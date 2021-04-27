Tyler Stone's sacrifice fly scored Teghan Moser in the bottom of the seventh inning as East Valley earned an 8-7 walk-off victory over Ellensburg in CWAC baseball on Tuesday.
Bryce Larkin hit two doubles and drove in two runs for the Red Devils, who erased a 7-4 deficit with three runs in the sixth inning.
East Valley moved to 6-5 in league and 7-6 overall heading into it's season finale on Saturday at home against Prosser.
Cade Gibson was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs and Kyler Delvo collected three RBI for Ellensburg (6-4, 7-5), which hosts Selah for a doubleheader on Saturday to wrap up the season.
Ellensburg=112=201=0=—=7=9=2
East Valley=210=013=1=—=8=8=2
Twaites, Delvo (5) and Morrill. Stone, Field (3), Estill (4) and Moser.
Highlights: Cade Gibson (Ell) 3-4, 2b, 2 runs; Kyler Delvo (Ell) 2-4, 3 RBI; John Beard (Ell) 1-2, 2b, run; Bryce Larkin (EV) 2-4, 2 2b, 2 RBI; Kaden Taylor (EV) 1-1, 2b; Tyler Stone (EV) 2 RBI; Garin Gurtler (EV) 1-2, run, RBI; Teghan Moser (EV) 1-3, 2 runs, 2 sb.
---
SELAH 17, GRANDVIEW 1: At Selah, Dean Pettyjohn was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI as the Vikings moved to 10-0 in league and 10-2 overall. Selah closes out its season on Saturday with a doubleheader at Ellensburg.
Grandview=001=00=—=1=2=5
Selah=736=1x=—=17=11=0
Gomez, Guillen (1), Tacxhke (4) and Judkins; Peralta, Benjamin (4) and Pettyjohn.
Highlights: Dean Pettyjohn (S) 2-4, 3b, 3 RBI; Conner Dailey (S) 2-3, RBI; Caden Herbst (S) 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Drew Benjamin (S) 2b, 2 RBI; Ryan Bair (S) RBI; James Hull (S) RBI.
---
CBBN
EISENHOWER 11, SUNNYSIDE 5: At Sunnyside, pitcher Caleb Coscarart went 2-for-4, Ryan Fowler hit a three-run homer and the Cadets (7-0) scored the last seven runs to remain unbeaten. Eisenhower will play a doubleheader at West Valley on Friday while the Grizzlies host Davis for two games.
Eisenhower=310=033=1=—=11=6=3
Sunnyside=104=000=0=-=5=8=5
Coscacart, Rodriguez (3), Miller (6) and Fowler; Almaguer, Lopez (5) and Yanez.
Highlights: Caleb Coscarart (E) 2-4, 4 RBI; Ed Almaguer (S) 2-3.
---
SCAC DISTRICT
CONNELL 10, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Connell, Ruben Holt pitched a three-hitter with 14 strikeouts for the Eagles in Tuesday's semifinal. Connell will play at College Place, a 14-4 winner over Kiona-Benton, in Saturday's title game.
Naches Valley will host Kiona-Benton for third place on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Naches Valley=000=00=—=0=3=0
Connell=213=04=—=10=13=0
J. Jenkins, Gooler (3), Sedge (5) and Moore; Holt and Corrales.
Highlights: Bryce Corrales (C) 3-3; Jake Davis (C) 3-4; Ruben Holt (C) 2-4, CG, 14 K.
---
ZILLAH 11, LA SALLE 1: At Zillah, Kaden Haffner threw a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and was 2-for-3 with two RBI for the Leopards. Zillah will play Wednesday's Wapato-Toppenish winner on Thursday.
La Salle=000=001=—=1=3=5
Zillah=004=025=—=11=12=3
Rettig, Barker (3), Messer (6) and Snell; Haffner and Flood.
Highlights: Kaden Haffner (Z) CG, 9 K, 2-3, 2 RBI; Cash Layman (Z) 2-4, 3b, 2b; Brayden Flood (Z) 2-4, 2b, 3b; Jacob Vankemske (Z) 2-4, 2b; Avery Dulude (Z) 2-4, 2b.
