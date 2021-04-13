After falling behind by six runs in the second inning, Eisenhower had just enough time to pull off a dramatic rally with a four-run uprising in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Davis 9-8 on opening day of the CBBN baseball season on Tuesday at Eisenhower.
The Pirates led 8-3 through five frames and still held a comfortable 8-5 advantage after six.
But in the seventh the Cadets drew even on Ethan Williams’ bases-loaded walk with two outs and the game-winner followed on a fielding error in the windy conditions.
Ike’s Stevan Rodriquez had two hits, two stolen bases and three RBI, including a sacrifice fly that narrowed the margin to 8-7 in the seventh. Williams and Kekai Yokatake had two RBI each.
Trent Williams and Chase Hansen had two hits apiece for Davis, which hosts Eisenhower for a doubleheader on Friday.
Davis 061 010 0 — 8 10 2
Eisenhower 020 102 4 — 9 5 1
Gargus, Martinez (5) and Fernandez; Coscarart, Manley (6) and Fowler.
Highlights: Trent Williams (D) 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Chase Hansen (D) 2-4; Brian Alcazar (D) 1-2, RBI; Stevan Rodriquez (E) 2-4, 3 RBI, 2 SB; Ethan Williams 2-3, 2 RBI; Kekai Yokatake (E) 1-2, 2 RBI; Daniel Gomez (E) 1-2.
---
WEST VALLEY 4, SUNNYSIDE 3: At West Valley, Blake Leaverton pushed across the winning run for the Rams in the bottom of the eighth as they won their season opener.
Eli Grange had two hits — including a double — and Derek Wolff triples and scored for West Valley.
Ed Almaguer and Elijah Lopez each had a pair of hits for the Grizzlies.
West Valley visits Selah on Friday.
Sunnyside 200 010 00 — 3 6 3
West Valley 010 100 11 — 4 4 0
Lopez, Almaguer (5) and Yanez; Schlect, Mills (4), Leaverton (7) and Hanses.
Highlights: Ed Almaguer (S) 2-4, run; Elijah Lopez (S) 2-4, 2b; Eli Grange (WV) 2-4, run, 2b; Johnny Hanses (W) 1-3, run, RBI; Derek Wolff (WV) 1-4, run, 3b.
---
SCAC
LA SALLE 14-17, WAPATO 8-7: At Wapato, Marcus Cobar scored two runs and had three RBI in both games for the Wolves, who got double-digit strikeouts from starters Jacob Rettig and Eddie Messer.
In other games Tuesday, Naches Valley split at Connell and Toppenish split at College Place.
Game 1
La Salle 304 204 1 — 14 10 3
Wapato 310 202 0 — 8 8 5
Rettig, Barker (5) and Snell; Dollente, Bill (5) and Martinez.
Highlights: Marcus Cobar (L) 3b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Justus Barker (L) 3b, 4 runs, 3 RBI; Tyson Snell (L) 2-3, 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Jacob Rettig (L) 4.2 IP, 4 BBm 11 K; Seth Olney (W) 2-3, run, 3 RBI; Aroldo De Luna (W) 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI.
Game 2
La Salle 583 1 — 17 9 5
Wapato 011 5 — 7 6 5
Messer and Snell; Olney, Richardson (2) and Martinez.
Highlights: Marcus Cobar (L) 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Eddie Messer (L) 4 IP, 0 ER, 2 BB, 10 K; Keegan Edler (L) 3-3, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Tyson Snell (L) 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Quincey Dollente (W) 2-3, 2 RBI; Seth Olney (W) 2-2, 2 runs, RBI.
---
KIONA-BENTON 11-9, ZILLAH 1-7: At Benton City, Christian Hettich had three hits and three RBI in the second game for the Leopards, who play at La Salle on Saturday.
Game 1
Zillah 010 00 — 4 3 3
Kiona-Benton 121 07 — 11 11 0
Hettich, Johnson (5) and Flood. Messner and Black.
Game 2
Zillah 330 100 0 — 7 12 0
Kiona-Benton 230 202 x — 9 13 0
Haffner, Flood (4), Vankemseke and Flood, Cochran (4). Henry, Black (7) and Messner.
Zillah highlights: Kaigen Cochran 2-4; Cash Lehman 2-4; Kaden Haffner 3-4; Christian Hettich 3-3, 2b, 3 RBI; Braydon Flood 2b.
---
EWAC
RIVER VIEW 9-11, KITTITAS 7-13: At River View, Blake Catlin had four hits for the day with four runs scored and five RBI as the Coyotes moved to 1-3 in league. Kittitas hosts Cle Elum on Saturday.
Game 1
Kittitas 204 001 0 — 7 5 0
River View 130 302 x — 9 8 2
Catlin, Coles (5) and Tamez; Sakota, Whitlow (6) and Redd.
