Olivia Rankin scored seven runs and Lauren Yockey had five RBI and pitched a complete game to lead Eisenhower to an 18-8, 20-6 sweep over visiting Davis in CBBN South softball on Friday.
Yockey and Katie Suhm drove in three runs apiece in the opener while Rankin went 2-for-3 with a triple and three runs scored.
Emma Quesnell pitched a complete game to go with three hits and four RBI in the Game 2 win.
Rebeccah Spry went 3-for-4 on the day for Davis, which will play at West Valley next Tuesday.
Game 1
Davis=430=01=—=8=6=4
Eisenhower=821=7x=—=18=10=2
Southards and Spry; Yockey and Quesnell.
Highlights: Rebeccah Spry (D) 2-2, run, 2 RBI, sb; Olivia Rankin (E) 2-3, 3b, 3 runs; Katie Suhm (E) 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Isabel Pastor (E) 2-2, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI, sb; Lauren Yockey (E) 1-3, 2b, 3 RBI.
Game 2
Davis=041=01=—=6=4=4
Eisenhower=445=7x=—=20=10=3
Southards, Warford (3), Hohner (3) and Spry; Quesnell and Ochoa.
Highlights: Layla Hall (D) 1-2, 2 runs, RBI; Emma Quesnell (E) 3-4, run, 4 RBI; Taylor Yockey (E) 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Amidie Ochoa (E) 2-3, 3 RBI; Suhm (E) 1-4, 2b, sb.
---
NONLEAGUE
SELAH 12-9, WEST VALLEY 1-3: At West Valley, Sydney Wells at the plate and Aerin Lee in the circle led the way once again for the unbeaten Vikings (8-0). A home run and two doubles by Wells accounted for three of Selah's 10 extra-base hits on the day and Lee struck out 13 while only giving up one hit in the opener.
Sydney Yates went 3 for 4 in Game 2 to lead the Rams, who will host Davis while Selah plays at Prosser next Tuesday.
Game 1
Selah=021=315=—=12=17=3
West Valley=010=0000=—=1=1=3
Lee and Hite. Soptich, Rodriguez (5) and Yates.
Highlights: Sydney Wells (S) 3-4, 2b, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Lauren Thomas (S) 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Dilynn Hite (S) 3-4, 2 runs, RBI; Gabi Young (S) 2-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Maddie Telles (S) 4-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Paige Scoggin 1-1, 2b, RBI; Izzy Vick (S) 3b, run, RBI; Aerin Lee CG, 1 H, 13 K.
Game 2
Selah=144=000=0=—=9=11=1
West Valley=000=003=0=—3=8=5
Thomas, Lee (6) and Hite. Espinoza, Kivi (5) and Butler, Yates.
Highlights: Brynn Pendleton (S) 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Wells (S) 2b, 3 RBI; Aerin Lee (S) 2-5, 2b, run, RBI; Hite (S) 2b, sb; Anika Garcia (WV) 2-4, 2b, run; Sydney Yates (WV) 3-4, 2b, run, RBI; Linnea Butler 1-3, 2b, 2 RBI.
Selah at West Valley softball (2)
---
BASEBALL
NONLEAGUE
WEST VALLEY 5, SELAH 1: At Selah, Blake Leaverton threw a one-hitter and Brady Mills hit a double and home run for the Rams, who handed Selah its first loss. West Valley (2-0) plays at Davis on Tuesday while Selah (6-1) hosts Prosser.
West Valley=111=000=2=—=5=10=0
Selah=010=000=0=—=1=1=2
Leaverton and Hanses; Herbst, Johnson (6) and Pettyjohn.
Highlights: Blake Leaverton (WV) CG, 1-hitter; Brady Mills (WV) 2-4, 2b, HR; Eli Grange (WV) 2-4, 2b; Johnny Hanses (WV) 2b; Adam Goodrich (WV) 3-4, 2b, 3b; Carter Seely (S) 2b, RBI.
---
BOYS SOCCER
SCAC-EWAC
HIGHLAND 4, WAPATO 0: At Highland, Jose Gonzalez knocked in two first-half goals to help stretch the Scotties' record to 6-0-1.
Highland's match with Naches Valley on Monday has been canceled, leaving the Scotties with one remaining league match at home against Toppenish on Wednesday.
In other league play, College Place edged Mabton 4-3.
First half: 1, Highland, Jose Gonzalez (Miguel Romero); 2, Highland, Jose Gonzalez; 3, Highland, Alex Ramos; 4, Highland, Salvador Ceja.
Second half: No scoring.
Saves: Jesus Gonzalez (H) 3.