---
SOFTBALL
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 15, EISENHOWER 4: At Eisenhower, Olivia Puente was 3-for-5 with a double and RBI and pitched a complete game for the Grizzlies, who pulled away with 11 runs in the final two frames. Jansyn Carrizales scored three runs and drove in four.
For the Cadets, Kassady Alcazar homered and Emma Quesnell hit a double and triple.
Sunnyside=012=165=—=15=10=0
Eisenhower=101=020=—=4=9=6
Puente and Anderson; Quesnell, Yockey (6) and Ochoa.
Highlights: Olivia Puente (S) 3-5, 2b, RBI, CG, 4 ER, 0 BB, 5 K; Jansyn Carrizales (S) 2-5, 2b, 3 runs, 4 RBI; B Mendez (S) 1-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Maura Roberts (S) 1-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Emma Quesnell (E) 2-3, 2b, 3b, run, RBI; Kassady Alcazar (E) 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI.
---
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 7, EAST VALLEY 4: At Ellensburg, the Bulldogs rallied with five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Ellensburg will take an 8-2 league record into Saturday's season finale at Selah while East Valley wraps up at home against Prosser.
East Valley=002=011=0=—=4=7=1
Ellensburg=200=005=x=—=7=7=2
Heater, Lawrence (6) and Prince; Kennedy and Nelson.
Highlights: Mia Wilson (EV) 2-3, 3b, RBI; Kyki Hagler (EV) 2-3; Tinley Taylor (EV) 2 RBI; Tess Polacek (Ell) 1-3, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Maggie Bedsaul (Ell) 2-4, 2b, run, RBI; Lily Case (Ell) 1-2, 2 runs; Maddie Kennedy (Ell) CG, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, 1-3, 2b.
---
SCAC DISTRICT
NACHES VALLEY 14, CONNELL 4: At Naches Valley, the Rangers ran their win streak to 16 games with a convincing semifinal victory and will host College Place in the title game on Saturday.
Naches Valley (16-1) swept College Place 9-6, 11-10 on April 10. No other details of Tuesday's game were available at press time.
---
COLLEGE PLACE 5, ZILLAH 2: At College Place, the Hawks rode a four-run first inning and Zoe Hardy's pitching to the finish in Tuesday's semifinal. Zillah (11-5) will host Connell on Saturday for third place.
Zillah=000=100=1=—=2=3=2
College Place=400=100=x=—=5=3=1
B. Ward and Savage; Hardy and Stubblefield.
Highlights: Zoe Hardy (CP) CG, 7 K.
---
EWAC
GRANGER 21-20, KITTITAS 6-10: At Granger, Shaylin Cardenas was 3-for-4 with four RBI in the first game and pitched two complete game with 13 strikeouts for the Spartans (10-0), who play at Burbank on Saturday.
Game 1
Kittitas=501=—=6=6=3
Granger=(10)92=—=21=12=3
Nash and Nevius; Cardenas and Tallman.
Highlights: Nizhoni Tallman (G) 2-2, 5 sb; Shaylin Cardenas (G) 3-4, 2b, 4 RBI, CG, 6 K; Hailey Golob (G) 3-3, 3 RBI; Jaylin Golob (G) 1-2, HR, 4 RBI; Tobi Guinsinger (G) 2-2, 2b.
Game 2
Kittitas=400=141=—=10=6=4
Granger=215=228=—=20=12=4
Huber and Hillerbrand; Cardenas and Tallman.
Highlights: Nizhoni Tallman (G) 2-4, 3 sb, 3 RBI; Mariel Birrueta (G) 3-4, 2 sb, 2 RBI; Shaylin Cardenas (G) CG 7 K.
---
MABTON 5-15, WHITE SWAN 4-1: At White Swan, Malloree Simpson struck out 17 and drove in Kiara Torres in the seventh for the game-winning run in the opener. Lily Villa went 5-for-9 for Mabton, which will host Kittitas on Saturday.
Game 1
Mabton=031=000=1=—=5=10=1
White Swan=000=022=0=—=4=6=2
M. Simpson and J. Simpson. Van Pelt and Garza.
Highlights: Mercedes Becerra (M) 3-5, 2 RBI; Jentry Simpson (M) 2-5; Malloree Simpson (M) 17 K, 3-5, go-ahead RBI drove in Kiara Torres; Lily Villa (M) 3-5; Angela Herrera (M) 2-4; Bethalin Scabbyrobe (WS) 3-4, 2 2b, 3b, 4 RBI.
