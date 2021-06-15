A quick start on the road Tuesday night helped Davis guarantee itself a chance to play for a share of the regular season title.
The Pirates cruised to a 72-41 win after jumping out to a 16-4 lead in the first quarter against rival Eisenhower. Dhantaye Bennett-Joe scored a game-high 14 points and Blake Garza added 13 as four Davis players reached double figures.
That sets up a showdown of Wednesday night for the No. 1 seed in this week's district tournament against defending champion West Valley, which was originally scheduled to travel to Davis last Friday. Eisenhower, which was led by 12 points from Javon Davis, will conclude its season with a consolation game on Saturday.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee 10, Mendez 2, Robert Galindo 10, Navarro 0, Blake Garza 13, Brown 2, Anthony Soterakopoulos 10, Tweedy 3, Anderson 8, Dhantaye Bennett-Joe 14.
EISENHOWER — Howes 2, Javon Davis 12, Miller 0, Garent 7, Simmons 0, Schwehm 7, Tasker 3, Berumen 3, McDonald 7.
Davis=16=19=18=19=—=72
Eisenhower=4=14=15=8=—=41
---
WEST VALLEY 65, SUNNYSIDE 35: At West Valley, Jackson Cluff led a balanced scoring effort for the Rams with 15 points and Grizzlies senior Daniel Singleterry scored 11 to surpass 1,000 for his career.
The Rams are unbeaten in league heading into Wednesday's game at Davis, which has one loss. Sunnyside is set as the No. 5 district seed and will host No. 6 Moses Lake in a loser-out game on Friday.
SUNNYSIDE — Isquierdo 0, Brent Maldonado 13, Garcia 5, Montelongo 0, Daniel Singleterry 11, Briones 2, Cazares 0, Galvez 0, Salinas 2, McNair 2.
WEST VALLEY — Jackson Cluff 15, Logan Kinloch 13, James Matheny 11, Hunter Schlepp 14, Goldsmith 9, Wilburn 3, Perez 0, Hatfield 0, Trammel 0, Mata 0.
Sunnyside=10=5=7=13=—=45
West Valley=15=17=13=20=—=65
Highlights: Matheny (WV) 10 rebs; Kinloch (WV) 5 rebs, 4 assts.
---
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 51, WEST VALLEY 38: At Sunnyside, Paris Wilson scored 18 points and Benemi Sanchez nearly matched her with 15 for the Grizzlies in their regular season finale.
Second-seeded Sunnyside will host No. 3 Davis in a district semifinal on Thursday while West Valley travels to Eastmont for a loser-out consolation game.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 8, Jalara Allen 14, Tweedy 2, Bremerman 3, Steiner 3, Landis 8, Fries 0, Betterton 0, Kraft 0.
SUNNYSIDE — Benemi Sanchez 15, Paris Wilson 18, Schmahl 4, Puente 7, Hernandez 5, Zamora 2, Romero 0, Garza 0, Ramirez 0, J. Lopez 0, N. Lopez 0, R. Lopez 0.
West Valley=8=7=12=11=—=38
Sunnyside=11=24=3=13=—=51
Highlights: Mia Hernandez (S) 8 rebs.
---
WRESTLING
Spartans top Kittitas for title
GRANGER — Host Granger won seven individual titles and held off Kittitas to win the EWAC district boys title Thursday night.
The Spartans rolled up 192.5 points with Kittitas second with 175.
Granger's girls picked up four individual titles.
BOYS
Team scores: Granger 192.5, Kittitas 175, River View 61, Cle Elum 27, Mabton 24, White Swan 23, Riverside Christian 19, Highland 14, Burbank 12.
Championship finals
106: Colin O'Cain (CE) won by f. 113: Isaac Rodriguez (M) d. Adrian Alvarez (G) 8-5. 120: Oscar Alvarez (G) won by f. 126: Tony Rios (K) d. DJ Cantu (G), 4:58. 132: JJ Toscano (G) tf. Jonathan Jones (K), 17-1. 138: Johnny Marin (K) p. Julian Valencia (K), 3:09. 145: Cody Northwind (G) md. Josiah Contreras (K), 11-0. 152: Anthony Michael (K) d. John Dobie (RC), 3-1. 160: Miguel Farias (RV) d. Ben Collins (K), 6-2. 170: Conan Northwind (G) p. Marco Ramirez (H), 3:05. 182: Ricky Cisneros (G) d. Paul Jones (K) 6-4. 195: Marquis Gourneau (G) p. Hans Miles (RV), 0:45. 220: Hunter Davis (RV) p. Spence Lawrence (WS) p. Hunter Davis (RV), 1:54. 285: Gage Cook (G) p. Joseph Peterson (K), 0:33.
Third-fourth
113: Noah Berger (G) p. Carter Katz (B), 2:30. 126: Jesus Romero (G) won by f. 132: Brody Stewart (K) won by f. 145: Hunter Smith (K) p. Jackson Frye, 2:27. 152: Fabien Garduno (WS) p. Isaiah Collins, 2:45. 160: Jack Becht (CE) won by f. 170: Tommy Sheeley (K) d. Timothy Goforth (RV), 14-12. 220: Joel Ochoa (G) won by f. 285: Travis Sloan (CB) p. Miguel Alcaraz (M), 5:51.
GIRLS
Championship finals
100: Eveny Lazcano (G) won by f. 120: Marian Alaniz (G) won by f. 125: Paoky Sandoval (G) p. Jenika Romero (RV), 1:20. 130: Kadyen Anderson (RV) p. Annalyn Olney (WS), 1:00. 135: Maryann Reyes (G) won by f. 140: Avega Gross (K) won by f. 170: Marissa Amarro (K) won by f. 190: Jennifer Garcia-Camacho (H) p. Sandra Pacheco (M), 1:07.