Alexis Olivas, Katrina Kupp and Arlene Mendez scored goals to lead Davis to a 3-0 victory over Eisenhower in CBBN girls soccer Saturday afternoon at Davis Field.
The Pirates moved to 5-2 in league and trail West Valley (6-1) by a game heading into the final week of the season, which concludes Thursday with the two teams clashing at WV for the third time.
Davis handed the Rams their lone loss last Tuesday in a shootout and West Valley won the first meeting 2-0 on March 13.
On Tuesday, West Valley plays at Eisenhower and Davis travels to Sunnyside.
First half: 1, Davis, Alexis Olivas (Carly Mattson), 11:00; 2, Davis, Katrina Kupp, 14:00.
Second half: 3, Davis, Arlene Mendez, 77:00.
Saves: Alexis Torres (D) 1, Sierra Downes (E) 5.
---
WEST VALLEY 5, SUNNYSIDE 0: At Sunnyside, Gabby Kurtz scored two goals in the first nine minutes and added an assist later in the first half for the Rams. Mackenzie Kitt scored a goal, recorded an assist and made a save for West Valley.
First half: 1, WV, Gabby Kurtz (Gracie Brownell), 3:10; 2, WV, Kurtz (Ashlyn Valdovinos), 8:50; 3, WV, Kaitlyn Rudick (Mackenzie Kitt), 15:54; 4, WV, Kitt (Kurtz), 22:40; 5, WV, Sophia Martin (Valdovinos), 31:30.
Second half: No scoring.
Saves: Taylor Poor (WV) 1, Mackenzie Kitt (WV) 1, Sunnyside 10.
---
VOLLEYBALL
EWAC DISTRICT
KITTITAS 3, GRANGER 2: At Granger, the Coyotes roared back to earn the victory for third place, 19-25, 15-25, 26-24, 25-22, 15-5.
Granger highlights: Ariela Solorio 17-19 serving, 5 aces, 9 kills, 12 assists, 16 digs, 10 perfect passes; Mariel Birrueta 6 kills, 15 digs, 18 pp; Nizhoni Tallman 14-14 serving, 1 ace, 3 kills, 5 assists, 25 digs, 40 pp; Shaylin Cardenas 20-20 serving, 2 aces, 4 kills, 29 digs, 27 pp; Jasslyn Ramos 4 kills, 1 block; Britney Meza 14-14 serving, 5 kills, 13 assists, 13 digs, 15 pp; Hannah Valenzuela 15-15 serving, 2 aces, 2 pp; Eliana Rios 3-3 serving; Marian Alaniz 3 kills.
---
BOYS SOCCER
CWAC
SELAH 4, PROSSER 0: At Selah, Braydon Howard recorded a hat trick and Miguel Covarrubias had two assists for the Vikings, who play at East Valley on Tuesday.
First half: 1, Selah, Braydon Howard (Miguel Covarrubias), 9:00; 2, Selah, Abdurahim Leigh (Johnny Young), 13:00; 3, Selah, Howard (Caden McNett), 26:00.
Second half: 4, Selah, Howard (Covarrubias), 41:00.
Saves: Diego Figeroa (S) 1, Esteban Rodriguez (P) 11.
---
BASEBALL
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 21-11, GRANDVIEW 10-7: At Grandview, Dillan Morrow had a pair of doubles, scored four runs and drove in five for the day and teammate Aiden Estill was 4-for-6 with six runs and three RBI for the Red Devils in Craig Hyatt's debut as head coach.
Grandview's Matthew Sauve was 2-for-3 in the opener with a double, home run, three runs scored and five RBI.
• In other games Saturday, Ellensburg swept Prosser 12-2 and 9-0.
Game 1
East Valley=806=61=—=21=11=1
Grandview=430=03=—=10=5=3
Gurtler, Field (1), Stone (2) and Larkin; Gomez, Tovar (1), Varela (3), Guillen (5) and Judkins.
Highlights: Dillan Morrow (EV) 2-5, 2b, 2 runs, 5 RBI; Aiden Estill (EV) 3-3, 2b, 4 runs, RBI; K Taylor (EV) 3-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Tyler Stone (EV) 2-4, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Matthew Sauve (G) 2-3, 3 runs, 2b, HR, 5 RBI; Cooper Kleinow (G) 2-3, 2 runs.
