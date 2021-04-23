Sparked by an eight-run third inning that erased a 6-0 deficit, Eisenhower rallied to keep its unbeaten record intact with an 11-7 win over Ellensburg in nonleague baseball Friday night.
Caleb Coscarart had two hits and four RBI and Stevan Rodriquez drove in a pair of runs for the Cadets, who improved to 6-0 with three wins over CWAC foes this week. Eisenhower resumes CBBN play on Tuesday at Sunnyside.
Ellensburg, which defeated Davis 7-2 in the afternoon, got two hits and three RBI from Cade Gibson.
Ellensburg=321=000=1=—=7=4=2
Eisenhower=008=201=x=—=11=10=1
Fowler, Manley (3), Rodriquez (6) and Hansen; Delvo, Roseberry (4) and Morrill.
Highlights: Caleb Coscarart (E) 2 hits, 4 RBI; Stevan Rodriquez (E) 2 RBI; Cooper Hansen (E) 2 hits; Cade Gibson (Ell) 2 hits, 3 RBI.
---
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 13-14, SUNNYSIDE 1-0: At Sunnyside, Blake Leaverton and Conner Schlect pitched two-hitters with 10 and 14 strikeouts, respectively, for the Rams (4-0 league, 5-0 overall), who play at Eisenhower on Friday.
Game 1
West Valley=127=21=—=13=9=0
Sunnyside=001=01=—=1=2=6
Leaverton and Hanses; Lopez, Montolongo (3) and Yanez.
Highlights: Blake Leaverton (WV) 10 K; Brodie Mills (WV) 2-3, 2 RBI; Brady Steiner (WV) 2-3, 2 RBI.
Game 2
West Valley=016=205=—=14=13=0
Sunnyside=000=000=—=0=2=3
Schlect and Hanses; Almaguer, Navarro (4), Atunez (6) and Arteaga.
Highlights: Conner Schlect (WV) 14 K; Eli Grange (WV) 4-5, 2b, 2 RBI; Johnny Hanses (WV) 2-3, 3 runs; Lane Lemke (WV) 2-3, 2b, 3 runs.
---
SOFTBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 17-21, SUNNYSIDE 2-3: At West Valley, junior Anika Garcia was 5-for-7 for the day with two doubles, a triple, six runs scored and seven RBI for the Rams.
Sydney Yates was 5-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI in the second game for West Valley, which moved to 4-0 in league and will host Eisenhower next Friday.
Game 1
Sunnyside=001=10=—=2=6=6
West Valley=1(11)4=1x=—=17=16=2
Puente and Anderson; Soptich, Rodrigues (5) and Butler.
Highlights: M Martinez (S) 2-3, run; J Carrisa (S) 1-2, 3b, run; Anika Garcia (WV) 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Linnea Butler (WV) 3-4, 2b, 3 RBI; Katie Arnold (WV) 2-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Tori Espinoza (WV) 1-3, 3b, run; Evka Ball (WV) 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Sydney Yates (WV) 2-5, 3 runs.
Game 2
Sunnyside=010=02=—=3=3=2
West Valley=(12)72=0x=—=21=20=3
Carrisa, Puente (3) and Anderson; Espinoza, Rodrigues (5) and Yates.
Highlights: O Puente (S) 1-3, 3b, 2 RBI; Sydney Yates (WV) 5-5, 2 2b, HR, run, 5 RBI; Anika Garcia (WV) 3-4, 2b, 3b, 4 runs, 4 RBI; Linnea Butler (WV) 4-4, 2 2b, 3b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Alexys Soptich (WV) 1-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI.
---
SCAC
CONNELL 20-27, LA SALLE 4-4: At La Salle, Paige Falk doubled and Lumarie Leija had two hits in the second game for the Lightning.
Game 1
Connell=(10)73=—=20=16
La Salle=004=—=4=4
Turner and Barrera; Falk and Leija.
Game 2
Connell=999=—=27=16
La Salle=202=—=4=4
Hudlow and Andrewjeski; Churchill and Leija.
Highlights: Paige Falk (L) 2b; Lumarie Leija (L) 2 hits.
---
EWAC
GRANGER 19-18, WHITE SWAN 1-5: At White Swan, Nizhoni Tallman was 7-for-9 for the day with a double, home run and six stolen bases for the unbeaten Spartans (8-0), who host Kittitas on Tuesday.
Game 1
Granger=291=07=—=19=15=0
White Swan=001=00=—=1=2=0
Cardenas and Tallman; Vanpelt, Scabbyrobe (5) and Garza.
Highlights: Nizhoni Tallman (G) 4-5, 2b, 3 sb, RBI; Shaylin Cardenas (G) 4-4, 2 2b, 2 RBI; Hailey Golob (G) 2-3, 4 sb, RBI; Maddison Cannon (G) 3 RBI; Alissa Garza (WS) 2 hits.
Game 2
Granger=080=300=7=—=18=17=4
White Swan=100=040=0=—=5=6=3
Cardenas and Tallman; Scabbyrobe, Vanpelt (2) and Garza.
Highlights: Nizhoni Tallman (G) 3-4, HR, 3 sb; Mariel Birrueta (G) 4-4, 3 sb, RBI: Shaylin Cardenas (G) 3-4, 2b, HR; Hailey Golob (G) 2-3, 2b; Beth Scabbyrobe (WS) 2-4, 2 RBI.
---
MABTON 11-7, TRI-CITIES PREP 1-2: At Mabton, Malloree Simpson struck out 24 batters in 12 innings and went 3-for-3 with a double, triple and 6 RBI in Game 1 of the Vikings' sweep. Mabton will play a nonleague game at Grandview on Monday.
