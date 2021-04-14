ELLENSBURG — Junior Aerin Lee pitched a two-hitter with seven strikeouts as Selah defeated rival Ellensburg 11-1 in CWAC softball on Wednesday.
Sydney Wells was 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored, and Lauren Thomas also homered and drove in three runs for the Vikings, who improved to 6-0 and will play a doubleheader at West Valley on Friday.
Ellensburg, now 4-2 in league, hosts Prosser on Saturday.
Selah=403=13=—=11=7=2
Ellensburg=100=00=—=1=2=3
Lee and Hite; Kennedy and Nelson.
Highlights: Aerin Lee CG, 7 K; Sydney Wells 2-3, 2 runs, HR, RBI; Lauren Thomas 1-3, 2 runs, 3 RBI, HR; Dilynn Hite 1-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Brooke Wangler 2-2, run, RBI; Izzy Vick (S) 1-1, 2 runs; Jami Nelson (E) 1-3, RBI.
---
EAST VALLEY 14, PROSSER 2: At Prosser, Allison Heater was 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI to lead the Red Devils, who play at Grandview on Saturday.
East Valley=210=170=3=—=14=14=2
Prosser=011=000=0=—=2=2=4
Heater, Lawrence (5), Tabor (7) and Prince; Bestebreur and Campos.
Highlights: Allison Heater (EV) 3-5, 2 2b, HR, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Tinley Taylor (EV) 2-5, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Kaylee Prince (EV) 2-4, 2 RBI; Kelsee Lawrence (EV) 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Kyki Hagler (EV) 2-3, 2 runs.
---
SCAC
NACHES VALLEY 19-13, CONNELL 11-12: At Connell, Addi Vanwagoner had six hits, five runs and three RBI in the opener as the Rangers ran their league record to 8-0 on Tuesday. NV hosts La Salle on Thursday.
Game 1
Naches Valley=305=223=4=—=19=26=3
Connell=200=036=0=—=11=9=1
Ross and Kime, Gunter.
NV highlights: Hope Saucedo 2-4, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Audrey Kime 4-5, 2b, 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Kyleigh Ross 4-6, 2 RBI; Addi Vanwagoner 6-6, 2b, 3b, 5 runs, 3 RBI.
Game 2
Naches Valley=061=132=—=13=8=1
Connell=443=001=—=12=17=0
Kime and Ross, Gunter.
NV highlights: Jaden Gunter 2-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Kyleigh Ross 2-3.
--
ZILLAH 13-14, KIONA-BENTON 1-8: At Benton City, Brynlee Ward struck out 11 to earn a win and Tori Zapien homered twice for Zillah (8-2). Erin Gauley and Taylor Savage also homered for the Leopards, who will play at La Salle on Saturday.
Game 1
Zillah=150=61=—=13=12=0
Kiona-Benton=000=10=—=1=2=4
B. Ward and Savage. Hatley and Thompson.
Zillah highlights: Tori Zapien 3-4, HR, 2b, 3 RBI; Taylor Savage 3-4, HR, 5 RBI; Erin Gauley 3-run HR; Brynlee Ward 11 K.
Game 2
Zillah=207=030=2=—=14=11=2
Kiona-Benton=240=002=0=—=8=8=3
Gauley, B. Ward (7) and Savage. Meheer and Thompson.
Zillah highlights: Gracie Salverda 3-4, 4 runs; Zapien 3-4, HR, 2b, 5 RBI; Kadence Ward 3-5.
---
EWAC
MABTON 9-15, DAYTON-WAITSBURG 8-1: At Mabton, Vikings pitcher Malloree Simpson threw a no-hitter and struck out 21 on the day while Angela Herrera led a high-powered offense with six hits and five RBI. Mabton will host Granger on Saturday.
Game 1
Dayton-Waitsburg=010=160=0=—=8=3=1
Mabton=240=120=x=—=9=8=4
Seney and Strucken. M. Simpson and J. Simpson.
Mabton highlights: Jentry Simpson 1-2, run; Lily Villa 1-3, RBI; Angela Herrera 3-4, 3b, 3 RBI; Malloree Simpson 12 K.
Game 2
Dayton-Waitsburg=000=10=—=1=0=0
Mabton=905=1x=—=15=19=1
Seney and Strucken. M. Simpson and J. Simpson.