Game 2
East Valley=210=042=2=—=11=5=2
Grandview=100=015=0=—=7=3=4
Taylor, Morrow (5), Uriostegui (6) and Larkin; Kleinow, Sauve (5), Judkins (6), Guillen (7) and Gomez.
Highlights: K Taylor (EV) 2-4, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Dillan Morrow (EV) 1-3, 2b, 2 runs; Aiden Estill (EV) 1-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Cole Judkins (G) 1-3, 2 RBI.
--
SOUTHEAST 1B
POMEROY 16-19, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 12-10: At Sunnyside Christian, Buddy Smeenk and Nate Moore both had five hits for the day while Matt Roedel drove in four runs for the Knights, who host St. John-Endicott on Thursday.
Game 1
Pomeroy=007=602=1=—=16=9=2
Sunnyside Chr.=253=000=2=—=12=13=3
Roberts, Severs (3), Magill (5), J. Mings (7) and B. Mings; Wagenaar, VanWieringen (3), Roedel (5), Smeenk (7) and Bosma.
SC highlights: Buddy Smeenk 3-5, 2b, 3 RBI; Nate Moore 3-4, RBI; Matt Roedel 2-4, 2 RBI; Cole Wagenaar 3-4, 2b.
Game 2
Pomeroy=007=474=0=—=19=10=2
Sunnyside Chr.=015=031=0=—=10=12=2
Vecchio, Magill (3), J. Mings (6) and B. Mings; Smeenk, De Boer (3), Jansen (5) and Bosma.
SC highlights: Smeenk 2-3; Moore 2-4; Roedel 1-2, 2b, 2 RBI; Justin VanWieringen 2-3, RBI.
---
SOFTBALL
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 23-27, GRANDVIEW 0-0: At East Valley, Tori Goodell was 8-for-8 for the day, Allison Heater homered in both games and Kelsee Lawrence and Heater combined for 26 strikeouts for the Red Devils. Lawrence pitched a no-hitter in the opener while fanning 14.
Game 1
Grandview=000=00=—=0=0=5
East Valley=589=1x=—=23=20=0
Gabi and Ivanna; Lawrence and Prince.
Highlights: Kelsee Lawrence (EV) CG, no-hitter, 14 Ks; Tori Goodell (EV) 5-5, 4 runs, 3 RBI; Alli Heater (EV) 3-4, HR, 3 RBI.
Game 2
Grandview=000=00=—=0=1=8
East Valley=856=8x=—=27=16=1
Milady, Brittany (3) and Ivanna; Heater and Prince. Goodell (3).
Highlights: Allison Heater (EV) CG, 1-hitter, 12 Ks, 1-2, 3 runs, HR; Lexi Melone (EV) 3-4, 3 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI.
---
ELLENSBURG 31-22, PROSSER 2-0: At Prosser, Lily Case and Tess Polacek recorded six hits and seven RBI each in a sweep for the Bulldogs. Ellensburg's Maddie Kennedy struck out 11 in the opener.
Game 1
Ellensburg=7(17)0=34=—31=21=2
Prosser=200=00=—=2=1=9
Kennedy and Nelson, Mayer (4). Metz and Selab.
Highlights: Lily Case (E) 3-4, 2b, 3 RBI; Tess Polacek (E) 3-3 4 RBI; Maggie Bedsaul (E) 3-4, 2 2b 5 RBI; Maddie Kennedy (E) 2-3, 2b, RBI, CG, 11 K; Baylee Ohler (P) 1-2.
Game 2
Ellensburg=872=50=—=22=20=0
Prosser=000=00=—=0=3=8
Zimmerman and Nelson, Leadercharge (4). Bestebreur and Campos.
Highlights: Case (E) 3-5, 2b, 3b, 4 RBI; Polacek (E) 3-3, 2b, 3b, 3 RBI; Kennedy (E) 2-4, 2b, 5 RBI; Jamie Nelson (E) 3-4, RBI; Sienna Pascoe (E) 3-3, 4 RBI; Victoria Zimmerman (E) CG, 5 K; Grace Bestebreur (P) 1-2, 3b; Baley Cossman (P) 1-2; Olivia Campos (P) 1-2.
