Caleb Coscarart, Ethan Williams and Isaac McDonald drove in three runs apiece to lead Eisenhower baseball to an 11-6 win over Davis on the final day of the CBBN South regular season on Tuesday.
Coscarart was 3-for-4 with a double and triple and Williams hit two doubles for the Cadets, who sprang out for five runs in the first inning. Catcher Joel Fernandez was 3-for-3 and scored two runs for the Pirates.
With the No. 2 seed Eisenhower will host No. 3 Davis in a district semifinal on Friday at 5 p.m.
Davis=001=010=4=—=6=6=3
Eisenhower=510=050=x=—=11=7=4
Lemus, Barrios (5) and Fernandez; Rodriguez, N. Fowler (5), Manley (7) and R. Fowler.
Highlights: Joel Fernandez (D) 3-3, 2 runs; Trent Williams (D) 1-4, 2b, run; Leo Lemus (D) 1-2, 2 RBI; Caleb Coscarart (E) 3-4, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Ethan Williams (E) 2-3, 2 2b, run, 3 RBI; Isaac McDonald (E) 1-4, 2b, 3 RBI; Steven Rodriquez (E) 4 IP, 1 hit, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K, 1-4, 2 runs.
---
WEST VALLEY 2, SUNNYSIDE 1: At West Valley, Alex Huber drove in the tying run and Adam Goodrich later scored the winner on a wild pitch with two outs in the sixth inning as the Rams rallied to finish 10-0 in league.
Layne Lemke pitched six innings for West Valley with no walks and five strikeouts.
The top-seeded Rams will play Sunnyside again on Friday, hosting a district semifinal at 5 p.m. All four teams will then assemble at West Valley on Saturday for the finals - a third-place game at 11 a.m. followed by the championship at 2 p.m.
Sunnyside=000=001=0=—=1=6=5
West Valley=000=002=x=—=2=4=0
Almaguer, Lopez (5) and Antumez; Lemke, Mills (7) and Hanses, Huber (5).
Highlights: Lopez (S) 1-2, RBI; Layne Lemke (WV) 6 IP, 0 BB, 5 K, 1-3, 3b; Jaden Klebaum (WV) 2-3, 2b;
---
SOFTBALL
CBBN
EISENHOWER 17-25, DAVIS 13-13: At Kiwanis Park, junior Emma Quesnell was 5-for-6 in the second game with a double, two triples and seven RBI and she pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts for the Cadets. She was 8-for-10 for the day.
Eisenhower finished 6-4 in league and will have the No. 2 seed in the district tournament in Sunnyside on Friday. The Cadets will play Sunnyside at 3 p.m. while Davis takes on West Valley.
Game 1
Eisenhower=301=910=3=—=17=13=6
Davis=100=631=2=—=13=14=1
Yockey and Quesnell; McCluskey and Fragoso.
Highlights: Taylor Yockey (E) 3-5, 3 RBI, CG; Katie Suhm (E) 2-5, 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Isabel Pastor (E) 2-5, 2b, 3 RBI; Emma Quesnell (E) 3-4, 2b, RBI; C Torres (D) 4-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; T Omta (D) 3-5, 3 runs, RBI; R Spry (D) 2-4, 2 runs, RBI.
Game 2
Eisenhower=516=521=5=—=25=21=4
Davis=011=533=0=—=13=5=1
Quesnell and Kent; McCluskey, Fragoso (7), Southards (7) and Orozco, Spry (6).
Highlights: Emma Quesnell (E) 5-6, 2b, 2 3b, 7 RBI, CG, 10 K; Kassady Alcazar (E) 4-4, 2b, 3b, 5 runs, 5 RBI; Amidie Ochoa (E) 4-5, 6 runs, 2 RBI; Olivia Rankin (E) 3-5, run, 2 RBI; A Warford (D) 1-4, run, 2 RBI; T Omta (D) 2-5, RBI.
---
WEST VALLEY 26, SUNNYSIDE 6: At Sunnyside, Sydney Yates drove in seven runs and Linnea Butler hit three doubles as the Rams closed out a 10-0 run through league play.
