Figuring that anything would be better than their start against Ellensburg in their last meeting, East Valley's girls came out Saturday with an eagerness to regain their competitive identity.
The Red Devils certainly did that and then some.
With Karina Hibbitt scoring 12 of her 15 points in the first half, East Valley started fast and then leaned on its stout defense to earn a 49-42 victory over CWAC league champion Ellensburg, which had defeated EV twice previously.
Two weeks ago, the Red Devils went 0-for-15 in the first quarter at Ellensburg and absorbed a 43-18 humbling.
"Last time we didn't hit anything and today we talked about shooting with more confidence and sticking with it," said EV coach Robi Raab. "We hit shots this time and did a much better job with defensive rebounding."
Raab noted a big contribution from freshman Mya Alvarado. When the Bulldogs cut the margin to two points in the fourth quarter, Alvarado made two free throws and followed with a floater in the lane to stretch the lead back out. Hibbitt, Monica Arenas and Ashlynn Sylve, who netted 12 points, were all recognized on EV's senior day.
Dylan Philip and Rylee Leishman scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Ellensburg, which finished 9-2 in league and 10-2 overall.
East Valley (6-4, 8-4) wraps up its season on Tuesday at Selah.
ELLENSBURG — Dylan Philip 11, Rylee Leishman 10, Rogel 5, Anderson 8, Kennedy 4, Whitney 4, Blume 0, Hartrick 0.
EAST VALLEY — B. Sylve 2, Wright 5, Alvarado 6, Karina Hibbitt 15, Barry 7, Arenas 0, Gordon 2, Ashlynn Sylve 12.
Ellensburg=7=12=11=12=—=42
East Valley=12=15=6=16=—=49
Highlights: Hibbitt (EV) 5 assts.
---
PROSSER 52, SELAH 32: At Selah, Halle Wright connected on 9 of 10 free throws, scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Mustangs, who play at Grandview on Tuesday.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 7, Maljaars 5, Cortes 5, Phillips 2, Blair 1, Taylor 0, Alexis Harris 10, Gomez 2, Ibarra 3, Halle Wright 18.
SELAH — Ruark 5, Hall 2, Pendleton 5, Jayden Horton 12, Garza 2, Lakey 0, Carpenter 6.
Prosser=14=8=18=12=—=52
Selah=8=7=11=6=—=32
Highlights: Wright (P) 9-10 FT, 10 rebs.
---
NONLEAGUE
TOPPENISH 79, WHITE SWAN 43: At Toppenish, Bree Peters tallied 22 points and Nakota Whalawitsa put together 17 points, 14 rebounds and five steals for the Wildcats, who host Naches Valley in a first-round SCAC district game on Monday.
WHITE SWAN — Nakota Sampson 17, Ryan 0, Rodriguez 0, Watlamet 0, Bass 4, Scabbyrobe 7, E. Bass 0, Smartlowit 0, Wolfsberger 4, Lovey Vanpelt 10, E. Sampson 0, Young 0, Wheeler 1.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 11, Cuevas 2, Bree Peters 22, Zuniga 9, Hill 2, Chloe Peters 13, Sanchez 0, McCord 3, Nakota Whalawitsa 17.
White Swan=8=15=10=10=—=43
Toppenish=22=16=21=20=—=79
Highlights: Whalawitsa (T) 14 rebs, 5 stls.
---
YAKAMA TRIBAL 58, CLE ELUM 21: At Cle Elum, Jada Luilamaga netted 17 points for the Eaglesm who wrap up their season on Monday against Nixyaawii, Ore.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Mills 6, Eagleheart 6, Lucei 2, Randle 6, Dawes 9, Salazar 3, Cardenas 0, Jada Luilamaga 17, Scabbyrobe 4, Starr 5.
CLE ELUM — Singer 0, Dewitt 4, Bator 3, Kretschman 0, Sattler 0, Anderson 4, Martin 2, Rainwater 4, Isotalo 0, Ellison 4, Stone 0.
Yakama Tribal=19=11=16=12=—=58
Cle Elum=6=2=6=7=—=21
Highlights: Beth Scabbyrobe 5 rebs; Gwen Dawes 4 rebs, 4 stls.
---
BOYS
CBBN
DAVIS 82, MOSES LAKE 65: At Davis, Braxton Brown pitched in 17 points to lead four players in double figures for the Pirates, who played their third game in five days. Davis hosts league-leading West Valley on Thursday.
MOSES LAKE — Hart 0, Regimbal 0, Jansen 2, Marshall Tibbs 21, Nordberg 3, Blaine MacDonald 12, Jackson Pursell 14, Middleton 5, Thomas 5, Hone 0, Waites 3.
DAVIS — Lee 9, Mendez 5, Robert Galindo 12, Navarro 3, Garza 9, Braxton Brown 17, Soterakopoulos 0, Tweedy 0, Madrigal 0, Finnegan Anderson 11, Dhantaye Bennett-Joe 16.
Moses Lake=19=16=14=16=—=65
Davis=22=20=18=22=—=82
---
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 71, EAST VALLEY 39: East Valley, sophomore Emmett Fenz scored 14 of his 18 points in the first half and also had 11 rebounds and five steals for the Bulldogs in their season finale.
