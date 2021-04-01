Hannah Hilton's 14-second victory and five runners in the top eight led Eisenhower's girls to their 11th straight district title at the CBBN South cross country finals on Thursday at Franklin Park.
Hilton, a junior, clocked 19 minutes, 57 seconds on the three-mile course. West Valley freshman Nicole Murdock was second in 20:11. The Cadets edged West Valley by seven points for the team title.
Eisenhower earned a sweep of the team titles, clipping West Valley by four points in boys scoring.
Sunnyside senior Reid Weaver won the boys race in 16:24 with West Valley's Ben Connell second in 16:38. The Cadets had four runners among the first seven finishers in the season-ending race.
BOYS
Team scores: Eisenhower 31, West Valley 35, Sunnyside 76, Davis 86.
Top 15: Reid Weaver (S) 16:24, Ben Connell (WV) 16:38, Oscar Lopez (E) 16:51, Nathan Ditto (WV) 16:59, Fernando Ibarra (E) 17:11, Aiden Waddle (E) 17:14, Nathan Johnson (E) 17:14, Dustin Young (WV) 17:16, Caden Casteel (WV) 17:17, Jafet Villasenor (E) 17:20, Mario Cervantes Reyes (E) 17:37, Dane Voldman (WV) 17:44, Anders Norman (D) 17:53, Elijah Krueger (WV) 17:55, Jason Jalifi (S) 18:21. Wheelchair: Chance Wells (WV) 14:33 (4,800 meters).
GIRLS
Team scores: Eisenhower 25, West Valley 32, Davis 86, Sunnyside 103.
Top 15: Hannah Hilton (E) 19:57, Nicole Murdock (WV) 20:11, Isabela Alvarado (E) 20:28, Rachel Argento (WV) 20:38, Skye Stenehjem (WV) 21:00, Alyssa Arias Chavez (E) 21:12, Annette Figueroa (E) 21:27, Kara Mickelson (E) 21:30, Kaylee Condie (S) 21:33, Katie Murdock (WV) 21:48, Rebecca Darwood (WV) 22:08, Jamilynn Cavallo (D) 22:42, Zoe Lindner (WV) 22:44, Paris Miramontes (E) 23:00, Amber Enzler (E) 23:07.
---
VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 3, DAVIS 0: At Davis, Kennedy Webb, Ella Pitzer and Zoey Crimin had six kills apiece as the Rams swept 25-10, 25-12, 27-25 to wrap up the CBBN South league title with an 8-1 record.
WV highlights: Kennedy Webb 6 kills, 8 digs; Ella Pitzer 6 kills, 3 digs; Zoey Crimin 6 kills; Rylee Almberg 5 kills, 3 aces, 6 digs; Lily Kinloch 4 kills; Reese Groth 6 aces, 2 kills; Kaitlyn Leaverton 3 kills; Krystyn Colton 2 kills, 4 digs; Lexi Barbee 31 assists, 5 digs; Emily Strong 12 digs.
Davis highlights: Shaela Allen-Greggs 3 kills, 3 digs, 1 block; Sally Gargus 11 assists, 6 digs, ace; Grace Grimaldo 10 digs, ace; TaShaila Villa 1 kill, 2 digs, 2 blocks, 8-8 serving; Camryn Birch 3 kills, 1 ace, 5-5 serving; Lily Mora 2 kills, 1 block.
---
SUNNYSIDE 3, EISENHOWER 0: At Sunnyside, Jansyn Carrizales served six aces and had 28 assists to lead the Grizzlies to a 25-16, 25-16, 28-26 sweep and 7-2 record for the season.
Sunnyside highlights: Kaycee Hazzard 20-23 serving, 5 aces, 10 digs, 7 kills; Alyna Ramirez 5 kills, 2 blocks; Alaina Morgan 6 kills, 5-6 serving; Mackenzie chambers 14 digs, 7-9 serving, 1 ace, 7 pp; Jadyn Muzzy 4 kills; Jansyn Carrizales 6 aces, 28 assists, 3 digs; Emily Anderson 3 kills, 2 digs; Olivia Puente 5 digs, 10-11 serving, 2 aces; Erika Jonson 5 assists, 3 digs.