Mabton highlights: M Simpson 3-4, 3b, 3 RBI 9 K, 0 h; Mercedes Bercerra 2-4, RBI; J. Simpson 3-4, 2 RBI; Villa 2-3, RBI; Herrera 3-3, 2 RBI; Giselle 2-3, 2b, RBI; Kiara Torres 2-3, 2b, 3 RBI.
---
BASEBALL
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 16, PROSSER 9: At East Valley, Kaden Taylor had two hits, two runs and three RBI and Tyler Stone and Garin Gurtler scored three runs apiece for the Red Devils (4-3), who host Sunnyside and Grandview on Saturday.
Prosser=104=301=0=—=9=3=2
East Valley=801=610=x=—=16=11=2
Foster, Belt (1), Pieterick (2), Jensen (4), Munn (5), Mulbry (6) and Contreras; Stone, Field (3), Morrow (4), Taylor (7) and Moser.
Highlights: Kaden Taylor (EV) 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Tyler Stone (EV) 2-3, 3 runs, RBI; Dillan Morrow (EV) 1-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Aiden Estill (EV) 1-3, run, 2 RBI; Bryce Larkin (EV) 2-5, 2 runs, RBI; Garin Gurtler (EV) 2-4, 2b, 3 runs, RBI; Foster (P) 1-1, 3 runs.
---
BOYS SOCCER
SCAC-EWAC
HIGHLAND 7, LA SALLE 0: At Highland, Alex Ramos produced two goals and an assist in the first half as the Scotties moved to 5-0-1.
In other matches Wednesday, Toppenish beat Naches Valley 10-0.
First half: 1, Highland, Miguel Romero (Alex Ramos); 2, Highland, Ramos (Albert Magallon); 3, Highland, Ramos (Salvador Ceja).
Second half: 4, Highland, Jonathan Ocampo; 5, Highland, Jesus Silva; 6, Highland, Jose Gonzalez (Romero); 7, Highland, Gonzalez.
Saves: Luis Alcala (H) 1.
---
WAPATO 7, ZILLAH 0: At Wapato, Darwin Gonzalez scored twice for the Wolves, who improved to 4-3 and will play at Highland on Friday.
First half: 1, Wapato, Rodolfo Duran (Jesus Marin), 14:00. 2, Wapato, Darwin Gonzalez, 16:00. 3, Wapato, Ricardo Rodriguez (Mario Castaneda), 34:00. 4, Wapato, Gonzalez, 37:00. 5, Wapato, Alejandro Fuentes (David Iturbide), 38:00.
Second half: 6, Wapato, Isaid Delgadillo (Fuentes), 46:00. 7, Wapato, Castaneda (Xavier Acevedo), 77:00.
Saves: Eduardo Melendrez (W) 4.
--
TENNIS
CWAC
Ellensburg boys 5, Grandview 0
Singles: Josh Rosen (E) d. Alex Ibarra 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; Ethan P. (E) won by forfeit.
Doubles: Liam Schedler-Stuart Loverro (E) d. David Lepez-Angel Tovar 6-2, 6-3; Bennett Huffman-Daniel Yangis (E) d. Micah Matheny-Christian Sanchez 6-1, 6-1; Emmit Fenz-Eli Lewis (E) d. Geobanny Pineda-Jordan Hernandez 7-5, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4).
Ellensburg girls 3, Grandview 2
Singles: Blake Johnson (E) d. Summer Zavala 6-3, 6-1; Bella Estey (E) d. Sarahi Agundis 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Doubles: Karla Martinez-Kiana Sanchez (G)d. Taylor Perez-Alora Sully 7-5, 6-0; Kendall Steele-Kelsy Franklin (E) d. Jazelle Tovar-Noemi Reyes 6-4, 6-2; Kirsten Maldonado-Ana Farias (G) d. Chloe Hannahs-LillyHammond 7-6 (5), 6-2.
---
SCAC
Wapato boys 4, Zillah 1
Singles: Drew Moses (W) d. Devin Heilman 6-2, 6-0; Dominic Perez (Z) d. Jose Herrera 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: Eddie Ramirez-Jhace DeLaCruz (W) d. Coy Crowther-Ricardo Sanchez 6-1, 6-1; Kazmer Clark-Blatzy Taiza (W) won by forfeit; Samuel Miranda-Max Torres (W) won by forfeit.