---
TRACK
CWAC
AT PROSSER
Prosser boys 71, East Valley 49
100: Kaiden Siebol (EV) 11.7. 200: Siebol (EV) 23.7. 400: Asher McRitchie (EV) 1:04.3. 800: Ethan Denny (P) 2:10.8. 1600: Lukkes Hultsberg (P) 4:45.5. 3200: Kyle Parries (EV) 10:52.6. 110H: Reilly Williams (P) 16.2. 300H: Williams (P) 41.3. 4x400: Prosser 3:52.2. Shot: Kestin Hofstad (P) 43-6. Disc: Hunter Metz (P) 93-5. Jav: Brennen Carey (P) 124-8. HJ: Siebol (EV) 5-8. LJ: Siebol (EV) 18-3.
East Valley girls 73, Prosser 64
100: Brooklynne Sylve (EV) 13.8. 200: Cami Anderson (P) 29.5. 400: Ashlynn Sylve (EV) 1:03.1. 800: Avery Thiemann (P) 2:43.3. 1600: Thiemann (P) 6:10.1. 3200: Elizabeth Humberstad (P) 15:09.8. 100H: Allison Bryan (EV) 18.1. 300H: Bryana Barry (EV) 57.0. 4x100: East Valley 55.4. 4x200: East Valley 2:02.1. Shot: Maliyah Gordon (EV) 29-0. Disc: Gordon (EV) 81-2. Jav: Emma Gruenberg (EV) 90-3. HJ: A. Sylve (EV) 4-8. PV: Anderson (P) and Kate Hansen (P) 6-6. LJ: A. Sylve (EV) 16-6.5. TJ: Kambree Blair (P) 30-0.75.
---
AT GRANDVIEW
BOYS
100: NA. 200: Ethan Lakey (S) 23.83. 400: Jorge Morales (G) 57.99. 800: NA. 1600: Cooper Quigley (S) 4:23.50. 3200: Eric Swedin (S) 10:31.16. 300H: Anthony Rodriguez (G) 50.95. 4x100: Selah 44.86. 4x400: Selah 4:12.47. Shot: Garret Garza (S) 36-7. Disc: Shane Fletcher (S) 100-3. Jav: Heath Yochum (S) 152-9. HJ: Rodriguez (G) 5-0. PV: Abdiel Lopez (G) 8-0. LJ: Hector Garcia (G) 15-4.5. TJ: Rodriguez (G) 33-8.
GIRLS
100: Jazmine Richey (G) 13.77. 200: Jareny Orozco (S) 33.68. 400: Madison Huri (S) 1:08.22. 800: Kyrsten Callahan (S) 2:48.66. 1600: Regan Duerre (S) 6:54.85. 100H: Alaisa Martinez (G) 19.79. 300H: Richey (G) 54.82. 4x100: Selah 55.63. 4x200: Selah 2:16.58. Shot: Sierra Newell (S) 29-11. Disc: Newell (S) 81-10. Jav: Kieryann Mattson (S) 79-2. HJ: Amanda Peterson (G) 4-2. PV: Mackenzie Pelson (S) 6-0. LJ: Jordyn Busey (S) 13-1. TJ: Elizabeth Mendoza (G) 25-4.75.
---
TENNIS
CWAC
Ellensburg boys 5, Grandview 0
Singles: Josh Rosen (E) d. Geobanny Pineda, 6-1, 6-0; Collin Marsh (E) d. Joel Alvarez, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.
Doubles: Liam Schedler-Stu Loverro (E) d. David Lepez-AngelTovar, 6-4, 6-3; Emmett Fenz-Eli Lewis (E) d. Jordan Hernadez-ChristianSanchez, 6-0, 6-3; CurtisSmithgall-Cody Holdeman (E) won by forfeit.
Grandview girls 3, Ellensburg 2
Singles: Lauralia Montelongo-Solis (G) d. Alora Sully, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5); Blake Johnson (E) d. Summer Zavala 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Karla Martinez-Kiana Sanchez (G) d. Bella Estey-Taylor Perez, 6-4, 6-4; Payton Snyder-Leah Lewis (E) d. Kirsten Maldonado-Sofia Sanchez, 6-4, 0-6, 6-3; Ana Farias-Julieta Farias (G) d. Cloe Hannahs-Elin Bohman 6-4, 6-1.