---
NONLEAGUE
EAST VALLEY 1, EISENHOWER 1: At Zaepfel Stadium, Gavin Gordon's tally with six minutes left in regulation earned the Red Devils a draw Thursday night. East Valley (4-2-1) hosts West Valley on Saturday while Eisenhower plays at Selah.
First half: 1, Ike, Corbin Herrera, 20:15.
Second half: 2, EV, Gavin Gordon (Diego Lopez), 74:03.
Saves: Yahir Avila (EV) 6, Alex Diaz (Ike) 4.
---
TRACK
CWAC
Prosser boys 75, Grandview 59
100: Cade Harris (P) 11.72. 200: Harris (P) 25.59. 400: Lorenzo Castilleja (G) 1:00.37. 800: Ethan Denny (P) 2:10.84. 1600: Lukkes Hultberg (P) 4:46.69. 3200: Castilleja (G) 11:33.40. 110H: Reilly Williams (P) 15.46. 300H: Williams (P) 40.88. 4x100: Prosser 47.79. 4x400: Prosser 3:50.34.
Shot: Kestin Hofstad (P) 42-2.5. Disc: Dominik Sanchez (G) 117-3. Jav: Brennen Carey (P) 156-10. HJ: Rexton Niemi (P) 4-10. PV: Jace Delarosa (G) and Abdiel Lopez (G) 9-0. LJ: Christian Rodriguez (G) 16-2. TJ: Anthony Rodriguez (G) 33-7.
Prosser girls 89, Grandview 46
100: Jazmine Richey (G) 13.61. 200: Richey (G) 28.48. 400: Cami Anderson (P) 1:10.02. 800: Kendra Groeneveld (P) 2:46.83. 1600: Avery Thiemann (P) 6:07.53. 3200: Elizabeth Humberstad (P) 14:16.64. 100H: Amia Ibarra (P) 20.58. 300H: Richey (G) 54.16. 4x100: 58.17. 4x200: Prosser 2:09.06.
Shot: Grace Bryan (P) 28-11.5. Disc: Bryan (P) 82-2. Jav: Abby Finn (P) 80-3. HJ: Tylie Niemi (P) 4-0. PV: Anderson (P) and Kate Hansen (P) 6-6. LJ: Alaisa Martinez (G) 13-10. TJ: Kambree Blair (P) 29-8.
---
EWAC
AT BURBANK
BOYS
Local winners — 200: JJ Dobie (RC) 24.12. 800: Jayden Connolly (H) 2:30.06. 1600: Isaac Immel (RC) 4:45.09. 3200: Noah Sanchez (WS) 11:00.14. 110H: Josiah Contreras (K) 21.08. 300H: Jonathan Marin (K) 1:00.32. 4x100: Kittitas 47.60. 4x400: White Swan 4:05.70. Shot: Ryan Heckert (Gr) 35-7. Jav: Steven Verwey (WS) 142-3. HJ: Owen Stickney (K) 5-6. LJ: Cayden Eckhardt-Hakala (H) 18-4. TJ: Stickney (K) 38-8.
GIRLS
Local winners — 400: Kinzie Federwisch (K) 1:10.39. 800: Virginia Yelechchin (WS) 2:53.19. 1600: Yelechchin (WS) 6:24.00. 3200: Niveah Martinez (H) 14:56.49. Shot: Keegan Wolfsberger (WS) 31-6. Disc: Gwen Rydberg (H) 103-2.
---
TENNIS
CWAC
Selah boys 3, Othello 2
Singles: Kellam Adams (S) d. Aaron Villarreal 6-3, 7-6; Aidan Franklin (S) d. Ryan Clay 2-6, 6-3, (10-2).
Doubles: Quentin Garretson-Malachi Young (S) d. Kyler Freeman-Jacob Risenmay 6-3, 6-3. Brighton Roylance-Jack Gentry (EV) d. Riley Christianson-Kaden Giles 6-4, 6-2; Dallin Freeman-Seth Giles (EV) d. Kade Wurtz-John Ballew 6-3, 6-3.
Selah girls 5, Othello 0
Singles: Mary-Frances Ballew (S) d. Jules Cantu 6-2, 6-1; Macie Ladd (S) d. Shaily Tlahuel 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Addi Ladd-Tanna Bond (S) d. Kendra Freeman-Michiah Tovar 7-5, 7-5; Maya Hall-Adley Franklin (S) d. Sydney Anderson-Mckenzie Simpson 6-2, 6-3; Evani Valencia-Tiana Gaona (S) d. Mckenzie Fultz-Hazel Ritchie 7-6. 6-4.
---
Othello boys 4, East Valley 1
Singles: Aaron Villarreal (O) and Ryan Clay (O) won by f.
