SELAH — East Valley avenged its first loss of the season by going on the road and beating Selah 2-0 Thursday night.
Carson Knautz opened the scoring with a free kick goal from 25 yards out and Diego Lopez curled a corner kick just inside the far post late in the second half. Senior goalkeeper Yahir Avila made five saves to preserve the shutout.
First-place East Valley (5-1 CWAC, 5-3-1) will try to complete a season sweep at co-CWAC leader Grandview and Selah will host Ellensburg on Saturday. In other matches Thursday, Ellensburg defeated Prosser 3-0.
First half: 1, East Valley, Carson Knautz, 18:00.
Second half: 2, East Valley, Diego Lopez, 74:00.
Saves: Yahir Avila (EV) 5, Diego Figeroa (S) 4.
---
SOFTBALL
CWAC
SELAH 16, PROSSER 2: At Prosser, Aerin Lee pitched a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts and was 5-for-5 with three runs and two RBI for the unbeaten Vikings (7-0 league, 9-0 overall), who host East Valley on Saturday.
Selah=420=82=—=16=18=0
Prosser=000=11=—=2=3=1
Lee and Hite; Metz, Cromwell (4) and Campos.
Highlights: Ashlyn Knox (S) 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Aerin Lee (S) 5-5, 3 runs, 2 RBI, CG, 11 K; Brooke Wangler (S) 2-2, 2 runs, RBI; Paige Scoggin (S) 2-4, run, 3 RBI; Destiny Pena (S) 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Abbi Hammermeister (S) 2-3, run, RBI; Grace Bestebreur (P) 2-3, run; Ashlynn Schab 1-2, RBI.
---
TRACK
CBBN
Eisenhower boys 79, Davis 62
100: Donald Barnes (D) 11.50. 200: Barnes (D) 23.22. 400: Aiden Waddle (E) 57.58. 800: Amha Alemeneh (E) 2:16.09. 1600: Alemeneh (E) 4:58.69. 3200: Oscar Lopez (E) 10:49.45. 110H: Damian Corbray (D) 15.66. 300H: Corbray (D) 41.92. 4x100: Davis 45.34. 4x400: Eisenhower 3:52.57.
Shot: Pedro Cruz-Valladares (D) 37-9.5. Disc: Jeffery Condardo (E) 121-1. Jav: Liam Parker (E) 111-11. HJ: Corbray (D) 5-8. PV: Tyke Stewart (E) 10-0. LJ: Tyler Girard-Southards (D) 17-5. TJ: Girard-Southards (D) 37-2.
Eisenhower girls 109, Davis 40
100: Kara Mickelson (E) 13.63. 200: Mickelson (E) 27.02. 400: Isabela Alvarado (E) 1:04.89. 800: Hannah Hilton (E) 2:40.49. 1600: Jamilynn Cavallo (D) 5:52.45. 3200: Andrea Vazquez-Santos (D) 14:33.18. 100H: Julia Johnson (E) 18.40. 300H: Kennedy Leach (E) 52.45. 4x100: Eisenhower 53.92. 4x200: Eisenhower 2:05.36. 4x400: Eisenhower 4:44.60.
Shot: Catherine Melchor Banales (D) 24-10.25. Disc: Addie Mitchell (E) 71-0. Jav: Sara Diehm (E) 88-7. HJ: Camryn Birch (D) 4-4. PV: Madeline Crowder (D) 8-3. LJ: Alexia Lee (E) 14-0.25. TJ: Lee (E) 29-2.25.
---
West Valley boys 117, Sunnyside 23
100: Julian Ortiz (WV) 11.52. 200: Ortiz (WV) 22.82. 400: Brayden Anderson (WV) 57.20. 800: Dane Voldman (WV) 2:16.19. 1600: Liam Rickey (WV) 4:52.48. 3200: Rickey (WV) 10:38.07. 110H: Cade Golbek (WV) 17.07. 300H: Golbek (WV) 44.69. 4x100: West Valley 45.61. 4x400: West Valley 3:54.83.
Shot: JP Leahy (WV) 40-9. Disc: Mathew Cobia (WV) 97-4. Jav: Mason Smith (WV) 149-10. HJ: Josiah Watters (WV) 5-6. LJ: Anderson (WV) 17-6.25. TJ: Amadeus Garcia (WV) 38-10.
West Valley girls 81.5, Sunnyside 50.5
100: Journey Benedictson (WV) 13.96. 200: Alexxus Ramos (S) 29.64. 400: Zoe Linder (WV) 1:09.91. 800: Skye Stenehjem (WV) 2:43.75. 1600: Rachel Argento (WV) 5:48.47. 3200: Argento (WV) 13:08.05. 100H: Essence Cazares (S) 18.79. 300H: Aliana Morgan (S) 53.04. 4x100: West Valley 59.05. 4x200: West Valley 2:03.16. 4x400: West Valley 4:50.30.
Shot: Anna Frank (S) 26-7. Disc: Erica Torres (S) 113-3. Jav: Alyssa Miles (WV) 103-3. HJ: Ella Ferguson (WV) 4-8. LJ: Morgan (S) 15-4.