Game 1
Tri-Cities Prep=001=00=—=1=1=1
Mabton=064=1x=—=11=9=2
Rivas and Hiett. M. Simpson and J. Simpson.
Mabton highlights: Malloree Simpson 5 IP, 0 ER, 11 K, 3-3, 2b, 3b, 6 RBI; Jentry Simpson 1-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Lily Villa 1-3; Giselle Garzon 2-3; Trinity Barajas 1-2, RBI.
Game 2
Tri-Cities Prep=001=000=1=—=2=2=3
Mabton=002=401=x=—=7=5=3
Diaz and Harrison. M. Simpson and J. Simpson.
Mabton highlights: Malloree Simpson 7 IP, 13 K, 1-3, 3b, RBI; Angela Herrera 1-4, 3b, 3 RBI; Kiara Torres 1-3, RBI; Kierrah Roettger 1-3; Lily Villa 1-3, RBI.
---
NONLEAGUE
ELLENSBURG 14, DAVIS 3: At Ellensburg, Alexus Bosancu's two-run double highlighted a 12-run first inning for the Bulldogs, who moved to 9-2 and will resume CWAC play on Tuesday hosting East Valley.
Davis=102=00=—=3=4=5
Ellensburg=(12)20=0x=—=14=11=0
Southards and Ochoa; Polacek, Zimmerman (4) and LeaderCharge, Mayer (4).
Highlights: Allie Warford (D) 2-3, 2 runs; Talia Omta (D) 1-2, RBI; Victoria Zimmerman (E) 2-4, 3b, 3 runs, RBI; Sienna Pascoe (E) 2-3, 2b, run; Tess Polacek (E) 1-3, 2 RBI, 3 IP, 3 K; Alexus Bosancu (E) 1-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI.
---
ELLENSBURG 16, EISENHOWER 2: At Ellensburg, Maddie Kennedy drove in four runs and pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts for the Bulldogs in their first game of the day.
Eisenhower==002=00=—=2=6=4
Ellensburg==2(11)2=1x=—=16=14=1
Quesnell, Yockey (1) and Ochoa; Kennedy and Nelson.
Highlights: Kassady Alcazar (Eis) 2-2, run; Taylor Yockey (Eis) 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Jami Nelson (Ell) 3-4, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Maddie Kennedy (Ell) 2-2, 3b, 4 RBI, CG, 2 ER, 2 BB, 11 K; Lily Case (Ell) 2-3, 3 runs; Tess Polacek (Ell) 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; Kassidy Winter (Ell) 1-3, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Maggie Bedsaul (Ell) 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; Reagan Messner (Ell) 1-3, 2 runs, RBI.
---
TRACK
EWAC
AT HIGHLAND
BOYS
Local winners — 100: Jonathan Marin (K) 11.87. 200: JJ Dobie (RC) 23.87. 800: Manuel Zapien (K) 2:25.46. 1600: Noah Sanchez (WS) 4:50.27. 3200: Sanchez (WS) 10:46.73. 300H: Blake Bazaldua (RC) 49.56. 4x100: Kittitas 46.88. 4x400: Mabton 4:08.10. Shot: Ryan Heckert (Gr) 37-7.75. Disc: Heckert (Gr) 106-3. Jav: Steven Verwey (WS) 130-9. HJ: 3-way tie at 5-0. PV: Zapien (K) 9-0. TJ: Owen Stickney (K) 38-2.
GIRLS
Local winners — 400: Kinzie Federwisch (K) 1:08.33. 1600: Virginia Yelechchin (WS) 2:51.74. 1600: Yelechchin (WS) 6:15.76. 3200: Niveah Martinez (H) 14:20.84. 4x200: Highland 2:04.67. Shot: Keegan Wolfsberger (WS) 32-5.5. Disc: Gwen Rydberg (H) 99-1. PV: Blaire Nunley (K) 5-0. LJ: Olivia Hull (RC) 14-3.
---
TENNIS
SCAC
La Salle boys 4, Naches Valley 0
Singles: Jared Ball (L) d. Miguel Torres 6-1, 6-0; La Salle won all other matches by forfeit.
Naches Valley girls 3, La Salle 2
Singles: Annika Richardson (L) d. Cassi Barragan 6-0, 6-0; Ellen Shinn (NV) d. Abby Brown 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: Katie Stout-Emily Stout (NV) d. Reese Vetch-Courtney Standley 6-2, 6-3; Emilie Munguia-Jocelyn Verhey (L) d. Cambria Wright-Masen Hill 7-6, 6-1; NV won No. 3 by forfeit.
---
Kiona-Benton boys 3, La Salle 2
Singles: Jared Ball (L) d. Ezra Beus 6-3, 0-6, 6-4; KB by for.
Doubles: Dominic Tamez-Ethan Britt (L) Erik Pulido-Cooper Covington 6-4, 6-1; Garret Oliver-Bryan Ocampo (KB) d. Greg Manrique-Aiden Bliesner 6-2, 6-0; Justin Patton-Brandon Schafer (KB) d. Jacob Redifer-Jeremy Fisher 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.
La Salle girls 4, Kiona-Benton 0
Singles: Annika Richarson (L) d. Leah Alvarez 6-0, 6-0; Abby Brown (L) d. Jessenia Bermudez 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Reese Vetch-Courtney Standley (L) d. Zamantha Ortega-Kailey Covington 6-0, 6-0; Emilie Munguia-Jocelyn Verhey (L) d. Brenda Salinas-Bailey Stege 6-1, 6-1.