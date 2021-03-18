Senior Alice Bennett had seven blocks and teammates Lydia Becker and Taylor Perez combined for 36 digs as Ellensburg earned a three-set win at East Valley in CWAC volleyball Thursday night.
Becker also had five kills and three aces for the Bulldogs, whose 25-13, 25-23, 25-20 win moved their league record to 8-1 with one match remaining at home on Saturday against Grandview.
Selah, which was idle Thursday, closes out its season Saturday at Prosser. Ellensburg and Selah, which split their two meetings, would share the league title with wins on Saturday.
Ellensburg highlights: Alice Bennett 7 blks, 5 digs; Taylor Perez 17 digs; Lydia Becker 3 aces, 5 kills, 19 digs; Kacey Mayo 11 assists, 4 digs; Abby Harrell 15 kills, 9 digs.
East Valley highlights: Macy Taylor 2 aces, 6 pp, 18 digs; Allison Heater 3 kills, 5 digs, 4 aces; Bryana Barry 7 pp, 5 kills, 8 digs, 1 block; Karina Hibbitt 2 kills, 9 digs; Jia Smith 3 assist, 3 digs; Ashlynn Sylve 1 kill, 2 digs, .5 blocks; Emma Gruenberg 2 kills, 1 dig, 1 ace, .5 blocks; Emily Wright 3 kills, 1 block; Myrisa Randolph 3 kills, 10 assists, 3 digs, 1 ace; Madelyn Trujillo 1 dig, .5 blocks.
---
PROSSER 3, GRANDVIEW 1: At Grandview, Brooke Bennett’s 44 assists produced three players with double-digit kills as the Mustangs prevailed 25-15, 25-14, 19-25, 25-21.
Prosser highlights: Brooke Bennett 44 assists, 2 kills, 1 ace; Elli Maljaars 14 kills, 6 blocks, 2 aces, 12 digs; Grace Meirndorf 12 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs; Halle Wright 11 kills, 4 blocks; Kambree Blair 25 digs, 5 aces; Olivia Campos 6 kills, 2 aces, 8 digs; KJ Ohler 12 digs, 1 ace; Abby Finn 3 digs; Kendra Groeneveld 1 kill, 1 dig, 1 block.
Grandview highlights: Sydney Hamm 6 kills, 21 assists, 9 digs; Natalee Trevino 8 kills, 24 digs; Jazmine Richey 8 kills, 15 digs; Mia Sanchez 20 digs.
---
CBBN WEST VALLEY 3, EISENHOWER 0: At Eisenhower, Zoey Crimin led the Rams with 10 kills and four aces in a 25-20, 26-24, 26-19 sweep. Lexi Barbee posted 32 assists for West Valley, which moved to 5-0 in league and 7-0 overall.
West Valley highlights: Zoey Crimin 10 kills, 4 aces, 2 blocks; Lilly Kinloch 7 kills; Ella Pitzer 6 kills; Ryley Almberg 5 kills; Kennedy Webb 3 aces, 3 kills; Kylie Cyr 16 digs; Lexi Barbee 32 assists.
Eisenhower highlights: Evelyn Shapiro 3 kills, 5 blocks; Eboni Johnson 3 aces, 2 blocks; Isabel Pastor 4 aces; Montana Dixon 3 kills, 3 aces, 22 perfect passes; Lilee Peralta 4 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Lupe Flores 18 perfect passes; Ashley Serna 5 blocks.
---
SUNNYSIDE 3, DAVIS 0: At Sunnyside, the Grizzlies (3-2) got 11 kills, six digs and three aces from Kaycee Hazzard in a 25-16, 25-14, 25-13 sweep.
Davis highlights: Shaela Allen-Greggs 3 digs, 2 assists; Camryn Birch ace, 5 digs; Jacque Belman 5 digs.
Sunnyside highlights: Kaycee Hazzard 11 kills, 6 digs, 9-11 serving, 3 aces; Alyna Ramirez 5 kills, 9 digs; Alaina Morgan 4 kills, 7-7 serving, 2 aces; Mackenzie Chambers 13 digs, 6 pp; Jadyn Muzzy 4 assists; Jansyn Carrizales 23 assists, 6 kills, 4 digs, 14-16 serving, 3 aces; Kori Hazzard 2 digs; Emily Anderson 3 kills, 4 digs; Erika Jonson 4 aces, 5 assists, 3 digs; Olivia Puente 10-12 serving, ace, 10 digs; Lily Bottineau-Potter 3 kills.
---
EWAC
GRANGER 3, CLE ELUM 0: At Granger, Shaylin Cardenas contributed seven kills, nine digs and four aces to lead the Spartans to a 25-17, 25-12, 25-9 sweep. Granger moved to 9-0 in the West and will play at White Swan on Saturday.