---
CWAC
AT SELAH
BOYS
100: Anthony Huitron (S) 11.59. 200: Shaun Salveson (S) 23.01. 400: Andre Moore (S) 56.97. 800: Ethan Denny (P) 2:11.15. 1600: Lukkes Hultberg (P) 4:40.88. 3200: Michael Strand (S) 10:34.43. 110H: Reilly Williams (P) 15.49. 300H: Williams (P) 39.91. 4x100: Prosser 46.74. 4x400: Prosser 3:48.75.
Shot: Kestin Hofstad (P) 43-7. Disc: Hofstad (P) 110-9. Jav: Heath Yochum (S) 145-10. HJ: Kyle Luke (S) 5-6. PV: Josh Holmes (S) 9-1. LJ: Devin Mooney (S) 18-0. TJ: Holmes (S) 34-10.
GIRLS
100: Madison Ditter (S) 13.26. 200: Ditter (S) 27.38. 800: Kyrsten Callahan (S) 2:43.06. 1600: Avery Thiemann (P) 6:14.76. 3200: Harlie Crawford (S) 15:20.70. 100H: Paige Mckinley (S) 18.62. 300H: Kieryann Mattson (S) 54.48. 4x100: Selah 54.23. 4x200: Selah 1:58.47. 4x400: Selah 5:14.28.
Shot: Sierra Newell (S) 32-0. Disc: Allyson Garza (S) 82-0. Jav: Mattson (S) 97-7. HJ: Kylie Washabaugh (S) 4-8. PV: Mackenzie Pelson (S) 7-6. LJ: Jordyn Busey (S) 13-3. TJ: Kambree Blair (P) 29-2.
---
SCAC
AT COLLEGE PLACE
BOYS
100: Dylan VanAmburg (NV) 11.85. 200: VanAmburg (NV) 24.42. 400: Xander Hires (NV) 54.82. 800: Cesar Loza (W) 2:09.39. 300H: Noah Robles (NV) 43.77. 4x100: Naches Valley 45.62. Jav: Gabe Wagner (NV) 113-2. HJ: Julian Rodriguez (NV) 5-10. PV: Dominic Sowers (L) 12-0. LJ: Rodriguez (NV) 20-1.5. TJ: Emilio Vela (W) 39-9.25.
GIRLS
100: Gillian Martin (L) 13.11. 200: Leah Ashby (L) 28.45. 400: Katrina Feriante (NV) 1:08.37. 800: Kathryn Snyder (L) 2:32.93. 1600: Joelle Shields (NV) 6:12.04. 3200: Betzabeth Zaragoza (W) 12:45.64. 300H: Faith Hahn-Landis (NV) 53.80. 4x100: La Salle 53.37. 4x200: La Salle 1:53.50. 4x400: Naches Valley 4:49.19. Shot: Isabella Kanelopoulos (L) 32-11.5. Disc: Caitlyn Meninick (W) 97-0. Jav: Haylie Rose (NV) 77-1. PV: Hahn-Landis (NV) 8-6. TJ: Hahn-Landis (NV) 31-9.5.
---
AT KIONA-BENTON
BOYS
100: Juan Avalos (Z) 11.59. 200: Carson Favilla (Z) 25.03. Shot: Jesus Fernandez (T) 38-1. Disc: Fernandez (T) 111-0. HJ: Nakea John (Z) 5-6. PV: Angelo Ferolito (T) 10-0.
GIRLS
100: Mia Hicks (Z) 13.43. 200: Hicks (Z) 29.06. 1600: Hollie Ziegler (Z) 6:10.54. 100H: Noemi Mendoza (T) 20.15. 4x100: Toppenish 55.53. Disc: Sierra Esqueda (T) 81-5. HJ: Kassandra Garza (Z) 4-6. PV: Daphne Hernandez (T) 6-6. LJ: Mendoza (T) 14-3.5. TJ: Iliana Galvan Ramos (Z) 28-1.
---
TENNIS
CBBN
West Valley boys 5, Davis 2
Singles: Henry Preacher (WV) d. Conor Lincoln 6-0, 6-0; Alex Garcia Widmer (WV) d. Shawn Calkins 6-3, 6-2; Dhruv Kumar (WV) d. Lucas Tweedy 6-4, 6-2; Hayden Tweedy (D) d. Kel Griffiths 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: Logan Kinloch-Jimmy Pruiett (WV) d. Aldo Valencia-Cesar Cervantes 6-1, 6-2; William Rojan-Yaani Shah (WV) d. Alex Laxcar-Adam LaMarche 6-1, 6-1; Liam Hill-Thomas Leslie (D) d. Spencer Tallon-Jaden Holt 6-3, 7-6.
West Valley girls 7, Davis 0
Singles: Alisha Shetty (WV) d. Yahayra Ruiz 6-0, 6-0; Ellie Tweedy (WV) d. Moira Boughton 6-0, 6-0; Maddie Pickett (WV) d. Anja Bouhgton 6-0, 6-0; Grace Jeffs (WV) d. Jackie Serafin 6-0. 6-0.
