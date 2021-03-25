Lilee Peralta and Montana Dixon combined for 15 kills and Eboni Johnson served seven aces as Eisenhower earned a sweep over Davis in CBBN volleyball Thursday night.
Johnson also had 11 assists and Dixon added eight digs and four aces to her seven kills for the Cadets, who prevailed 25-13, 25-22, 25-16.
Sally Gargus had nine digs and five assists for Davis.
CBBN teams have two remaining matches next week to wrap up their seasons. Eisenhower will be at West Valley on Tuesday while Davis hosts Sunnyside.
Davis highlights: Shaela Allen-Greggs 4 kills, 3 assists, 1 ace; Sally Gargus 9 digs, 5 assists, 1 ace; TaShaila Villa 2 blocks, 1 kill.
Eisenhower highlights: Eboni Johnson 11 assists, 7 aces, 4 digs; Montana Dixon 7 kills, 4 aces, 8 digs, 6 perfect passes; Isabel Pastor 2 kills, 3 digs, 3 pp; Lilee Peralta 8 kills, 4 pp; Emma Quesnell 2 kills, 3 digs; Evelin Rodriguez 9 assists, 5 aces; Alexia Salazar 15 digs, 6 assists, 5 pp; Paris Powell 2 aces, 1 kill; Ashley Serna 1 block; Evelyn Shapiro 4 kills, 2 blocks.
---
SUNNYSIDE 3, WEST VALLEY JV 0: At West Valley, Kaycee Hazzard's 14 kills and Jansyn Carrizales' 25 assists powered the Grizzlies to a 25-22, 25-20, 25-18 sweep. Sunnyside travels to Davis on Tuesday.
The Rams, whose varsity squad has been in quarantine this week, hosts Eisenhower on Tuesday.
Sunnyside highlights: Kaycee Hazzard 3 aces, 14 kills, 4 digs, 1 block; Alyna Ramirez 8-8 serving, 2 aces, 7 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks; Alaina Morgan 8-9 serving, 2 kills; Mackenzie Chambers 5-5 serving, 1 ace, 6 pp, 13 digs; Jadyn Muzzy 1 kill, 1 dig; Jansyn Carrizales 17-19 serving, 3 aces, 25 assists, 4 digs, 1 block; Kori Hazzard 1 kill; Emily Anderson 5 kills, 3 digs; Erika Jonson 7 assists, 2 digs; Olivia Puente 1 kill, 13 digs, 13-16 serving, 3 aces.
West Valley highlights: Allie Gasseling 4 aces, 5 kills; Hailey Murdock 2 aces, 13 assists; Ella Ferguson 9 kills; Mia Gonzalez 5 kills, 2 blocks; Amaleah Rodriguez 11 digs; Christa Cline 6 assists.
---
BOYS SOCCER
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 2, PROSSER 0: At Prosser, Diego Lopez scored twice on assists from freshman Preston Sluder in the season opener for both teams. Prosser will play at Selah on Saturday and East Valley will host the Vikings next Tuesday.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, East Valley, Diego Lopez (Preston Sluder), 42:00. 2, East Valley, Lopez (Sluder), 64:00.
Saves: Yahir Avila (EV) 1, Esteban Rodrigue (P) 3.
---
FOOTBALL
EWAC
In a high-scoring round of games Thursday night, Granger rolled up a 78-46 win at White Swan, Cle Elum defeated Highland 45-10, River View beat Kittitas 49-0, Tri-Cities Prep downed Mabton 41-20 and Burbank topped Dayton-Waitsburg 54-6.
No other details were available at press time. The final games of the season will be played Tuesday.
---
GIRLS SWIMMING
CBBN
AT LIONS POOL
West Valley 81, Davis 78
200 medley relay: Davis (Scott, Gonzalez, Ehlis, Dufault) 2:20.33, West Valley 2:28.74. 200 free: Lauren Gonzalez (D) 2:37.31, Katie Barnes (WV) 2:50.40. 200 IM: Kellynn Scott (D) 3:02.05, Mia Dufault (D) 3:07.51. 50 free: Alisha Shetty (WV) 27.49, Isabelle Ehlis (D) 28.60. Diving: Emma Fischer (D) 172.55. 100 fly: Jaelynn Durels (WV) 1:31.84, Grace Palmandez (D) 1:42.73. 100 free: Alisha Shetty (WV) 1:02.20, Leah Stapleton (WV) 1:12.03. 500 free: Lauren Gonzalez (D) 7:06.96, Jordyn Durels (WV) 7:55.16. 200 free relay: Davis (Gonzalez, Dufault, Scott, Ehlis) 2:07.61, West Valley 2:16.85. 100 back: Mia Dufault (D) 1:26.16, Taylor Rivera (WV) 1:32.56. 100 breast: Kellynn Scott (D) 1:24.29, Leah Stapleton (WV) 1:24.92. 400 free relay: West Valley (Shetty, J. Durels, Barnes, Rivera) 5:03.00, Davis 5:47.85.
Also: Abby Wagner (Naches Valley) 100 back, 1:17.20; 100 free, 1:09.66.
---
Eisenhower 89, Sunnyside 27
200 medley relay: Eisenhower (Shannon, Hernandez, Alcazar, Mitchell) 2:20.97. 200 free: Lindsay Martin (E) 2:52.01. 50 free: Addie Mitchell (E) 26.48, Kassidy Alcazar (E) 26.54. Diving: Sarah Shannon (E) 78.8. 100 fly: Bailey Volin (E) 1:51.86. 100 free: Kassidy Alcazar (E) 59.30, J'naya Siller (S) 1:13.17. 500 free: Addie Mitchell (E) 5:44.27, Lindsay Martin (E) 8:06.66. 200 free relay: Eisenhower (Alcazar, DeLeon, Mickleson, Martin) 2:08.08, Sunnyside 2:12.23. 100 back: Sarah Shannon (E) 1:28.74, Engree Bucio (E) 2:03.77. 100 breast: Jessiela Gill (S) 1:24.01, Jasady Siller (S) 1:42.36. 400 free relay: Eisenhower (Mitchell, Mickleson, Shannon, Martin) 4:44.64.
---
GIRLS GOLF
CWAC
AT BLACK ROCK
Team scores: East Valley 466, Selah 467, Grandview 667.
Individuals: Lexi Becker (S) 93, Josslyn Spurgin (EV) 111, Ashlin Snider (EV) 115, Macy Taylor (EV) 116, Jacey Scott (S) 120, Lainey Mendoza (G) 123, Elessar Grajeda (EV) 124, Mikayla Wolfram (S) 125.