — Nizhoni Tallman's three-run homer broke a 2-2 tie and sparked Granger to a 5-3 victory over Mabton in the EWAC district championship on Saturday.
Hailey Golob was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI and Shaylin Cardenas went the distance with eight strikeouts for the Spartans, who finished 13-1 and capped the program's first league and district titles.
Mabton pitcher Malloree Simpson fanned 11 and was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBI.
Mabton=002=001=0=-=3=4=2
Granger=002=300=x=-=5=5=1
M. Simpson and J. Simpson; Cardenas and Tallman.
Highlights: Nizhoni Tallman (G) 2-3, HR, 3 RBI; Hailey Golob (G) 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Shaylin Cardenas (G) CG, 8 K; Malloree Simpson (M) CG, 11 K, 2-3, 2b, 3b, 2 RBI; Angela Herrera (M) RBI; Lily Villa (M) 2-3.
---
TRACK
Alvarado wins Carnival mile
VANCOUVER — Eisenhower sophomore Isabela Alvarado, competing for the Sun City Harriers, won the mile at Saturday's Clark County Distance Carnival at Hudson's Bay High School.
Alvarado clocked 5 minutes, 6.27 seconds and edged the runner-up by .12. Teammate Hannah Hilton was sixth in the 3,200 in 11:37.75.
Selah's Cooper Quigley took down the Vikings' school record in the 1,600, placing ninth in the mile in 4:14.90. That converts to 4:13.42 for the metric distance.
Sunnyside's Reid Weaver broke a 43-year-old school record in the 3,200, placing 10th in 9:40.41. Eisenhower's Oscar Lopez ran 10:00.22.
---
BOYS SOCCER
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 4, DAVIS 1: At Davis, Diego Cervantes opened the scoring and three other Grizzlies added goals during a seven-minute stretch in the second half. Sunnyside (6-3) will host Eisenhower and Davis (5-4) will host West Valley on Tuesday.
First half: 1, Sunnyside, Diego Cervantes, 21:00.
Second half: 2, Sunnyside, Kevin Hernandez (Daniel Farias), 52:00; 3, Sunnyside, Ezequiel Rodriguez, 55:00; 4, Davis, Jonathan Martinez, 57:00; 5, Sunnyside, Oscar Gurrola (Daniel Mendoza) 58:00.
Saves: Alexandre Capi (D) 6, Omar Ibarra-Rodriguez (S) 4.
---
BOYS SWIMMING
CWAC
AT SELAH AQUATIC CENTER
Team scores: Selah 93, Prosser 27, Toppenish 20, East Valley 14, Zillah 13, Grandview 1.
Top performances
200 medley relay: Selah (Vick, Strand, L. Cavanaugh, Ozanich) 1:51.79, Toppenish 1:53.75, East Valley 2:18.98.
200 free: Reilly Cavanaugh (S) 2:19.69, Jaxon Smith (T) 2:20.45, Ethan Felicetti (P) 2:48.83.
200 IM: Coleman Wright (P) 2:08.14, Ian Muffet (Z) 2:13.76, Michael Ozanich (S) 2:23.61,
50 free: Sam Reese (S) 28.22, Jesus Guerrero (P) 28.33, Vicente Medelez (Z) 28.50.
100 fly: Emiliano Zuniga (T) 1:00.73, Michael Strand (S) 1:03.23, Liam Cavanaugh (S) 1:06.08.
100 free: Cooper Vick (S) 56.88, Jacob Gano (EV) 1:00.34, Michael Noyes (S) 1:00.40.
500 free: Jonathan Hansen (S) 6:22.95, Jacob Gano (EV) 6:23.75, Reilly Cavanaugh (S) 6:38.67.
200 free relay: Selah (Vick, L. Cavanaugh, Strand, Ozanich) 1:41.98, Prosser 1:56.35,
100 back: Coleman Wright (P) 59.06, Cooper Vick (S) 1:06.63, Michael Noyes (S) 1:13.66.
100 breast: Ian Muffet (Z) 1:04.50, Michael Ozanich (S) 1:09.69, Michael Strand (S) 1:14.98.
400 free relay: Selah (E. Ozanich, Hansen, R. Ozanich, R. Cavanaugh) 4:26.21, East Valley 4:48.95.