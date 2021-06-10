Davis pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat West Valley 47-33 for a home CBBN win Thursday night.
Freshman Esmerelda Galindo led the way for the Pirates with 20 points, including 11 in a big second quarter. Shaela Allen-Greggs added 12 for Davis and Gillyan Landis posted a team-high 12 points for West Valley.
In a matchup of the CBBN's last two unbeatens, Moses Lake topped Sunnyside 62-43.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 6, Allen 0, Fries 0, Tweedy 8, Bremerman 5, Betterton 0, Darwood 0, Kraft 1, Steiner 1, Gillyan Landis 12.
DAVIS — Gomez 0, Esmerelda Galindo 20, Carillo 0, Campbell 0, Valentinez 7, Rodriguez 0, Patterson 5, Bueno 3, Shaela Allen-Greggs 12.
Davis=9=15==9=14=—=—=47
West Valley=6=13=13=7=—=33
---
SCAC DISTRICT
LA SALLE 62, NACHES VALLEY 37: At La Salle, Trista Hull posted another double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds while senior guard Leah Ashby tallied 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals for the Lightning in a semifinal. La Salle will host Zillah for the district title and Naches Valley will play for third-place at Wapato on Friday.
NACHES VALLEY — St. Martin 0, Yates 2, Taylor Dunbar 15, Allison Uecker 10, Hahn-Landis 4, M. Kime 0, A. Kime 4, Christopherson 2.
LA SALLE — Martin 0, Macy Fuller 10, sigler 0, Leah Ashby 10, Trista Hull 26, Roberts 2, Standley 2, Wells 0, Price 0, Gallegos 8.
Naches Valley=13=5=11=8=—=37
La Salle=20=14=16=12=—=62
Highlights: Leah Ashby 8 rebs, 5 assts, 5 stls; Fuller 10 rebs; Hull 12 rebs.
---
TOPPENISH 53, COLLEGE PLACE 46: At Toppenish, Bree Peters finished her career with 29 points to lead the Wildcats in a consolation game. They concluded their season with a 5-9 record.
COLLEGE PLACE — Neil 9, Hill 7, Christiansen 0, Maeve Thompson 11, Weaver 6, Foerstch 3, Sumi Leavell 10, Long 0, Casagrande 0, Campa 0.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 11, Cuevas 0, Bree Peters 29, Zuniga 3, C. Peters 6, Sanchez 2, Johnson 0, McCord 0, Whalawitsa 2.
College Place=5=10=19=12=—=46
Toppenish=21=10=8=16=—=53
Highlights: Nakota Whalawitsa 8 rebs.
---
EWAC
WHITE SWAN 56, CLE ELUM 27: At White Swan, Nakoda Sampson scored 18 points and came up with four steals while Keegan Wolfsberger added 12 points and eight rebounds to lead the Cougars. They'll play at Granger Friday for the No. 1 seed in next week's EWAC district tournament.
CLE ELUM — Singer 1, Dewitt 4, Bator 4, Kretschman 2, Sattler 4, Anderson 0, Romig 0, Martin 0, Rainwater 5, Isotalo 4, Ellison 2, Stone 1.
WHITE SWAN — Nakoda Sampson 18, Ryan 2, Rodriguez 5, M. Bass 3, Scabbyrobe 5, E. Bass 0, Keegan Wolfsberger 12, Vanpelt 6, Watlamet 5, Young 0, Smartlowit 0, Wheeler 0.
Cle Elum=4=5=6=12=—=27
White Swan=17=20=7=12=—=56
Highlights: Isabelle Martin (CE) 8 rebs; Sampson (WS) 5 rebs, 4 stls; Wolfsberger (WS) 8 rebs, 4 stls, 5 assts; Jovenna Scabbyrobe (WS) 3 assts, 3 stls; Lovey Vanpelt (WS) 6 rebs, 3 stls.
---
MABTON 65, WALLA WALLA VALLEY 33: At College Place, Karina Garzon posted a rare double-double with 26 points and 10 steals for the Vikings. Teammate Jasmin Chavez scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
MABTON — Sanchez 6, Jasmin Chavez 12, Galarza 2, Bonewell 4, Kierrah Roettger 11, Moreno 2, Karina Garzon 26, Becerra 2, Torres 0.
WALLA WALLA — Willard 3, Larsen 2, Stepper 6, Castleman 0, Santellano 0, Dodds 3, Sahara Browning 19, Smith 0, Ruv.Tarwinga 0, Scully 0, Cueto 0, Rut. Tarwinga 0.
Mabton=11=18=23=13=—=65
Walla Walla=7=13=3=10=—=33
Highlights: Esmeralda Sanchez 9 assts, 3 stls; Chavez 8 rebs; Garzon 10 stls.