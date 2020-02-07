SELAH, Wash. — Capping off a 20-0 regular season with a 43-point second half, Ellensburg kicked it into gear after the break and defeated Selah 75-45 on the final night of CWAC play on Friday.
Dylan Philip and Brinley Hagemeier combined for 35 points for the Bulldogs, who led 32-26 at halftime.
Ellensburg and runner-up East Valley advance to the district semifinals at Central Washington University on Feb. 15.
Jayden Horton's 11 points paced Selah, which played without injured scoring leader Kylie Sherman. The Vikings have the No. 6 seed and will host Wapato for a first-round game on Tuesday.
ELLENSBURG — Brinley Hagemeier 15, Dylan Philip 20, Leishman 3, Ness 7, Lyyski 2, Smith 3, Kennedy 6, Whitney 5, Blume 8, Kernan 2, Hartrick 4.
SELAH — Gibb 9, Wold 3, Dalrymple 1, Mattson 6, Ashlynn Hall 10, Muir 3, Jayden Horton 11, Rasmussen 2, Raap 0, Carpenter 0.
Ellensburg=18=14=23=20=—=75
Selah=8=18=11=8=—=45
---
WAPATO 51, EAST VALLEY 45: At Wapato, Ashley Estrada and Patricia Hickey stepped up big on senior night for the Wolves, scoring 14 points apiece to earn the upset. Arianna Cordova had eight steals and six assists for Wapato.
Bryana Barry's 11 points paced EV, which still finished alone in second thanks to Grandview's win over Prosser.
EAST VALLEY — Harrington 4, Elder 0, Goodell 0, Prince 0, Livingston 7, Trujillo 0, Wright 2, Karina Hibbitt 10, Bryana Barry 11, Arenas 4, Gordon 0, Sylve 7.
WAPATO — Cordova 8, Rojas 0, Rivera 2, Ashley Estrada 14, Morales 0, Goudy 5, Garza 7, Patricia Hickey 14, Colin 1.
East Valley=15=12=10=8=—=45
Wapato=11=17=14=9=—=51
Highlights: Arianna Cordova 8 stls, 6 assts; Crystal Colin 4 stls; Ashlynn Sylve (EV) 10 rebs.
---
GRANDVIEW 61, PROSSER 53: At Grandview, Bailey Duis connected on 8 of 11 field goals and scored 19 points to pace the Greyhounds, and teammate Andrea Laurean was 9 of 14 at the foul line en route to her 17-point night.
Grandview earned the No. 5 district seed and will host Ephrata in a first-round game on Tuesday. Prosser is the No. 3 and will host the Selah-Wapato winner on Thursday.
PROSSER — Bestebreur 0, Groeneveld 4, Maljaars 7, Cortes 4, Wright 12, Taylor 6, Harris 11, Olivarez 7, Hull 2.
GRANDVIEW — Bailey Duis 19, Andrea Laurean 17, Jazmine Richey 10, Benitez 7, Rivera 5, Trevino 3, Lara 0, Alaniz 0, Silva 0.
Prosser=11=15=10=17=—=53
Grandview=15=17=16=13=—=61
---
TOPPENISH 65, QUINCY 35: At Toppenish, Nakota Whalawitsa led the Wildcats with 14 points and Bree Peters, Cloe Peters and Kassandra Tellez all finished with 11 points. Toppenish has the No. 4 seed for next week's district tournament and will host the Ephrata-Grandview winner on Thursday.
QUINCY — Gray 6, Ortiz 0, Horning 2, Jane Kennedy 16, Wurl 5, Flores 0, Sarty 3, Nunez 0, Dearie 3, Chavez 0.
TOPPENISH — Sandoval 0, Bree Peters 11, Zuniga 8, Aguilera 0, Aguayo 0, Cloe Peters 11, Sanchez 0, Villanueva 0, Martinez 4, Kassandra Tellez 11, Nakota Whalawitsa 14, Fiander 6.
Quincy=5=10=10=10=—=35
Toppenish=12=22=19=12=—=65
Highlights: Tellez (T) 8 rebs.
---
CBBN
EISENHOWER 51, WENATCHEE 49: At Eisenhower, Kiana Yesiki broke out for 27 points as the Cadets moved to 4-6 in league heading into Tuesday's game at Davis.
WENATCHEE — Kristina Blauman 13, Emily Redman 9, Ramirez 7, Peters 7, Crawley 7, Albert 2, Parameter 2, Sanford 1, Schoengarth 1, Bendito 0.
EISENHOWER — Kiana Yesiki 27, Rodriguez 6, Tobiness 6, Valentinez 5, Woody 5, Webber 2, Johnson 0, Rios 0, Sanchez 0.
