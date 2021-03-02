Bryana Barry's 10 kills and Myrisa Randolph's 17 assists powered East Valley to a 3-0 victory at Davis in nonleague volleyball Tuesday night.
Randolph also had six kills and four aces for the Red Devils, who won 25-13, 25-9, 25-7 to start their week against CBBN foes.
East Valley is scheduled to host Eisenhower on Thursday but the Cadets were forced to cancel Tuesday's volleyball and soccer matches due to COVID issues.
Davis will travel to Prosser on Thursday.
East Valley highlights: Macy Taylor 10 perfect passes, 8 digs, 1 ace; Bryana Barry 10 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace; Karina Hibbit 6 kills, 8 digs, 4 pp, 3 aces; Myrisa Randolph 6 kills, 3 digs, 17 assists, 4 aces; Jia Smith 6 assists; Elessar Grajeda 6 digs.
---
WEST VALLEY 3, PROSSER 0: At West Valley, Lily Kinloch served seven aces and Zoey Crimin had eight kills as the Rams opened their season with a 25-18, 25-11, 25-16 sweep. West Valley plays at Selah on Thursday while Prosser hosts Davis.
West Valley highlights: Lily Kinloch 7 aces, 1 kill; Zoey Crimin 8 kills, 2 blocks; Ella Pitzer 5 kills, 3 aces; Kennedy Webb 3 kills; Lexi Barbee 20 assists; Kyley Cyr 11 digs, 4 aces; Rylee Almberg 2 kills, 4 aces.
Prosser highlights: Halle Wright 5 kills, 3 blocks, 1 ace; Olivia Campos 4 kills, 11 digs; Ellie Maljaars 2 kills, 8 digs, 3 blocks, 2 aces; Brooke Bennett 9 assists, 5 digs, 3 aces; Kambree Blair 4 digs, 1 kill, 2 aces.
---
SELAH 3, SUNNYSIDE 0: At Selah, junior Ryenne Howell collected eight kills to help the Vikings earn a 25-8, 25-17, 25-18 sweep and push their record to 4-1. Selah hosts West Valley on Thursday.
Kaycee Hazzard had eight kills for Sunnyside, which hosts Grandview on Thursday.
Selah highlights: Jacey Scott 13-13 serving, 2 aces, 6 pp, 8 digs; Addison Scott 1 ace, 5 kills, 7 digs; Taylor Kieser 2 aces, 1 block, 4 kills, 5 digs, 16 assists; Madi Ditter 2 aces, 1 block, 2 kills, 5 digs, 14 assists; Sydney Wells 15-15 serving, 2 aces, 3 pp, 5 kills, 10 digs; Sandra Hrle 5 kills, 1 dig; Ryenne Howell 2 aces, 1 block, 8 kills.
Sunnyside highlights: Kaycee Hazzard 8 kills, 4 digs; Emily Anderson 16 digs; Mackenzie Chambers 13 digs; Jansen Carrizales 15 assists; Alana Morgan 2 kills, 4 digs.
---
EWAC
KITTITAS 3, WHITE SWAN 2: At Kittitas, the Coyotes improved to 4-0 with a hard-fought 25-18, 25-19, 22-25, 20-25, 15-11 victory as Allison McCune served nine aces and Jillian Provaznik put away eight kills. Kittitas will have a showdown at unbeaten Granger on Thursday.
White Swan (2-2), which got 13 kills from Shayonnie Jackson, hosts Cle Elum on Thursday.
White Swan highlights: Sunmiet Brown 21 assists, 13 serves; Sidni Watkins 3 kills; Yuli Yelechchin 3 kills; Nakoda Sampson 22 serves; Shayonnie Jackson 13 kills; Lovey Vanpelt 5 kills; Jovena Scabbyrobe 8 digs.
Kittitas highlights: Natalia Benevides 3 kills, 15 digs; Dane Gokey 7 aces, 2 kills, 24 digs; Amelia Mohn 3 aces, 7 kills, 10 digs, 14 assists; Allison McCune 9 aces, 1 kill, 4 digs; Jillian Provaznik 2 aces, 8 kills, 6 digs, 13 assists; Courtney Coates 4 aces, 7 kills, 3 digs; Ava Smith 2 aces, 1 kill, 7 digs; Sydney Lael 10 digs.