Eisenhower highlights: Eboni Johnson 5 digs, 2 kills, 8-8 serving; Montana Dixon 5 kills, 9 digs, 7 pp, 4 aces, 12-12 serving; Lilee Peralta 2 kills, 2 blocks; Lupe Flores 6 digs, 7 pp; Evelin Rodriguez 7 assists, 10-10 serving; Evelyn Shapiro 2 kills, 3 blocks; Paris Powell 2 kills, 2 digs.
---
SOFTBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 19-19, DAVIS 5-2: At Kiwanis Park, sophomore Mallory Selig was 6-for-7 for the day and freshman Ryder Prather was 4-for-4 in the opener for the Rams, who finished their slowpitch season with a 13-1 record.
Game 1
West Valley=0(11)3=221=—=19=29=3
Davis=300=020=—=5=9=0
Butler, Arnold (2) and Edris; Omta and Fragoso-Antonlin.
Highlights: Katie Arnold (WV) 3-4, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Jocelynn Edris (WV) 3-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Mallory Selig (WV) 3-4, 2 runs; Evka Ball (WV) 3-4, run, 3 RBI; Ryder Prather (WV) 4-4, run, RBI; Ismani Lemus (WV) 3-3, 2 runs, RBI; Samantha Ostriem (WV) 3-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Trinity Salinas (D) 2-3, RBI; Layla Hall (D) 1-3, 2 runs.
Game 2
West Valley=01(12)=6=—=19=29=0
Davis=002=0=—=2=4=2
Butler and Statler; Omta and Fragoso-Antonlin.
Highlights: Llexys Soptich (WV) 2-3, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Haley Betterton (WV) 3-3, 3b, 3 runs, RBI; Linnea Butler (WV) 3-4, 2b, 3 RBI; Jocelynn Edris (WV) 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Leah Statler (WV) 3-3, RBI; Bella Lindstrom (WV) 3-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Mallory Selig (WV) 3-3, run, RBI; K Holden (WV) 3-4, RBI.
---
SUNNYSIDE 8-8, EISENHOWER 5-5: At Sunnyside, Cecilia Stroh had four hits for the day with three doubles, two runs scored and four RBI for the Grizzlies.
Game 1
Eisenhower=100=022=0=—=5=15=3
Sunnyside=103=130=x=—=8=14=3
Niblett and Martinez; Martinez and Aguilar.
Highlights: Kathryn Suhm (E) 2-3, 3b, 3 runs; Taylor Yockey (E) 3-4, 2b, run, RBI; Danielle Niblett (E) 3-4, RBI; A Perez (S) 1-4, 3b, run, RBI; Reagan Sabedra (S) 3-4, run, RBI; Cecilia Stroh (S) 2-4, 2 2b, run, 2 RBI; A Rodriguez (S) 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI.
Game 2
Eisenhower=100=010=3=—=5=15=5
Sunnyside=400=211=x=—=8=12=3
Niblett and Martinez; Perez and Aguilar.
Highlights: Jennifer Martinez (E) 3-4; Vincenina Abarca (E) 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Felicity Hanson (E) 2 RBI; Celcilia Stroh (S) 2-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; A Rodriguez (S) 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Mya Martinez (S) 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI.
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
GARFIELD-PALOUSE 14-24, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 3-2: At Sunnyside, Breya Faber went a combined 2 for 5 with a triple and a RBI for the Knights (0-4), but they were swept by Garfield-Palouse.
Game 1
Garfield-Palouse=433=40=—=14=10=1
Sunnyside Chr.=002=01=—=3=3=1
Pedersen and Sealy; Andringa and Alseth.
SC highlights: Breya Faber 1-2, RBI; Ella Alseth 1-2, RBI.
Game 2
Garfield-Palouse=33(18)=0=—=24=15=0
Sunnyside Chr.=011=0=—=2=2=1
Croninger and Sealy; Prins, Candanoza (3), Faber (4) and Alseth, Clapp (4).
SC highlights: Breya Faber 1-3, 3b; Kenzie Evans 1-1.
---
BASEBALL
SOUTHEAST 1B
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT 12-12, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 1-23: At Sunnyside, Justin VanWieringen of Sunnyside Christian went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI in the second game of a doubleheader against St. John-Endicott. The Knights (2-3) split with the Dragons, losing the first game but winning the nightcap.