Doubles: Ahlyah Basmeh-Ivy Tweedy (WV) d. Carly Mattson-Emily Kissel 6-2, 6-1; Swasti Tiwari-Hailey Murdock (WV) d. Cleo Kuk-Lily Gomez 6-3, 6-1; Jasleen Hans-Kayla Maison (WV) d. Karen Madrigal-Alexia Roque 6-0, 6-0.
---
Sunnyside girls 4, Eisenhower 3
Singles: Guadalupe Flores (E) d. Hellen Palma 6-1, 6-1; Anabelle Kollman (E) d. Stephanie Flores 6-2, 6-3; Natalia Becho (S) d. Alyssa Cornejo 6-1, 6-2; Macy Norem (S) d. Alexandra Tovar 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Andrea Pineda-Cecilia Tovar (S) d. Beatriz Perez Hernandez-Natalie Dick 6-0, 6-2; Olivia Mears-Mirna Ramirez (S) d. Vanessa Johnson-Hailey Hammontree Henderson 6-2, 6-1; Ada Querin-Viviana Armijo (E) d. Lesly Tiatelpa-Isabella Verduzco 7-5, default.
---
CWAC
East Valley Boys 3, Grandview 2
Singles: Alex Ibarra (G) by for.; Jordan Hernandez (G) d. Zaiden Garcia 4-6, 6-4, 10-4.
Doubles: Ian Larkin–Ranne Meloy (EV) d. David Lepez–Angel Tovar 6-1, 6-0; Dallas DeBlasio–Rylan Kosma (EV) d. Joel Alvarez-Christian Sanchez 6-0, 6-0; Brady Locke–Teegan Hooper (EV) by for.
Grandview girls 4, East Valley 1
Singles: Mia Mesler (EV) d. Lauralia Montelongo-Solis 6-3, 7-4, 7-4; Jazelle Tovar (G) by for.
Doubles: Karla Martinez–Kiana Sanchez (G) d. Taylor Calhoun-Jia Smith 6-1, 6-3; Noemi Reyes-Jazzell Tovar (G) by for.; Kristen Montelongo-Solis–Sofia Sanchez (G) by for.
---
EWAC
Granger boys 5, Goldendale 0
Singles: Adam Asher (Gr) d. Roger Bothamley 6-3, 6-0; AJ Cardenas (Gr) d. Max Christensen 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Malik Cantu-Enrique Aldaco (Gr) d. Kyden Blunt-Sam McCandless 6-3, 6-2; Joel Herrera-Daniel Torres (Gr) d. Jedd Lawrence-Tristen Toledo 6-1, 6-3; Eden Asher-Carlos Deleon (Gr) by for.
Goldendale girls 3, Granger 2
Singles: Taylor Beam (Go) d. Ariela Solorio 6-3, 6-0; Jasslyn Ramos (Gr) d. Gwen Gilliam 6-1, 7-6.
Doubles: Taylor Rising-Olivia Erland (Go) d. Eliana Ramos-Marian Alaniz 6-4, 6-1; Kinley Mitchell-Lizzy Hedges (Go) d. Hannah Valenzuela-Idaly Cardoza 6-3, 6-3; Maria Flores-Gloria Bustamante (Gr) d. Jeslyn Berry-Kaylee Wageman 6-1, 6-3.
---
Granger boys 5, Burbank 0
Singles: A. Asher (G) d. Jesus Lopez 6-2, 6-1; Cardenas (G) by for.
Doubles: Cantu-Aldaco (G) d. Axyl Corder-Julian Cisneros 6-1, 6-2; Deleon-E. Asher (G) d. Abe Garcia-Gus Mullen 6-2, 7-5; Torres-Herrera (G) by for.
Granger girls 5, Burbank 0
Singles: Ramos (G) won 6-1, 6-7, 7-6; all other matches Granger won by forfeit.
---
White Swan boys 2, Cle Elum 0
Singles: Oscar Velazquez (WS) d. Luke Chafin 10-4, 10-5; Noah Saur (WS) d. Colin O'Cain 10-8, 12-10.
White Swan girls 2, Cle Elum 1
Singles: Jimena Gutierrez (WS) d. Brook Wolf 10-1, 10-2; Michelle Gutierrez (WS) d. Jessica Korich 10-3, 10-4.
Doubles: Amanda Board-Kylie Cuffe d. Nakoda Sampson-G'Mewiin Mills (WS) 10-2, 10-2.
---
GOLF
CWAC
GIRLS POD AT BLACK ROCK
Team scores: Selah 415, East Valley 427, Ellensburg 531, Grandview 718, Prosser 800.
Individuals: Lexi Becker (Se) 93, Addie Scott (Se) 96, Elessar Grejeda (EV) 101, Macy Taylor (EV) 103, Ashlin Snider (EV) 109, Jaden Burroughs (Ell) 110, Jacey Scott (Se) 113, Katlyn Panarello (Se) 113.