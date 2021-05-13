TOPPENISH — Wapato bounced back impressively from a low-scoring third quarter to stay unbeaten in the first week of the SCAC girls basketball season.
A 25-point final period broke a tie and propelled the Wolves to a 64-56 win after Toppenish held them to just eight points in the third quarter. Nyah Alvarado scored a game-high 22 points for Wapato and Ariana Cordova posted a double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 4 steals.
Alvina Meninick scored 21 points for Toppenish, which will host La Salle on Saturday. Wapato will travel to Kiona-Benton Friday for its second of three games in three days and Toppenish.
WAPATO — Ariana Cordova 10, Kenoras 9, Hamilton 0, Estrada 2, Morales 1, Garza 0, Espinoza 5, Grunlose 0, Crystal Colin 15, Nyah Alvarado 22, Meninick 0.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 21, Zuniga 9, Jal. Johnson 0, Hill 0, Cloe Peters 14, Sanchez 0, Jad. Johnson 2, Whalawitsa 4, Cuevas 3, McCord 3.
Wapato=11=20=8=25=—=64
Toppenish=10=15=14=17=—=56
Highlights: Meninick (T) 5 stls; Jadyn Johnson (T) 10 rebs; Cordova (W) 10 rebs, 4 stls.
---
LA SALLE 55, NACHES VALLEY 16: At Naches, Trista Hull scored 19 points and the Lightning held the Rangers to five points in the first half to pick up its first win. Naches Valley will play at Zillah and La Salle will travel to Toppenish on Saturday.
LA SALLE — Trista Hull 19, Gillian Martin 10, Ashby 7, Stohr 6, Galgor 6, Fuller 4, Stanley 2, Roberts 1, Sigler 0.
NACHES VALLEY — Dunbar 7, Uecker 4, Christopherson 2, St. Martin 1, Yates 0, Hahn-Landis 0, M. Kime 0, A. Kime 0.
La Salle=13=18=16=8=—=55
Naches Valley=2=3=4=7=—=16
---
BOYS BASKETBALL
SCAC
TOPPENISH 86, WAPATO 57: At Toppenish, Jason Grant scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Shane Rivera added another double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats. They'll host La Salle on Saturday and Wapato, which got 28 points from Braden Richardson, will travel to Kiona-Benton on Friday.
TOPPENISH — Adam Myers 6, Riley Mesplie 11, Josh Perez 17, Shane Rivera 18, Larios 2, Martinez 2, Christopher Marquez 4, Jason Grant 26, Christian Marquez 0.
WAPATO — Fabian Alvarado 11, Welsey 0, Goudy 0, Alvarado 7, Hinojosa 9, Braden Richardson 28, Bill 2.
Toppenish=12=23=20=31=—=86
Wapato=14=18=15=10=—=57
Highlights: Perez (T) 7 rebs, 7 assts; Mesplie 5 assts, 4 stls; Grant 10 rebs, 4 stls; Rivera (T) 10 rebs.
---
NACHES VALLEY 70, LA SALLE 31: At Naches Valley, Jay-Daniel Lloyd-Watson put together 19 points and eight rebounds to pace the Ramgers, who play at Zilllah on Saturday.
LA SALLE — Garza 3, Sevigney 5, O'Conner 5, Zamora 4, Judd 3, Covar 6, Sanchez 2.
NACHES VALLEY — Robles 0, Abrams 7, Jay-Daniel Lloyd-Watson 19, Gooler 7, Hires 2, D. Sadeddin 2, Gaethle 6, M. Sadeddin 9, Nedrow 4, Benge 7, Osborn 7.
La Salle=5=9=6=8=—=31
Naches Valley=23=25=11=11=—=70
Highlights: Lloyd-Watson (NV) 8 rebs; Dom Sadeddin (NV) 5 assts; Gunnar Gaethle (NV) 7 assts, 4 stls.
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 63, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 61: At Richland, Blake McClure's off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer stunned the Knights, despite 32 points and nine 3-pointers from Tyler Groeneweg. Sunnyside Christian's JV team will play Colton Friday and the varsity expects to return to action next Tuesday at rival Yakama Tribal.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Nate Moore 20, Van Wieringen 1, Jech 6, Bosma 2, Tyler Groeneweg 32, Roedell 0.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN — Bishop 9, G. McClure 6, B. McClure 3, Dunham 4, J. Bensen 18, Hayden 6, Lesser 5, M. Connolly 12.
Sunnyside Chr.=19=12=11=19=—=61
Liberty Chr.=11=15=17=20=—=63
Highlights: Groeneweg 9 3s.
---
SOFTBALL
CBBN DISTRICT
WEST VALLEY 15, DAVIS 2: At West Valley, Anika Garcia homered while Anna Grange, Linnea Butler and Sydney Yates hit two doubles each for the Rams in a CBBN South semifinal win.
Friday's finals have been moved from Sunnyside to West Valley. Sunnyside and Eisenhower will play at 4 p.m. with the winner taking on the Rams for the title at 6.
Davis=001=10=—=2=6=1
West Valley=366=0x=—=15=13=0
McCluskey and Ochoa. Soptich, Kivi (5) and Yates.
Highlights: Allie Warford (D) 2-3, run, sb; Danica Southards (D) 1-3, 2b; Anika Garcia 2-2, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Sydney Yates 3-4, 2 2b, run; Linnea Butler 3-3, 2 2b, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Katie Arnold 1-2, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Anna Grange 2-3, 2 2b, 3 RBI.
---
TENNIS
CBBN
West Valley boys 6, Davis 1
Singles: Henry Preacher (WV) d. Conor Lincoln 6-0, 6-1; Alex Garcia-Widmer (WV) d. Shawn Calkins 6-1, 6-3; Jimmy Privett (WV) d. Hayden Tweedy 7-6, 6-0; Lucas Tweedy (D) d. Dru Kumar 6-3, 2-6, 13-11.
Doubles: Logan Kinloch-Kel Griffiths (WV) d. Alex Lascar-Adam LaMarche 6-0, 6-0; William Rojan-Yaani Shah (WV) d. Aldo Valencia-Cesar Cervantes 6-4, 6-2; Nolan Preacher-Max Fleming (WV) d. Liam Hill-Thomas Leslie 6-3, 6-4.
West Valley girls 7, Davis 0
Singles: Ellie Tweedy (WV) d. Yahayra Ruiz 6-0, 6-0; Maddie Pickett (WV) d. Moira Boughton 6-0, 6-1; Ahlyah Basmeh (WV) d. Doreen Suarez 6-3, 6-0; Hailey Murdock (WV) d. Alexia Roque 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Alisha Shetty-Gracie Joffs (WV) d. Emily Kissel-Carly Mattson 6-0, 6-0; Ivy Tweedy-Swasti Tiwari (WV) d. Cleo Kuk-Lily Gomez 6-1, 6-0; Kayla Maison-Jasleen Hans (WV) d. Jackie Serafin-Anja Boughton 6-0, 6-2.