Doubles: Kyler Freeman–Jacob Risenmay (O) d. Dallas DeBlasio–Rylan Kosma 7-6 (3), 4-6, (11-9). Ian Larkin–Ranne Meloy (EV) d. Brighton Roylance–Jack Gentry 6-4, 7-6(9). Dallin Freeman–Seth Giles (O) d. Teegan Hooper–Brady Locke 6-4, 6-1.
Othello girls 5, East Valley 0
Singles: Jules Cantu (O) d. Mia Mesler 6-2, 6-2; Shaily Tlahuel (O) won by f.
Doubles: Kendra Freeman–Miciah Tovar (O) d. Taylor Calhoun-Jia Smith 6-1, 6-2. McKenzie Fultz–Sydney Anderson (O) and Kenzie Simpson-Hazel Ritchie (O) won by f.
---
SCAC
Wapato boys 4, Kiona-Benton 1
Singles: Bert Hinojosa (W) d. Ezra Beus 6-3, 6-7, 6-2; Erik Dulido (KB) d. Samuel Miranda 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: David Leyva-Dru Moses (W) d. Justin Patton-Brandon Schefer 6-0, 6-0; Jhace DeLaCruz-Eduardo Ramirez (W) d. Jerrick Oliver-Bryan Ocampo 6-2, 6-3; Kazmir Clark-Blazty Taiza (W) d. Cooper Covington-Juan Lemus 6-3, 6-1.
Wapato girls 5, Kiona-Benton 0
Singles: Arianna Cordova (W) d. Leah Alvarez 6-0, 6-0; Joselyn Guizar (W) d. Jessica Bermudez 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Jennifer Marcial-Myah Morales (W) d. Ortega-Covington 6-1, 6-1; Crystal Colin-Searra Rodriguez (W) d. Salinas-Strege 6-1, 6-1; Tionnie Polk-Eva Quintero (W) d. Schafer-Rivera 6-3, 6-4.
---
Connell boys 5, Naches Valley boys 0
Singles: Ethan Harris (C) d. Miguel Torres 4-6, 7-5, 6-3. Chris Thorson (C) won by f.
Doubles: Connell won all 3 matches by forfeit.
Connell girls 3, Naches Valley 2
Singles: Cassi Barragan (C) d. Makayla Bemorias 6-0, 6-1; Valeria Maciel (NV) d. Ellen Shinn 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Katie Stout-Masen Hill (C) d. Ariel Garcia-Rosa Saucedo 6-3, 7-5; d. Cambria Wright-Lexi Harris (NV) d. Maria Ramos-Sierra Parley 7-6(3) 6-4; Molly Hokanson-Noemi Aguilar (C) d. Gracie Osborn-Belen Robles 6-7 (7), 6-3, 6-4.
---
La Salle boys 4, Zillah 1
Singles: Jared Ball (LS) d. Coy Crowther 6-1, 6-0; Greg Manrique (Z) vs Dominic Perez 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: Dominic Tamez-Ethan Britt (LS) d. Devin Heilman-Ricardo Sanchez 6-3,6-3; Tristan Lawrence-Aiden Bliesner (LS) and Jacob Redifer/Jeremy Fisher (LS) won by f.
La Salle girls 5, Zillah 0
Singles: Annika Richarson (LS) and Isabella Alegria (LS) won by f.
Doubles: Reese Vetch-Courtney Standley (LS) d. Talani Oliver-Karen Martinez 6-1,6-0; Emilie Munguia-Jocelyn Verhey (LS) and Jenna McCoy-Mikayla Mendoza (LS) won by f.
---
Toppenish boys 5, College Place 0
Singles: Diego Ruiz (T) d. Camden Munns 6-1, 6-1; Robert Bjur (T) d. Mason Wilwand 6-4, 6-3
Doubles: David Luna-David Rosas (T) d. Gabe Fazzari-Vasti Lara 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(6); Miguel Martinez-Luke Hart (T) d. Curtis Reeves-Gavin Simmons 6-7(7), 6-2, 7-5; Diego Castro-Isaiah Pacheco (T) d. Isaac Miller-Samuel Anguiano 6-2, 6-0.
Toppenish girls 3, College Place 2
Singles: Sumi Leavell (CP) d. Maria Cervantes 6-0, 6-2; Tiana Tran (CP) d. Viviane Ochoa 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: Michel Linares-Kayla Ramirez (T) d. Kelli Meza-Kat Avila 4-6, 6-4, 6-2; Karen Romero-Paola Parbol (T) d. Karen Perez-Emma Morasch 6-2, 6-2; Sophia Jimenez-Judith Robledo (T) d. Genesis Martinez-Aubrey Castillo 6-7(5), 6-3, 9-7.