Wapato girls 5, Zillah 0
Singles: Jocelyn Guizar (W) d. Celisse Cunningham 6-3, 6-2; Logan Howell (W) won by forfeit.
Doubles: Mya Morales-Jennifer Marcial (W) d. Talani Oliver-Karen Martinez 6-1, 6-0; Crystal Colin-Searra Rodriguez (W) won by forfeit; Tionnie Polk-Eva Quintero (W) won by forfeit.
---
Naches Valley girls 3, College Place 2
Singles: Sumi Leavall (CP) d. Cassi Barragan 6-4, 6-0; Tiana Tran (CP) d. Ellen Shinn 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: Katie Stout-Emily Stout (NV) d. Kelli Meza-Genesis Martinez 6-0, 6-0; Cambria Wright-Masen Hill (NV) d. Karen Perez-Emma Morasch 6-3, 6-2; Gracie Osborn-Belen Robles (NV) d. Kat Avila-Aubrey Castillo 6-2, 6-3.
Boys: College Place won 5-0, all by forfeit.
---
Toppenish boys 3, La Salle 2
Singles: Diego Ruiz (T) d. Jared Ball 6-0, 6-1; Isaiah Pacheco (T) d. Greg Manrique 6-4, 6-3
Doubles: Tristan Lawrence-Aiden Blisner (L) d. David Luna-David Rosas 1-6, 7-6(3), 7-5; Dom Tamoz-Ethan Britt (L) d. Diego Castro-Robert Bjur 6-3, 6-3; Miguel Martinez-Luke Hart (T) d. Jacob Redifer-Jeremy Fisher 6-1, 6-2.
La Salle girls 4, Toppenish 1
Singles: Annika Richardson (L) d. Maria Cervantes 6-1, 6-1; Isabella Alegria (L) d. Viviane Ochoa 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Reese Vetach-Courtney Standley (L) d. Michel Linares-Kayla Ramirez 6-1, 6-0; Emelie Munguia-Jocelyn Vershey (L) d. Karen Romero-Paola Parbol 6-0, 6-2; Sophia Jimenez-Judith Robledo (T) d. Abby Brown-Mikayla Mendoza 6-2, 6-0.
---
GOLF
CBBN
BOYS POD AT APPLE TREE
Team scores: West Valley 324, Sunnyside 576, Davis and Eisenhower inc.
Individual: Trey LeChaminant (WV) 77, Bradley Hammermeister (WV) 80, John Kim (D) 82, Brady Komstadius (WV) 82, Jack Sutton (WV) 85, Henry Hodge (E) 93, Kade Friesz (WV) 95, Bennett Wood (WV) 98.
---
GIRLS POD AT BLACK ROCK
Team scores: 1, West Valley; 2, Sunnyside.
Individual: Courtney Stratton (WV) 89, Campbell Thorner (WV) 96. Also: Gisselle Martinez (WV) 112, Kaylee Casteel (WV) 124.
---
CWAC
GIRLS POD AT SELAH
Team scores: Selah 452, East Valley 456, Ellensburg 572.
Individual: Lexi Becker (S) 92, Macy Taylor (EV) 106, Ashlin Snider (EV) 109, Katlyn Panarello (S) 117, Grace Russell (EV) 119, Jacey Scott (S) 121, Mikayla Wolfran (S) 122, Elessar Grejeda (EV) 122.
---
SCAC
AT SUNTIDES
Boys — Team scores: Naches Valley 406, Zillah 416, La Salle inc. Individual: Garrie Shirrod (NV) and Dallin Kibbe (Z) 92, Ryker Ritchie (Z) 95, JJ Mendoza (NV) 102, Zane Johnson (NV) 105, Aidan Uecker (NV) 107.
Girls — Team scores: Naches Valley 480, La Salle 534, Zillah inc. Individual: Maddie Kime (NV) and Maci Christopherson (NV) 116, Emma Stubner (NV) 122, Lonna Jones (Z) 122, Quincey Abrams (L) 125, Hayden Garcia (NV) 126.