Game 1
St. John-Endicott=222=06=—=12=4=2
Sunnyside Chr.=100=00=—=1=2=4
Statch and Gonzalez; Wagenaar, Roedel (2), VanWieringen (5) and Bosma.
SC highlights: Matt Roedel 1-2; Cole Wagenaar 1-1.
Game 2
St. John-Endicott=433=20=—=12=9=5
Sunnyside Chr.=341=(15)x=—=23=9=3
Ford, Harder (3), Walker (4), Steele (4) and Gonzalez; Smeenk, Jansen (3) and Bosma, Moore (3).
SC highlights: Buddy Smeenk 2-2; Cole Wagenaar 2-5, RBI; Justin VanWieringen 2-3, 2b, 3 RBI.
---
TENNIS
CWAC
Selah boys 5, Prosser 0
Singles: Kellam Adams (S) d. Bennett Berg 6-1, 7-6 (7-2); Aiden Franklin (S) won by forfeit.
Doubles: Quintin Garretson–Malachi Young (S) d. Ethan Felicetti-Jeff Hatch 6-0, 6-0; Kaiden Giles–Riley Christianson (S) won by forfeit; John Ballew–Kade Wurtz (S) won by forfeit.
Selah girls 5, Prosser 0
Singles: Mary Frances Ballew (S) d. Jeemin Choi 6-0, 6-0; Macie Ladd (S) d. Lily Haughee 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Addi Ladd–Tanna Bond (S) d. Aubrey Munn-Shannon Whitting 6-2, 6-1; Maya Hall–Alley Franklin (S) d. Sydney Gamache-Aida Roy 6-0, 6-1; Evani Valencia–Tiana Gaona (S) d. Faith Rodriguez-Ava Smasne 6-4, 6-1.
---
Selah boys 3, East Valley 2
Singles: Kellam Adams (S) d. Jacob Walser retired-injury; Aiden Franklin (S) d. Jacob Hersel 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Quintin Garretson–Malachi Young (S) d. Ian Larkin–Ranne Meloy 6-4, 6-3; Teegan Hooper–Brady Locke (EV) d. Kaiden Giles–Riley Christianson 6-2, 6-3; Dallas DeBlasio–Rylan Kosma (EV) d. John Ballew–Kade Wurtz 6-2, 6-0.
Selah girls 5, East Valley 0
Singles: Mary Frances Ballew (S) d. Mia Mesler 6-0, 6-0; Macie Ladd (S) won by forfeit.
Doubles: Addi Ladd–Tanna Bond (S) d. Taylor Calhoun-Jia Smith 6-2, 6-4; Evani Valencia–Tiana Gaona (S) won by forfeit; Sydney Gates–Alley Franklin (S) won by forfeit.
---
East Valley boys 4, Prosser 1
Singles: Ethan Felicity (P) d. Jacob Walser 6-3, 5-7, 10-5; Jacob Hersel (EV) won by forfeit.
Doubles: Ian Larkin–Ranne Meloy (EV) d. Jett Hatch–Bennett Berg 6-4, 6-3; Teegan Hooper–Brady Locke (EV) won by forfeit; Dallas DeBlasio–Rylan Kosma (EV) won by forfeit.
Prosser girls 4, East Valley 1
Singles: Jeemin Choi (P) d. Mia Mesler 6-3, 7-5; Prosser won No. 2 by forfeit.
Doubles: Taylor Calhoun-Jia Smith (EV) d. Aubrey Munn-Shannon Whitting 6-2, 6-2; Prosser won No. 2 and 3 by forfeit.
---
GOLF
SCAC
BOYS
Team scores: Zillah 409, Naches 409, College Place inc.
Individual: Dallin Kibbe (Z) 86, Garric Shirrod (NV) 86, Ryker Ritchie (Z) 102, Zane Johnson (NV) 105, JJ Mendoza (NV) 106.
GIRLS
Team scores: Naches Valley 483, Zillah and College Place inc.
Individual: Maddie Kime (NV) 113, Maci Christopherson (NV) 117. Also: Emma Stubner (NV) 123, Lonna Jones (Z) 129, Lani Mildselt (NV) 130.