Granger highlights: Ariela Soloria 5-6 serving, 4 kills, 6 assists, 5 perfect passes, 3 digs; Mariel Birrueta 6-9 serving, 2 aces, 4 kills, 18 digs, 17 pp; Nizhoni Tallman 11-11 serving, 22 digs, 26 pp, 2 aces; Shaylin Cardenas 10-10 serving, 4 aces, 7 kills, 9 digs, 7 pp; Britney Meza 12-13 serving, 11 assists, 12 digs, 5 pp, 2 kills; Jasslyn Ramos 2 kills; Eliana Rios 10-10 serving, 3 aces.
---
KITTITAS 3, HIGHLAND 0: At Highland, the Coyotes pushed their West record to 7-2 with a 25-6, 25-22, 25-15 win. Kittitas plays at Mabton on Saturday.
Highland highlights: Paisley Loys 10 digs; Gwen Rydberg 6 kills, block; Sydney Hakala 2 digs, 5 kills, ace; Autumn Hammett 2 blocks, 5 digs; Carol Govea 4 digs.
Kittitas highlights: Amelia Mohn 20 assists, 8 digs; Natalia Benevides 7 aces , 8 digs, 3 kills; Allison McCune 5 aces, 3 kills; Courtney Coates 8 kills, 8 digs; Sydney Lael 8 digs; Ava Smith 3 kills.
---
MABTON 3, WHITE SWAN 2: At White Swan, the Vikings rallied for a 26-24, 22-25, 17-25, 25-19, 15-10 win. Shayonnie Jackson led the Cougars with six kills.
White Swan highlights: Sunmiet Brown 14 assists, 27 serves; Sidni Watkins 2 kills, 2 blocks; Yuli Yelechchin 2 kills, 3 aces; Nakoda Sampson 3 kills, 8 serves, 3 aces; Shayonnie Jackson 6 kills; Lovey Vanpelt 3 kills, 4 aces; Jovena Scabbyrobe 5 digs; Keegan Wolfsberger 2 blocks.
---
SW DISTRICT
GOLDENDALE 3, CASTLE ROCK 1: At Castle Rock, Sara Hiebert recorded 15 kills and Rachel Gallagher added 30 assists with seven kills to lead unbeaten Goldendale (9-0) past Castle Rock 25-14, 24-26, 25-21, 25-16 in the semifinals of the Southwest district tournament. The Timberwolves will play in Saturday’s championship at 1 p.m. in Castle Rock.
Goldendale highlights: Rachel Gallagher 30 assists, 7 kills, 2 stuff blocks, 17 digs, 17-18 serving; Taylor Rising 13 kills, 15 digs, 4 assists, 12 pp, 13-13 serving; Olivia Erland 24-24 serving, 23 digs, 9 pp, 3 kills; Sara Hiebert 15 kills, 5 stuff blocks; Kennedy Berry 18-18 serving, 23 pp, 19 digs, 5 assists; Gwen Gillian 11 pp, 3 digs; Caryn Rising 10 kills, 9 digs, stuff block; Brook Blain 6 kills, 3 digs, 2 stuff blocks; Emma Olson 5-7 serving.
---
SOCCER
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 2, EAST VALLEY 0: At East Valley, Dylan Philip scored two more goals to reach 18 for the season and Reagan Messner made five saves to record another shutout for unbeaten Ellensburg in East Valley’s final game.
The Bulldogs will conclude their schedule Saturday at Grandview, which defeated Prosser 1-0 on Thursday.
First half: 1, Ellensburg, Dylan Philip (Maddy Snow), 7:00. 2, Ellensburg, Philip, 18:00.
Second half: No scoring.
Saves: Reagan Messner (Ell) 5.
---
SCAC
DISTRICT LA SALLE 10, CLE ELUM 0: At La Salle, Kendall Moore and Gillian Martin netted hat tricks to lead the Lightning to a SCAC/EWAC semifinal win Wednesday night. Moore leads the Valley with 20 goals and Martin, the school’s all-time leader with 130, has 19 this season.
La Salle (9-0) will host Connell in the league championship at 1 p.m. Saturday at Marquette Stadium.
First half: 1, La Salle, Kendall Moore (Gillian Martin), 2:00. 2, La Salle, Moore (Nataly Pacheco) 5:00. 3, La Salle, Martin, 10:00. 4, La Salle, Gaby Paniagua (Anastaysia Radillo) 20:00. 5, La Salle, Azul Ponce (Grace Liscano), 24:00. 6, La Salle, Martin (Paniagua), 38:00.
Second half: 7, La Salle, Moore (Pacheco), 42:00. 8, La Salle, Pacheco, 50:00. 9, La Salle, Rylee Goins (free kick), 70:00. 10, La Salle, Martin (Hayley Stohr), 80:00.
Saves: Cle Elum 14; Stohr (LS) 0.
---
SLOWPITCH
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 18-15, DAVIS 8-2: At Kiwanis Park, the Grizzlies picked up a pair of league wins heading into Tuesday trip to Eisenhower. Davis will play at West Valley on Tuesday.