Highlights: H Smith (K) 3-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; B Catlin (K) 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI.
Game 2
Kittitas 435 1 — 13 12 5
River View 443 0 — 11 8 4
Towner, Carlson (2) and Catlin; Vasquez, Reed (3), Whitlow (3) and Senger.
Highlights: B Catlin (K) 2-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; A Johnson (K) 3-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; M Towner (K) 1-3, 5 RBI; H Smith (K) 2-3, 3 runs; C Coles (K) 2-3, 3 runs.
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 14-23, TOUCHET 1-1: At Sunnyside Christian, Tyler Groeneweg struck out 11 batters and gave up just one hit in the opener and was 5 for 5 with three RBI in the second game as the Knights (4-3) swept.
Game 1
Touchet 100 00 — 1 1 3
Sunnyside Chr. 221 9x — 14 6 2
McMakin, Bergsvin (3) and Kincaid; Groeneweg and Bosma.
Highlights: Tyler Groeneweg (SC) 5 IP, 11 Ks, 1 H; Buddy Smeek (SC) 2-3 RBI; Matt Roedel (SC) 2-2, 2b.
Game 2
Touchet 000 01 — 1 2 2
Sunnyside Chr. 4(11)1 7x — 23 16 0
Bergsvin, Orozco (3), McMakin (4) and Hale; Moore, Jansen (4) and Bosma, Smeenk (4).
Highlights: Nate Moore (SC) 2-3 RBI; Smeenk 2-3, 4 RBI; Goreneweg 5-5, 3 RBI; Roedel 2-4, 3 RBI, 2b.
---
SOFTBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 19, SUNNYSIDE 2: At Sunnyside, senior catcher Sydney Yates was 4 for 5 and hit for the cycle with two doubles, a triple, home run and six RBI in the Rams’ season opener.
West Valley 238 33 — 19 19 0
Sunnyside 020 00 — 2 6 1
Espinoza, Soptich (4) and Yates; Puente and catcher.
Highlights: Sydney Yates (WV) 4-5, 2 2b, 3b, HR, 2 runs, 6 RBI; Alexys Soptich (WV) 3-4, 3 runs, RBI; Anika Garcia (WV) 3-4, 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Tori Espinoza (WV) 2-4, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; M Martinez (S) 2-2, run; E Anderson (S) 1-2, 2b, run.
---
SCAC
WAPATO 15-15, LA SALLE 0-0: At Wapato, Ari Castro pitched a two-hitter in the opener and a perfect game to finish off the sweep for the Wolves.
Janae Martinez scored three runs in both games and teammate Nay Zagal-Martinez had a double, triple and three RBI in the first game for Wapato.
In other games Tuesday, Naches Valley swept Connell 19-11 and 13-12 and College Place took two from Toppenish.
Game 1
La Salle 000 0 — 0 2
Wapato 173 4 — 15 11
Page and Clark; Castro and Zagal-Martinez.
Highlights: Janae Martinez (W) 3-4, 3 runs; Nay Zagal-Martinez (W) 2-3, 2b, 3b, 3 RBI; Aliyah Gonzalez (W) 1-2, 2b.
Game 2
La Salle 000 — 0 0
Wapato 4(11)x — 15 6
Churchill and Clark; Castro and Zagal-Martinez.
Highlights: Castro (W) perfect game, 6K; Martinez (W) 1-1, 3 runs, 2 BB; Jen Rodriguez (W) 3-3, 3b; Zagal-Martinez (W) 2-3, 2b.
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 21-31, TOUCHET 8-16: At Sunnyside, Kelli Candanoza and Ella Halseth both hit grand slams in the second game to led the Knights, who play Colton on Saturday.
Game 1
Touchet 403 01 — 8 7 1
Sunnyside Chr. 12(18) x — 21 2 1
Renwick and Orozco; Andringa and Halseth.
Highlights: Breya Faber (SC) 4 RBI.
Game 2
Touchet 21(13) 0 — 16 3 2
Sunnyside Chr. 3(13)8 7 — 31 19 3
Renwick and Orozco; Faber, Andringa (3), Prins (4) and Clapp.
Highlights: Kelli Candanoza (SC) GS; Ella Halseth (SC) GS, 7 RBI; Breya Faber (SC) 3-6; Maddie Fultz (SC) 3-5.
---
BOYS SOCCER
NONLEAGUE
WEST VALLEY 4, PROSSER 1: At West Valley, Jonathan Wright scored two goals in the first 24 minutes and added an assist in the second half in the season opener for the Rams, who play at Ellensburg on Thursday.
First half: 1, WV, Jonathan Wright (Jackson Rotondo), 10:00; 2, WV, Wright (Sam Mooney), 24:00; 3, WV, Wesley Bryant (Cole Bonds), 35:00.
