Goalkeeper Alexis Torres stopped nine shots, including two in a shootout, as Davis handed West Valley its first loss of the season with a 3-2 victory in CBBN girls soccer Tuesday afternoon.
The Pirates won the shootout 4-2.
Davis took a 2-0 lead into halftime with goals by Jordyn Jolley and Carly Mattson, but the Rams countered with two quick tallies early in the second half by Sydney Calahan and Gracie Brownell.
Davis (4-2 league, 7-2 overall) hosts Eisenhower on Saturday while West Valley (5-1, 7-1-1) travels to Sunnyside.
First half: 1, Davis, Jordyn Jolley (Alexis Oliva), 10:00; 2, Davis, Carly Mattson (Jolley), 34:00.
Second half: 3, WV, Sydney Calahan (Mackenzie Kitt), 52:16; 4, WV, Gracie Brownell (Kitt), 56:02.
Shootout: Davis 4 (Mattson, Olivas, Katrina Kupp, Arlene Mendez), West Valley 2.
Saves: Alexis Torres (D) 9; Taylor Poor (WV) 5.
---
EISENHOWER 3, SUNNYSIDE 0: At Sunnyside, goalkeeper Sara Diehm recorded three saves as the Cadets' defense earned its third shutout in the last four matches.
First half: 1, Ike, Liliana Rodriguez (Yrays Garrido), 27:00.
Second half: 2, Ike, Alexia Lee (Alyssa Lee), 68:00; 3, Ike, Sierra Downes, 79:00.
Saves: Sara Diehm (E) 3, Maeve Weets (S) 5.
---
VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 3, EISENHOWER 2: At Eisenhower, Jansyn Carrizales served six aces and had 28 assists and Emily Anderson and Kaycee Hazzard combined for 23 kills and 26 digs as the Grizzlies lifted their league record to 4-2 with a 25-15, 15-25, 25-27, 25-18, 15-13 victory.
Sunnyside highlights: Kaycee Hazzard 13 kills, 14 digs, 7 pp, 13-15 serving; Alyna Ramirez 3 blocks, 5 kills, 2 digs; Alaina Morgan 17-18 serving, 5 kills, 7 digs; Mackenzie Chambers 24 digs, 14 perfect passes; Jansyn Carrizales 4 kills, 28 assists, 4 digs, 19-23 serving, 6 aces; Emily Anderson 10 kills, 12 digs, 5-6 serving, 2 aces; Erika Jonson 9 assists, 7 digs; Olivia Puente 6 pp, 6 digs.
Eisenhower highlights: Eboni Johnson 14 assists, 3 aces, 28-30 serving; Lilee Peralta 7 kills; Lupe Flores 20 perfect passes, 8 digs; Evelyn Shapiro 6 kills, 4 blocks; Montana Dixon 14 kills, 15 digs, 8 perfect passes, 4 aces; Paris Powell 8 digs.
---
WEST VALLEY 3, DAVIS 1: At West Valley, Ella Ferguson's 14 kills led the Rams to a 25-27, 25-18, 25-12, 26-24 win.
WV highlights: Allison Gasseling 11 aces, 10 kills; Hailey Murdock 4 aces, 27 assists; Ella Ferguson 4 aces, 14 kills; JaLara Allen 8 kills; Emilia Gonzalez 5 kills, 2 blocks; Amaleah Rodriguez 33 digs; Christa Cline 13 assists.
Davis highlights: Shaela Allen-Greggs 3 aces, 5 kills, 9 digs, 13 assists; Camryn Birch 2 aces, 2 kills, 8 digs; Lily Gomez 3 kills, 4 digs; Grace Grimaldo 1 ace, 13 digs; TaShaila Villa 2 blocks, 2 kills, 2 digs; Nathaly Hernandez 5 assists; Litzy Carrillo 2 kills, 3 digs.
---
EWAC DISTRICT
Granger 3, Burbank 0
Granger highlights: Ariela Solorio 12-13 serving, 4 aces, 4 kills, 6 assists, 9 digs, 7 perfect passes; Mariel Birrueta 17-18 serving, 5 aces, 10 kills, 2 assists, 6 digs, 11 pp; Shaylin Cardenas 15-15 serving, 3 aces, 1 kill, 2 assists, 10 digs, 12 pp; Jasslyn Ramos 4 kills, 1 block; Britney Meza 5-6 serving, 2 aces, 1 kill, 8 assists, 2 pp; Hannah Valenzuela 6-6 serving, 2 aces, 3 pp; Eliana Rios 12-12 serving, 1 ace, 6 digs, 12 pp; Marian Alanis 1 kill, 1 dig, 1 pp.