Game 2
Mabton=580=01=—=14=17=6
White Swan=000=01=—=1=2=6
M. Simpson and J. Simpson. Scabbyrobe, Van Pelt (1) and Garza.
Highlights: Becerra (M) 2-4; J. Simpson (M) 1-3, 2b, 2 RBI; M. Simpson (M) 2-2, 3 RBI; Villa (M) 2-4, 3 RBI; Herrera (M) 2-4, RBI; Giselle Garzon (M) 4-4, RBI; Keirrah Roettger (M) 2-4; Jezebel Ramirez (M) 1-1, 2 RBI.
---
SOCCER
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 3, EISENHOWER 1: At Eisenhower, Zinedine Moreno scored to break a tie and then assisted Dylan Kitt's final goal to keep West Valley unbeaten at 3-0 in league and 6-0 overall. The Rams will host Davis while Ike plays at Sunnyside on Friday.
First half: 1, WV, Cole Bonds, 8:00. 2, Ike, Corbin Herrera (Alejandro Ramirez), 14:00.
Second half: 3, WV, Zinedine Moreno, 63:00. 4, WV, Dylan Kitt (Moreno), 79:00.
Saves: Devin Duthie (WV) 4, Alex Diaz (E) 3.
---
SUNNYSIDE 5, DAVIS 2: At Sunnyside, Diego Cervantes assisted a first-half goal and converted a penalty kick in the second half for the Grizzlies (2-1 CBBN, 4-2 overall). They'll play at Eisenhower while Davis (1-2, 3-3) travels to West Valley on Friday.
First half: 1, Sunnyside, Ezekiel Rodriguez (Jason Vilcapoma), 2:00. 2, Sunnyside, Daniel Farias, 6:00. 3, Sunnyside, Isaac Jimenez (Diego Cervantes), 30:00.
Second half: 4, Sunnyside, Cervantes (PK) 50:00. 5, Davis, Gabriel Galindo, 62:00. 6, Davis, Ethan Rojas, 75:00. 7, Sunnyside, Miguel Garcia, 77:00.
Saves: Davis 6, Omar Ibarra-Rodriguez (S) 3.
---
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 2, PROSSER 0: At East Valley, Diego Lopez scored and assisted Carson Knautz's header goal with a long throw-in for the Red Devils. Goalkeeper Yahir Avila saved a second-half penalty kick for East Valley (6-2 CWAC, 6-4-1 overall), which will conclude its season Thursday at Ellensburg.
In other play on Tuesday, Grandview defeated Selah 3-0.
First half: 1, East Valley, Carson Knautz (Diego Lopez), 8:00.
Second half: 2, East Valley, Lopez (Jonathan Rodriguez), 48:00.
Saves: Elijah Cader (P) 3, Yahir Avila (EV) 2.
---
TRACK
CBBN
Davis boys 74, Sunnyside 69
100: Donald Barnes (D) 11.69. 200: Damian Corbray (D) 23.46. 400: Becken Murphy (D) 58.59. 800: Reid Weaver (S) 2:08.07. 1600: Weaver (S) 4:44.69. 3200: Anders Norman (D) 11:33.94. 110H: Corbray (D) 15.77. 300H: Corbray (D) 42.15. 4x100: Davis 45.77. 4x400: Davis 3:52.13.
Shot: Pedro Cruz-Valladares (D) 39-9.25. Disc: Cruz-Valladares (D) 97-9. Jav: Kain Robledo (S) 114-5. HJ: Aiden Cazares (S) 5-8. PV: Gavin Gray (D) 8-0. LJ: Robledo (S) 17-10.5. TJ: Tyler Girard-Southards (D) 37-6.