---
EASTMONT 43, DAVIS 38: At Eastmont, Lexi Valentinez led the Pirates with 12 points and teammate Shaela Greggs had nine rebounds.
DAVIS — Schloss 2, Alvarado 1, Bueno 0, Lexi Valentinez 12, Rodriguez 1, Patterson 7, Hoberg 9, Trimble 0, Greggs 6.
EASTMONT — Heimbigner 4, Jayden Brown 12, Klinkenberg 0, Renteria 0, Chandler 5, Hardie 2, Bauman 0, Maya Phillips 18, Vara 2, Templeton 0.
Davis=6=14=14=4=—=38
Eastmont=4=13=14=12=—=43
Highlights: Shaela Greggs (D) 9 rebs.
---
SCAC
LA SALLE 74, NACHES VALLEY 30: At La Salle, Trista Hull had 18 points and 18 rebounds, Natalie Newman added 15 points and Leah Ashby chipped in 12 points and six steals as the Lightning finished 12-0 in the West for the second year in a row.
La Salle will host a first-round district game on Thursday while Naches Valley, the No. 3 seed, will travel to Connell.
NACHES VALLEY — St. Martin 0, Yates 5, Dunbar 6, Uecker 6, Hahn-Landis 4, M. Kime 0, A. Kime 0, Gunter 0, Christopherson 9, Washburn 0.
LA SALLE — Goins 5, E. Lancaster 6, Martin 7, Sigler 0, Laeh Ashby 12, Stohr 0, Trista Hull 18, Natalie Newman 15, L. Lancaster 2, Klebaum 9.
Naches Valley=10=6=8=6=—=30
La Salle=21=24=21=8=—=74
Highlights: Hull (L) 18 rebs., Ashby (L) 6 stls.
---
ZILLAH 75, GOLDENDALE 25: At Zillah, Brynn Widner scored 14 points to go with eight rebounds and nine steals while Hollie Ziegler totaled 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Leopards, who host Royal for a first-round district game on Thursday.
GOLDENDALE — Jackson 0, Beam 0, Gilliam 2, Bland 0, Hanning 0, Hedges 2, Sheridan 9, Smith 0, Bartkowski 8, Peters 4, Hiebert 0.
ZILLAH — Brynn Widner 14, Oliver 3, Hollie Ziegler 11, Bill 0, Cordova 6, Garza 7, Nishi 2, Zapien 8, Ramos 3, Wallace 7, KK Bass 12.
Goldendale=10=4=5=6=—=25
Zillah=21=16=24=14=—=75
Zillah highlights: Widner 8 rebs, 9 stls; Ziegler 11 rebs; EmmaLee Nishi 4 stls, 4 assts.
---
HIGHLAND 47, CLE ELUM 41: At Cle Elum, the Scotties finished their season on a strong note, but Cle Elum edged Highland by a game for the West's fourth and final district berth and will travel to Warden on Thursday.
HIGHLAND — Not reported.
CLE ELUM — Grace Terrill 20, DeWitt 0, Bator 4, Hink 6, Isabelle Martin 11, Santa 0, Garrison 0.
Highland=12=8=11=16=—=47
Cle Elum=4=11=13=13=—=41
Highlights: Rachael Bator (CE) 5 rebs, 3 asts; Terrill (CE) 6 rebs, 4 stls; Martin (CE) 5 rebs.
---
GREATER COLUMBIA
YAKAMA TRIBAL 45, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 37: At Granger, Sydrah Eagleheart scored 15 points and Jada Liulamaga put together 12 points, reaching 990 for her career, 10 rebounds and five steals.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — M. Candanoza 2, Banks 6, Kelli Candanoza 14, Jenna Andringa 12, Wolters 3, Halma 0.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Mills 3, Sydrah Eagleheart 15, San. Eagleheart 5, Eyle 1, Dawes 9, Jada Liulamaga 12.
Sunnyside Chr.=8=10=9=10=—=37
Yakama Tribal=8=9=14=14=—=45
Highlights: Liulamaga 10 rebs, 5 stls; G'Mewin Mills 5 rebs, 2 stls.
---
CENTRAL WASHINGTON
PATEROS 67, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 51: At Pateros, freshman Chloe Swanson scored 14 points and Olivia Hull netted 12 for the Crusaders.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Chloe Swanson 14, Olivia Hull 12, A. Hull 9, Sanders 7, Yallup 6, Shields 3, Bell 0, Vance 0, Puterbaugh 0, G. Swanson 0.
PATEROS — Aleeka Miller-Smith 28, Tea Asmussen 14, J. Piechalski 9, Gallegos 8, Flores 3, Ceniceros 3, A. Piechalski 2.
Riverside Chr.=13=13=13=12=—=51
Pateros=24=14=18=11=—=67