---
GRANGER 3, HIGHLAND 0: At Highland, Hailey Golob was 20-for-21 serving with 11 aces and five kills as the Spartans swept 25-3, 25-16, 25-2. Granger (4-0) host Kittitas on Thursday.
Granger highlights: Ariela Solorio 11-11 serving, 5 aces, 9 kills, 8 assists, 2 digs, 2 pp; Hailey Golob 20-21 serving, 11 aces, 5 kills, 8 assists, 3 digs, 2 pp; Mariel Birrueta 5-5 serving, 3 aces, 1 kill, 4 digs, 3 pp; Nizhoni Tallman 13-13 serving, 3 aces, 1 kill, 10 digs, 20 pp; Shaylin Cardenas 16-16 serving, 6 aces, 1 kill, 6 digs, 9 pp; Britney Meza 5-5 serving, 5 kills, 3 pp.
Highland highlights: Natalie Wood 6 digs; Sydney Hakala 2 kills; Gwen Rydberg 2 blocks; Maddie Monson 2 aces.
---
TRICO
GOLDENDALE 3, LA CENTER 0: At Goldendale, Sara Hiebert pounded away with 20 kills and Rachel Gallagher had 31 assists with 10 kills as the unbeaten Timberwolves cruised to a 25-20, 25-16, 25-14 win. Goldendale hosts Seton Catholic on Thursday.
Goldendale highlights: Sara Hiebert 20 kills, 3 blocks; Rachel Gallagher 31 assists, 10 kills, 9 digs, 13-14 serving; Taylor Rising 7 kills, 12 digs, 3 assists, 1 pp; Olivia Erland 7 kills, 7 digs, 17-18 serving; Kennedy Berry 14 pp, 10 digs, 13-13 serving, 2 aces; Gwen Gilliam 5-5 serving, 10 digs; Taryn Rising 3 kills, 2 blocks; Audrey Hill 1 kill, 1 dig, 1 pp.
---
GIRLS SOCCER
NONLEAGUE
WEST VALLEY 7, PROSSER 0: At West Valley, Jes Lizotte put together two goals and three assists for the Rams in their season opener.
Kaitlyn Rudick had two goals and one assist and Ashlyn Valdovinos had a goal and two assists for West Valley, which plays at 5-0 Ellensburg on Thursday.
First half: 1, WV, Sydney Calahan (Jes Lizotte), 4:28. 2, WV, Lizotte, (Kaitlin Rudick), 20:25. 3, WV, Gabby Kurtz (Lizotte), 38:00.
Second half: 4, WV, Rudick (Ashlyn Valdovinos), 51:22. 5, WV, Lizotte (Valdovinos), 60:45. 6, WV, Valdovinos (Lizotte), 72:51. 7, WV, Rudick, 77:10.
Saves: Taylor Poor (WV) 1, Gracyn Cantrell (WV) 2, Prosser 13.
---
SELAH 10, SUNNYSIDE 1: At Sunnyside, Brooke Reiber scored four goals and Chloe Andrews collected five assists for the Vikings (3-2), who play at Davis on Thursday at 4 p.m.
First half: 1, Selah, Chloe Andrew, 5:00; 2, Selah, Brooke Reiber (Andrew), 8:00; 3, Selah, Ashlyn Morford (Allison Moultray), 14:00; 4, Selah, Reiber (Andrew), 25:00; 5, Selah, Kassidey Brownlee (Andrew), 29:00; 6, Selah, Adley Franklin, 34:00; 7, Selah, Reiber, 40:00.
Second half: 8, Selah, Alexia Rodriguez-Burdeaux (Andrew), 46:00; 9, Selah, Reiber (Rodriguez-Burdeaux), 47:00; 10, Sunnyside, PK. 56:00; 11, Selah, Kassidey Brownlee (Andrew), 70:00.
Saves: Sarah Russell (Se) 1, Sunnyside 11.
---
BOYS
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 6, TROUT LAKE 0: At Riverside Christian, Noah McKee punched in five goals and goalkeeper Justin Vickers made six saves for the Crusaders (2-0), who host Prescott on Thursday at 4 p.m.
First half: 1, RC, Noah McKee, 24:00; 2, RC, McKee, 32:00.
Second half: 3, RC, McKee, 45:00; 4, RC, McKee, 49:00; 5, RC, Jess Bowden, 61:00; 6, RC, McKee, 69:00.
Saves: Justin Vickers (RC) 6.