Davis girls 97, Sunnyside 47
100: Alexxus Ramos (S) 14.31. 200: Alaina Morgan (S) 28.96. 400: Haley Rodriguez (S) 1:11.16. 800: Jamilynn Cavallo (D) 2:59.30. 1600: Cavallo (D) 6:34.84. 3200: Cavallo (D) 14:13.51. 100H: Essence Cazares (S) 19.43. 300H: Morgan (S) 51.82. 4x100: Sunnyside 56.15. 4x200: Davis 2:04.20. 4x400: Davis 5:02.73.
Shot: Erica Torres (S) 31-5.25. Disc: Anna Frank (S) 79-6. Jav: Jocelyn Herrera (S) 77-5. HJ: Tashaila Villa (D) 4-6. PV: Madeline Crowder (D) 8-6. LJ: Morgan (S) 14-0.5. TJ: Mariana Tilley (D) 28-6.25.
---
TENNIS
CBBN
Davis boys 7, Eisenhower 0
Singles: Conor Lincoln (D) d. Jacob Ortiz 6-1, 6-0; Shawn Calkins (D) d. Angel Rodriguez 6-0, 6-1; Lucas Tweedy (D) d. Christian Fuentes 6-2, 6-0; Hayden Tweedy (D) d. William Oldenkamp 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Aldo Valencia-Cesar Cervantes (D) d. Jason Zendejas-Isiah Palma 6-0, 6-3; Alex Lascar-Adam LaMarche (D) d. Jose Rodriguez-Espinoza-Adam Durante 6-0, 6-0; Liam Hill-Thomas Leslie (D) d. Angel Jimenez-Orlan Delgado 6-0, 6-0.
Davis girls 6, Eisenhower 1
Singles: Carly Mattson (D) d. Guadalupe Flores 6-1, 6-0; Emily Kissel (D) d. Daisy Martinez 6-1, 6-1; Yahayra Ruiz (D) d. Anabelle Kollman 6-2, 6-4; Moira Boughton (D) d. Alyssah Cornejo 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles: Beatriz Perez-Hernandez (E) d. Jackie Serafin-Anja Boughton 6-4, 7-5; Cleo Kuk-Lily Gomez (D) d. Ada Querin-Viviana Armijo 6-0, 6-1; Karen Madrigal-Alexia Roque (D) d. Anicca Martinez-Hailey Hammontree-Henderson 6-0, 6-1.
---
West Valley boys 7, Sunnyside 0
Singles: Henry Preacher (WV) d. Simon Copenhaver 6-0, 6-0; Alex Garcia-Widmer (WV) d. Carlos Pacheco 6-0, 6-1; Dhruv Kumar (WV) d. William Shelley 6-0, 6-1; Kel Griffiths (WV) d. Toby Rodriguez 7-6 (6), 7-5.
Doubles: Logan Kinloch-James Pruiett (WV) d. Blake Perez-Zakkary Garcia 6-1, 6-1; Jaani Shah-William Rojan (WV) d. Eriick Vargara-Calvin Copenhaver 6-0, 6-0; Spencer Tallon-Jaden Holton (WV) d. Jose Morales-Toby Rodriguez 6-1, 6-1.
---
EWAC
White Swan boys 2, Burbank 0
Singles: Oscar Velazquez (WS) d. Jesus Lopez 6-1, 6-2; Noah Sauer (WS) won by f.
White Swan girls 4, Burbank 0
Singles: Jimena Gutierrez (WS) d. Kendall Armstrong 6-1, 6-1; Michelle Gutierrez (WS) won by f.
Doubles: Nakoda Sampson-G'MeWiin Mills (WS) d. Dahmar Cruz-Tania Gutierrez 6-2, 6-2; Sofia Sanchez-Yadira Zuniga (WS) won by f.
---
Highland boys 1, Granger 0
Singles: Isaac Jensen (H) d. Joel Herrera 6-1, 6-2.
Granger girls 4, Highland 1
Singles: Jazzlynn Ramos (G) d. Ashley Gonzalez 6-1, 6-3; Ariela Solorio (G) d. Carol Govea 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Josie Diaz-Madison Monson (H) d. Eliana Rios-Marian Alaniz 6-3, 7-6; Hannah Valenzuela-Idaly Cordoza (G) d. Yazmin Flores-Jozelyn Chavez 6-1, 6-3; Gloria Bustamonte-Maria Florez (G) d. Anahi Silva-Matitere Median 6-0, 6-1.