---
Kittitas 3, Dayton-Waitsburg 0
Kittitas highlights: Amelia Mohn 24 assists, 10 digs, 2 aces; Allison McCune 8 kills, 7 digs; Courtney Coates 7 kills, 8 digs, 1 ace; Sydney Lael 4 digs, 1 ace; Ava Smith 5 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace; Dane Gokey 3 aces, 4 kills, 1 dig; Natalia benevides 11 digs, 1 ace; Makenzi Kapaska 7 aces.
---
Walla Walla Valley 3, White Swan 0
White Swan highlights: Sunmiet Brown 5 assists; Sidni Watkins 2 aces, 2 blocks; Yuliana Yelechchin 1 kill; Lovey Vanpelt 1 kill; Keegan Wolfsberger 3 kills, 2 blocks.
---
BASEBALL
NONLEAGUE
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 8, GRANDVIEW 6: At Grandview, Nate Moore pitched four innings with five strikeouts for the Knights, who scored two runs in the top of the seventh to break a 6-6 tie.
Grandview starter Cooper Kleinow fanned eight in three innings and teammate Matthew Sauve had five stolen bases.
---
SLOWPITCH
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 15-15, DAVIS 0-4: At West Valley, Linnea Butler was 6-for-6 with two doubles and five RBI for the day as the Rams moved to 8-0.
Game 1
Davis=000=-=0=3=3
West Valley=546=-=15=18=2
Omta and Fragoso-Joseph; Arnold and Edris.
Highlights: Katie Arnold (WV) 3-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Linnea Butler (WV) 3-3, 2 2b, 3 RBI; Kenidee Holden (WV) 1-2, 2b, 2 RBI; Ismani Lemus (WV) 2-2, RBI; Jessica Bruner (WV) 2-2, RBI.
Game 2
Davis=100=30=-=4=8=6
West Valley=40(10)=1x=-=15=13=4
Omta and Fragoso-Joseph; Butler and Statler.
Highlights: Layla Hall (D) 2-3; Talia Omta (D) 2-3; Mia Orozco (D) 3-3, 2b, RBI; Bella Lindstrom (WV) 2-3, RBI; Linnea Butler (WV) 3-3, 2 RBI; Mallory Seelig (WV) 2-3, 2 RBI; Alexys Soptich (WV) 2-3, 2 RBI; Jessica Bruner (WV) 2-3, 2 RBI; Ismani Lemus (WV) 2-3, 2 RBI; Alessandra Davis (WV) 1-2, RBI.
---
EISENHOWER 11-13, SUNNYSIDE 1-12: At Eisenhower, Taylor Yockey was 5-for-5 with four RBI in the second game and finished with seven hits and five runs scored for the day to lead the Cadets.
Game 1
Sunnyside=100=00=-=1=4=3
Eisenhower=032=06=-=11=13=4
Perez and Aguilar; Niblett and Martinez.
Highlights: Kathryn Suhm (E) 2-4, 2b, run, RBI; Taylor Yockey (E) 2-3, 2 runs; Vincenina Abarca (E) 2-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; S Kent (E) 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Danielle Niblett (E) 1-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI, 5 IP; Jennifer Martinez (E) 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI.
Game 2
Sunnyside=302=205=0=-=12=20=4
Eisenhower=340=012=3=-=13=18=5
Martinez and Aguilar; Suhm and Martinez.
Highlights: M Martinez (S) 4-4, 2 2b, 3b, 3 runs, 5 RBI; B Mendez (S) 3-5, 3 runs; M Roberts (S) 3-5, 2 2b, 3 runs, RBI; A Rodriguez (S) 3-4, RBI; Amidie Ochoa (E) 3-5, 2b, 3 runs; Taylor Yockey (E) 5-5, 2b, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Vincenina Abarca (E) 2-4, 2 2b, 3 RBI.