ELLENSBURG — Conaway 0, Cade Gibson 15, Noah Nealey 11, Andaya 6, Mayo 4, JT Fenz 14, Emmett Fenz 18, Boast 3, Lewis 0.
EAST VALLEY — Ko. Taylor 0, Hooper 10, Tyrus Johnson 12, Miller 0, Field 1, Khale Calhoun 11, Deveny 0, Uriostegui 0, Ka. Taylor 0, Rosales 3, Sluder 0, Locke 2, Walser 0.
Ellensburg=22=17=15=17=—=71
East Valley=6=16=9=8=—=39
Highlights: E. Fenz (Ell) 11 rebs, 5 stls, 2 blks; Fletcher Conaway (Ell) 5 rebs.
---
SCAC
NACHES VALLEY 67, KIONA-BENTON 38: At Kiona-Benton, Parker Abrams and Garren Gooler scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, for the Rangers in Friday's league finale. Third-seeded Naches Valley will host La Salle in a first-round district game on Tuesday.
NACHES VALLEY — Robles 4, Parker Abrams 13, Lloyd-Watson 5, Garren Gooler 11, Hires 0, D. Sadeddin 4, Gaethle 3, M. Sadeddin 4, Nedrow 8, Benge 8, Osborn 7.
KIONA-BENTON — Ilin 2, Mondragon 6, Brayden Henry 11, Craven 9, Black 1, Vance 7, Wilson 2.
Naches Valley=16=16=22-13=—=67
Kiona-Benton=6=8=12=12=—=38
---
NONLEAGUE
TOPPENISH 83, WHITE SWAN 62: At Toppenish, Josh Perez's 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists paced the Wildcats. Teammate Jason Grant had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Toppenish has the No. 2 seed for next week's SCAC district tournament and will host College Place in a first-round game on Tuesday.
WHITE SWAN — Devin Sampson-Craig 22, Watlamet 6, Valdez 6, Kupkana Leavitt 10, Teal Soaring Eagle 16, Hull 0, ScabbyRobe 0, Dittentholer 2, Shavehead 0.
TOPPENISH — Myers 3, Riley Mesplie 16, Josh Perez 20, Shane Rivera 14, Larios 0, Martinez 5, Christopher Marquez 6, Jason Grant 16, Christian Marquez 0, Graysen Mesplie 1, Arcila 2.
White Swan=18=21=10=13=—=62
Toppenish=21=20=16=26=—=83
Highlights: Josh Perez 8 rebs, 3 assts; R. Mesplie 8 rebs, 4 assts; Grant 10 rebs, 3 stls; Rivera 9 rebs, 4 stls; Christian Marquez 4 rebs; Soaring Eagle (WS) 7 rebs, 4 3p; Leavitt (WS) 6 rebs; Valdez (WS) 7 rebs.
---
CLE ELUM 98, YAKAMA TRIBAL 86: At Cle Elum, Jake Kelly turned in a triple-double of 26 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds for the Warriors, who made seven 3-pointers and 19 of 30 free throws to push their record to 8-1.
Mylo Jones scored a season-high 41 points and dished out nine assists for the Eagles.
In other nonleague games, Kittitas defeated River View 75-37.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Lewis 0, Mylo Jones 41, Bueno 4, Mahle 0, Justice Hart 26, Dawes 5, Scabbyrobe 2, Arbuckle 8.
CLE ELUM — Razee 2, Najar 1, Luke Chafin 10, Joel Kelly 19, Jett Favero 12, Razee 6, Jake Kelly 26, Montgomery 4, Bator 4, Gage Ellison 14.
Yakama Tribal=14=18=17=37=—=86
Cle Elum=29=22=15=32=—=98
Highlights: Joel Kelly (CE) 15 rebs; Jake Kelly (CE) 15 assts, 11 rebs; Mylo Jones (YT) 9 assts; Justice Hart (YT) 8 rebs.
---
BOYS SWIMMING
CWAC
At Selah Aquatic Center
Team scores: Selah 100, Toppenish 17, Prosser 16, East Valley 13, Zillah 9.
200 medley relay: Selah 1:46.72, Prosser 2:12.97.
200 free: Ian Muffet (Z) 1:58.05, Reilly Cavanaugh (S) 2:10.64, Jonathan Hansen (S) 2:10.86.
200 IM: Michael Ozanich (S) 2:18.78, Emiliano Zuniga (T) 2:27.84.
50 free: Charlie Hudson (S) 22.67, Jaxon Smith (T) 25.25, Liam Cavanaugh (S) 25.42.
100 fly: Michael Strand (S) 59.81, Liam Cavanaugh (S) 1:01.90, Ian Muffet (Z) 1:02.28.
100 free: Charlie Hudson (S) 50.28, Cooper Vick (S) 56.52, Logan Schultz (P) 1:01.09.
500 free: Jacob Gano (EV) 5:47.40, Jonathan Hansen (S) 6:01.84, Emiliano Zuniga (T) 6:19.92.
200 free relay: Selah 1:36.90, East Valley 1:55.68.
100 back: Cooper Vick (S) 1:05.71, Michael Noyes (S) 1:09.78, Ethan Felicetti (P) 1:13.38.
100 breast: Michael Ozanich (S) 1:09.73, Jaxon Smith (T) 1:10.80, Michael Strand (S) 1:11.46.
400 free relay: Selah 3:50.67, Prosser 4:40.57.