West Valley will have the top seed in Friday's district tournament in Sunnyside and face Davis in the semifinals at 3 p.m.
The championship and consolation games are slated for 5 p.m.
West Valley=33(11)=63=—=26=21=1
Sunnyside=220=20=—=6=12=8
Espinoza and Yates; Puente and Mendez.
Highlights: Sydney Yates (WV) 5-6, 2 2b, run, 7 RBI; Katie Arnold (WV) 3-5, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Tori Espinoza (WV) CG, 4-4, 2 2b, 6 runs, 2 RBI; Linnea Butler (WV) 3-5, 3 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Anna Grange (WV) 3-3, 4 runs; Jansyn Carrizales (S) 3-3, run; E Anderson (S) 3-3, RBI; Olivia Puente (S) 2-3, run.
---
BOYS SOCCER
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 2, DAVIS 1: At Davis, Zinedine Moreno and Jonathan Wright knocked in goals for the Rams, setting up a winner-take-all showdown at Sunnyside for the league title on Friday.
West Valley and Sunnyside are both 5-2.
Davis and Eisenhower will meet in their season finale on Friday at Zaepfel Stadium.
First half: 1, WV, Zinedine Moreno (PK), 21:00.
Second half: 2, WV, Jonathan Wright (Dylan Kitt), 66:00; 3, Davis, Noe Garfias, 71:00.
Saves: Wesley Bryant (WV) 3, Davis 3.
---
SUNNYSIDE 4, EISENHOWER 0: At Sunnyside, Ezequiel Rodriguez scored a hat trick and the Grizzlies pulled away late. Kevin Hernandez also scored for Sunnyside.
First half: 1, Sunnyside, Ezequiel Rodriguez (Daniel Mendoza), 30:00.
Second half: 2, Kevin Hernandez, 55:00. 3, Sunnyside, Rodriguez, 74:00. 4, Sunnyside, Rodriguez, 78:00.
Saves: Eisenhower 8, Omar Ibarra-Rodriguez 5
---
TENNIS
CBBN
West Valley boys 7, Eisenhower 0
Singles: Alex Garcia-Widmer (WV) d. Jacob Ortiz 6-0, 6-0; Jimmy Pruiett (WV) d. Christian Fuentes 6-0, 6-0; Dru Kumar (WV) d. Angel Rodriguez 6-0, 6-0; Yaani Shah (WV) d. William Oldenkamp 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Logan Kinloch-Henry Preacher (WV) d. Jason Zendejas-Isiaih Palma 6-0, 6-0; Kel Griffiths-Willam Rojan (WV) d. Angel Jimenez-Orlan Delgado 6-1, 6-0; Nolan Preacher-Max Fleming (WV) d. Jose Rodriguez-Espinoza-Adam Durante 6-0, 6-0.
---
Davis boys 7, Sunnyside 0
Singles: Shawn Calkins (D) d. William Shelley 6-2, 6-1; Conor Lincoln (D) d. Carlos Pacheco 6-1, 6-1; Lucas Tweedy (D) d. Simon Copenhaver 6-1, 6-0; Hayden Tweedy (D) d. Toby Rodriguez 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Aldo Valencia-Cesar Cervantes (D) d. Zakkary Garcia-Blake Perez; Alex Lascar-Adam LaMarche (D) d. Calvin Copenhaver-Erick Vergara; Liam Hill-Thomas Leslie (D) d. Jose Morales-Kaiden Frank.
Davis girls 5, Sunnyside 2
Singles: Carly Mattson (D) d. Hellen Palma 6-0, 6-0; Emily Kissel (D) d. Fatima Paredes 6-0, 6-0; Yahayra Ruiz (D) d. Natalia Becho 6-3, 6-0; Moira Boughton (D) d. Lesly Tiatalpa 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Andrea Pineda-Cecilia Tovar (S) d. Cleo Kuk-Lily Gomez 6-1, 6-3; Doreen Suarez-Anja Boughton (D) d. Macy Norem-Annalise Alvarez 6-0, 6-4; Olivia Mears-Mirna Ramirez (S) d. Karen Madrigal-Alexia Roque 6-1, 4-6, 16-14.