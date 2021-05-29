Roaring out with 22 points in the first quarter and then leaning on their defense in the second half, Davis' girls earned a 61-40 victory over Eisenhower in CBBN basketball Saturday night at Ike Gym.
Alexis Valentinez led the way for the Pirates, scoring 20 points and adding nine rebounds and four steals. Esmeralda Galindo netted 16 points and teammate Navaeh Patterson scored 10.
Davis led 29-27 at halftime but held the Cadets to 13 points in the second half to pull away. Mia Rodriguez paced Ike with 11 points.
The Pirates (2-1) will host Eastmont on Tuesday while Eisenhower travels to Wenatchee.
DAVIS — Alexis Valentinez 20, Esmeralda Galindo 16, Navaeh Patterson 10, Hohner 9, Rodriguez 3, Gomez 3, Carrillo 0, Bueno 0, Campbell 0.
EISENHOWER — Mia Rodriguez 11, Yesiki 9, Serna 9, Tobiness 6, Lopez 5, Sanchez 0, Ochoa 0, Cortez 0, Ramirez 0.
Davis=22=7=15=17=—=61
Eisenhower=15=12=7=6=—=40
Highlights: Valentinez (D) 9 rebs, 4 stls.
---
SUNNYSIDE 60, WENATCHEE 20: At Sunnyside, Bienemi Sanchez scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Grizzlies past Wenatchee. Sunnyside hosts Eisenhower on Thursday.
WENATCHEE — Kristina Blauman 14, Sterling 4, Boles 2.
SUNNYSIDE — Romero 5, Bienemi Sanchez 23, Garza 6, Ramirez 4, Wilson 0, Carrizales 10, Schmahl 2, N. Lopez 2, Puente 8, Zamora 0, J. Lopez 0.
Wenatchee=3=4=4=7=—=20
Sunnyside=20=12=15=13=—=60
Highlights: Sanchez (S) 8 rebs; Wilson (S) 7 rebs, 6 stls; Schmahl (S) 7 rebs, 6 stls; Romero (S) 4 assts.
---
NONLEAGUE
GRANDVIEW 57, NACHES VALLEY 44: At Grandview, Jazmine Richey scored 20 points and Nataliee Trevino added 17 to lead the Greyhounds to a victory against the Rangers.
Allison Uecker led Naches Valley with 10 points.
NACHES VALLEY — St. Martin 3, Yates 2, Dunbar 9, Allison Uecker 10, Hahn Landis 6, M. Kime 2, A. Kime 7, Christopherson 5.
GRANDVIEW — Jazmine Richey 20, Natalee Trevino 17, D. Medina 8, A. Medina 3, Castilleja 3, Black 3, Copeland 2, Prieto 1.
Naches Valley=13=9=8=14=—=44
Grandview=15=14=7=21=—=57
---
BOYS
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 75, EASTMONT 44: At West Valley, senior Logan Kinloch hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter and netted a season-high 24 points as the Rams pushed their record to 3-0.
Junior Jaxson Goldsmith tallied 11 points for West Valley, which travels to Moses Lake on Tuesday.
EASTMONT — Schneider 9, Esparza 5, Trovalo 1, Eamon Monahan 14, Heimbignor 4, Wiersma 2, Easley 3, Gallagher 4, Flanagan 2.
WEST VALLEY — Jackson Cluff 16, Logan Kinloch 24, Matheny 6, Schlepp 9, Jaxson Goldsmith 11, Wilburn 7, Mata 2.
Eastmont=13=9=13=9=—=44
West Valley=19=18=15=23=—=75
---
SCAC
ZILLAH 77, COLLEGE PLACE 43: At Zillah, Luke Navarre scored 12 of his 18 points in the first quarter as the Leopards flew out to a 61-21 lead at the break. The Leopards host Prosser for a nonleaguer on Tuesday.
COLLEGE PLACE — Case 6, Colton Hamada 14, Willis 2, Christensen 2, Howard 2, Schreind 3, Sanchez 5, Durand 4, Vera 3, Parson 2.
ZILLAH — Delp 6, Garza 2, Perez 2, Favilla 1, Apol Medrano 16, Ashton Waldman 17, T. Waldman 7, John 2, Luke Navarre 18, Juarez 6.
College Place=8=13=9=13=—=43
Zillah=34=27=11=5=—=77
---
NONLEAGUE
NACHES VALLEY 59, GRANDVIEW 56: At Grandview, JayDaniel Lloyd-Watson scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Dom Sadeddin added 14 to lead the Rangers past the Greyhounds.
Nicky Gutierrez led Grandview with 15 points.
NACHES VALLEY — Robles 3, Porter Abrams 10, JayDaniel Lloyd-Watson 25, Gooler 3, Dom Sadeddin 14, Osborn 4.
GRANDVIEW — Nicky Gutierrez 15, Castilleja 6, Fajardo 2, Castro 4, Medina 4, A. Garza 5, J. Garza 9, Levi Dorsett 10, Sanchez 1.
Naches Valley=20=13=9=17=—=59
Grandview=8=14=14=20=—=56
Highlights: Abrams (NV) 7 rebs; Lloyd-Watson (NV) 11 rebs; Garren Gooler (NV) 6 rebs; Sadeddin (NV) 6 rebs.
---
YAKAMA TRIBAL 65, LA SALLE 49: At La Salle, Mylo Jones' 17 points and nine assists sparked the Eagles, who surged away with a 19-2 third quarter and improved to 8-0.
Justice Hart put together 14 points and nine rebounds for Yakama Tribal, which travels to Cle Elum next Saturday.
Marcus Cobar led La Salle with 11 points and 14 rebounds.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Greyson 3, Wahsise 6, Lewis 0, Mylo Jones 17, Bisaya 2, Bueno 7, Mahle 0, Justice Hart 14, Dawes 8, Speedis 4, Yallup 2, Sandoval 2.
LA SALLE — Diego Garza 13, Sevigny 8, O'Conner 5, Zamora 0, McCart 0, Judd 0, Marcus Cobar 11, Oscar Sanchez 12.
Yakama Tribal=15=16=19=15=—=65
La Salle=12=15=2=20=—=49
YT highlights: Jones 9 assts; Hart 9 rebs, 3 assts; Speedis 9 rebs; Cobar (L) 14 rebs.