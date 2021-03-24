GRANGER — Despite double-digit kills from Ariela Solorio and Mariel Birrueta, Granger absorbed its first loss of the season in a four-set defeat to Tri-Cities Prep in the EWAC district semifinals Wednesday night.
Solorio collected 11 kills, 11 digs, eight assists and was 16-for-16 serving, but the Jaguars rallied for a 19-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-11 victory and a trip to Walla Walla Valley on Saturday for a shot at the district title.
Birrueta had 10 kills, Shaylin Cardenas put together 34 perfect passes and 21 digs and Britney Meza had 15 assists and four kills for the Spartans (13-1), who host Kittitas on Saturday for third and fourth place.
Granger highlights: Ariela Solorio 16-16 serving, 1 ace, 11 kills, 8 assists, 11 digs, 5 perfect passes; Mariel Birrueta 5-6 serving, 1 ace, 10 kills, 1 block, 6 digs, 6 pp; Shaylin Cardenas 12-12 serving, 2 kills, 21 digs, 34 pp; Jasslyn Ramos 2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig, 2 pp; Britney Meza 5-5 serving, 4 kills, 15 assists, 7 digs, 2 pp; Hannah Valenzuela 15-16 serving, 3 aces, 3 digs, 2 pp; Eliana Rios 9-10 serving, 1 ace, 13 digs, 12 pp; Marian Alanis 2 digs, 1 pp.
---
DAYTON-WAITSBURG 3, WHITE SWAN 2: At Dayton, Keegan Wolfsberger had 10 kills, four aces and three blocks for the Cougars, but D-W rallied for a 26-24, 18-25, 20-25, 25-8, 15-13 win.
In other district play, Mabton defeated Burbank 3-1.
WS highlights: Sunmiet Brown 17 assists, 2 aces; Sidni Watkins 3 kills, 2 blocks; Yuli Yelchchin 1 kill; Lovey Vanpelt 4 kills, 3 aces; Jovena 8 digs; Keegan Wolfsberger 10 kills, 4 aces, 3 blocks.
---
CROSS COUNTRY
CBBN
AT WEST VALLEY
West Valley boys 16, Davis 46
Individuals: Ben Connell (WV) 18:32 (5K), Nathan Ditto (WV) 18:37, Caden Casteel (WV) 18:39, Max Hutton (WV) 19:14, Anders Norman (D) 19:19, Dane Voldman (WV) 19:25, Liam Rickey (WV) 19:38. Wheelchair: Chance Wells (WV) 8:34 (2m).
West Valley girls 15, Davis 48
Individuals: Rachel Argento (WV) 22:14, Nicole Murdock (WV) 22:51, Emma Fillmore (WV) 23:30, Rebecca Darwood (WV) 24:16, Brooke Bauer (WV) 24:40, Jamilynn Cavallo (D) 24:43, Katie Murdock (WV) 25:09.
---
BOYS GOLF
CWAC
AT BLACK ROCK
Team scores: East Valley 403, Prosser 423, Selah 440, Grandview 482.
Individuals: Khale Calhoun (EV) 85, Brock Weinman (P) 95, Alex Gout (EV) 100, Kaden Swift (P) 101, Jonathan Morris (S) 101, Trevor Hoffard (G) 103, Travis Hoffard (G) 106, Camden Powell (EV) 106.
---
TENNIS
CWAC
Grandview boys 2, Prosser 2
Singles: Bennett Berg (P) d. Geobanny Pineda 6-0, 6-0; Joel Alvarez (G) GV won by forfeit.
Doubles: Jett Hatch-Ethan Felliceti (P) d. David Lepez-Angel Tovar 6-1, 6-0; Jordan Hernadez-Christian Sanchez (G) won by forfeit; no No. 3 doubles.
Grandview girls 3, Prosser 2
Singles: Lauralia Montelongo-Solis (G) d. Lily Haughee, 6-4, 6-1; Jeemin Choi (P) d. Summer Zavala, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Aubrey Munn-ShannonWhotong (P) d. Kirsten Maldonado-Sofia Sanchez 6-3, 6-2; Ana Farias-Julieta Farias (G) d. AidaRoy-Sydney Gamache 6-1, 6-0; Jazelle Tovar-Noemi Reyes (G) d. Ava Smasne-Julia Slaugh 7-5, 6-0.