Second half: 4, Prosser, Hugo Guzman, 46:00; 5, WV, Mooney (Wright), 56:00.
Saves: Devin Duthie (WV) 1, Wesley Bryant (WV) 2.
---
EISENHOWER 6, ELLENSBURG 1: At Eisenhower, Corbin Herrera scored the tiebreaking goal early in the second half and added an assist and Jesus Mendoza knocked in two goals for the Cadets, who host East Valley on Thursday.
First half: 1, Ellensburg, own goal, 24:00; 2, Ike, own goal, 25:00.
Second half: 3, Ike, Corbin Herrera (Edwin Guillen), 40:00; 4, Ike, Ricardo Franco (Josue Lopez), 57:00; 5, Ike, Leo Ruiz (Herrera), 61:00; 6, Ike, Jesus Mendoza, 71:00; 7, Ike, Mendoza (Guillen), 78:00.
Saves: Alex Diaz (Ike) 1, Alan Ramirez Hernandez (Ell) 6, Rafael Gomez Vilchis (Ell) 1.
---
DAVIS 3, EAST VALLEY 0: At East Valley, Corey Villegas scored one goal and assisted another to lead the Pirates to a win in their season opener.
First half: 1, Davis, Ethan Rojas (Angel Huerta), 6:00. 2, Davis, Corey Villegas (Noe Garfias), 28:00.
Second half: 3, Davis, Gabriel Galindo (Villegas), 80:00.
Saves: Alexander Capi (D) 3, Yahir Avila (EV) 6.
---
SUNNYSIDE 4, SELAH 0: At Selah, Miguel Garcia scored twice and Diego Cervantes added a goal to go with an assist for the Grizzlies in their season opener.
First half: 1, Sunnyside, Ezekiel Rodriguez (Diego Cervantes), 1:00.
Second half: 2, Sunnyside, Cervantes. 3, Sunnyside, Miguel Garcia. 4, Sunnyside, Garcia.
Saves: Omar Ibarra-Rodriguez (S) 2. Selah not available.
---
TENNIS
EWAC
Granger boys 5, Burbank 0Singles: A.J. Cardenas (G) d. Jesus Lopez 6-3, 6-2; Eden Asher (G) won by forfeit.
Doubles: Adam Asher-Malik Cantu (G) d. Julian Cisneros-Abe Garcia 6-1, 6-0; Carlos Deleon-Daniel Torres (G) won by forfeit; Joel Herrera-Jonathan Bustamante (G) won by forfeit.
---
Granger girls 5, Burbank 0Singles: Ariela Solorio (G) d. Kendal Armstrong 6-3, 6-0; Jasslyn Ramos (G) d. Tania Gutierrez 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Eliana Rios-Marian Alaniz (G) won by forfeit; Idaly Cardoza-Hannah Valenzuela (G) won by forfeit; Maria Flores-Gloria Bustamante (G) won by forfeit.
Goldendale boys 2, White Swan 1Singles: Oscar Velasquez (WS) d. Rogen Bothamley 6-2, 6-3; Kyden Blunt (G) d. Noah Sauer 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Sam McCandless-Logan Speer (G) won by forfeit.
---
Goldendale girls 3, White Swan 2Singles: Jimena Gutierrez (WS) d. Taylor Beam 6-4, 7-5; Michelle Gutierrez (WS) won by forfeit.
Doubles: Taylor Rising-Olivia Erland (G) d. Nakoda Sampson-Ge’Wiin Mills 6-0, 6-0; Gwen Gilliam-Lizzy Hedges (G) won by forfeit; Jeslyn Berry-Jeannie Brown (G) won by forfeit.
---
Cle Elum girls 4, Highland 0Singles: Brook Wolf (CE) won by forfeit; Jessica Korich (CE) d. Carol Govea 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles: Amanda Board-Kyelee Cuffe (CE) d. Caitlyn Meyer-Maria Jacobson 6-0, 6-1; Sadie Melhorn-Lola Farero (CE) d. Anahi Silva-Judith Silva 6-3, 6-2.
---
GOLF
CWAC
BOYS POD AT ELLENSBURG
Team scores: East Valley 393, Ellensburg 395, Selah 470, Prosser 489, Grandview 496.
Individual: Khale Calhoun (EV) 84, Robert Crimp (Ell) 86, Noah Nealey (Ell) 98, Noah Dooley (EV) 100, Andrew Kasselis-Smith (Ell) 104, Alex Gout (EV) 104, Tre Bukowiec (EV) 105, Travis Hoffard (G) 106, Raife Izzy (Ell) 107, Ayden Sander (Ell) 107, Beaudry Benedetti (EV) 107.