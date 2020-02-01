With freshman Nevaeh Patterson leading the way with 14 points, Davis' girls earned their first win over Sunnyside in four years with a 45-40 victory in CBBN basketball Saturday night.
Junior Lexi Valentinez scored 11 points and freshman Shaela Greggs collected seven rebounds for the Pirates, who avenged a 53-44 loss at Sunnyside on Jan. 10.
Kameran Rodriguez topped Sunnyside's scoring with 13 points.
SUNNYSIDE — Romero 0, Zavala 4, Ramirez 6, Weets 4, Paris Wilson 10, Puente 0, Sanchez 3, Kameran Rodriguez 13.
DAVIS — Schloss 0, Alvarado 4, Melchor 0, A. Rodriguez 0, Lexi Valentinez 11, S. Rodriguez 4, Nevaeh Patterson 14, Hoberg 4, Trimble 2, Greggs 6.
Sunnyside 7 8 13 12 — 40
Davis 8 8 16 13 — 45
Highlights: Shaela Greggs (D) 7 rebs; Lochlyn Hoberg (D) 6 rebs; Valentinez (D) 4 rebs.
---
CWAC
SELAH 66, PROSSER 63: At Selah, the Vikings trailed by eight at halftime but hit 13 of 16 free throws in the final period to rally for the win. Kylie Sherman scored nine of her 28 points during Selah's 26-point fourth quarter.
Halle Wright scored 18 points for Prosser, which connected on nine of 12 foul shots in the final period.
PROSSER — Bestebreur 0, Groeneveld 2, Maljaars 2, Malia Cortes 11, Halle Wright 18, Leila Taylor 12, Harris 8, Olivarez 8, Hull 2.
SELAH — Gibb 7, Wold 2, Dalrymple 0, Mattson 3, Ashlyn Hall 13, Muir 0, Roni Rasmussen 13, Raap 0, Kylie Sherman 28.
Prosser 17 15 12 19 — 63
Selah 17 7 15 26 — 66
---
TOPPENISH 63, WAPATO 60: At Toppenish, Bree Peters netted 16 points to lead four players in the double figures and Nakota Whalawitsa grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Wildcats.
WAPATO — Ari Cordova 11, Rojas 0, Rivera 4, Estrada 7, Morales 5, McKayla Goudy 11, Garza 9, Hickey 8, Colin 5.
TOPPENISH — Sandoval 2, Bree Peters 16, Naveah Zuniga 13, Aguilera 0, Hill 0, Cloe Peters 13, Sanchez 0, Villanueva 0, Tellez 3, Whalawitsa 6, Fayedawn Fiander 10, Menenick 0.
Wapato 11 23 12 14 — 60
Toppenish 16 13 12 22 — 63
Highlights: Kassandra Tellez (T) 9 rebs; Nakota Whalawitsa (T) 11 rebs.
---
EAST VALLEY 61, GRANDVIEW 57: At Wapato, Ashlynn Sylve broke out for 26 points and hauled down nine rebounds and teammate Karina Hibbitt tallied 15 points for the Red Devils, who held Grandview to 13 points in the first half.
GRANDVIEW — Laurean 4, Rivera 5, Natalee Trevino 13, Castro 0, Jazmine Richey 16, Lara 4, Silva 0, Benitez 6, Duis 9.
EAST VALLEY — Harrington 4, Prince 0, Jaelynn Livingston 12, Wright 0, Karina Hibbitt 15, Barry 2, Arenas 2, Gordon 0, Ashlynn Sylve 26.
Grandview 7 6 24 20 — 57
East Valley 11 10 15 25 — 61
Highlights: Sylve (EV) 9 rebs; Aulani Benitez (G) 4 stls; Richey (G) 6 rebs.
---
ELLENSBURG 56, OTHELLO 40: At Othello, Kaelynn Smith scored 12 points to lead a balanced scoring effort for the unbeaten Bulldogs.
ELLENSBURG — Hagemeier 7, Philip 7, Leishman 5, Ness 2, Lyyski 3, Anderson 0, Kaelynn Smith 12, Kennedy 6, Whitney 0, Blume 8, Hartrick 6.
OTHELLO — Guzman 2, Sanchez 3, Analee Coronado 10, L. Simpson 0, Gonzalez 0, Tovar 8, Jeweliana Pruneda 10, Perez 7.
Ellensburg 13 10 13 20 — 56
Othello 5 13 9 18 — 40
---
SCAC
LA SALLE 69, GOLDENDALE 16: At La Salle, Trista Hull finished with a double-double of 19 points and 17 rebounds and Rylee Goins added 17 points to lead the Lightning.
GOLDENDALE — Jackson 0, Beam 0, Gilliam 2, Bland 0, Hanning 0, Hedges 0, Sheridan 5, Smith 2, Bartkowski 1, Peters 6.
LA SALLE — Rylee Goins 17, E. Lancaster 2, Martin 4, Sigler 6, Ashby 3, Stohr 7, Trista Hull 19, Newman 8, L. Lancaster 3, Klebaum 0.
Goldendale 3 10 3 0 — 16
La Salle 25 16 16 12 — 69
Highlights: Hull (LS) 17 rebs; Gillian Martin (LS) 9 stls.
---
CLE ELUM 50, GRANGER 34: At Cle Elum, sophomore Isabelle Martin put together 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors and Hallee Hink scored 15 points with three 3-pointers.
GRANGER — unavailable.
CLE ELUM — Grace Terrill 13, Bator 2, Lombardi 9, Hallee Hink 15, Isabelle Martin 11, Santa 0.
Granger 7 7 6 14 — 34
Cle Elum 12 10 16 12 — 50
Highlights: Martin (CE) 10 rebs; Terrill (CE) 7 rebs, 4 assts, 4 stls; Lombardi (CE) 6 stls, 6 rebs.
---
NACHES VALLEY 62, HIGHLAND 40: At Naches Valley, Allison Uecker's 27 points and 11 rebounds sparked the Rangers. Gwen Rydberg led Highland with 14 points.
HIGHLAND — Ayala 2, Avalos 0, Naranjo 8, Lopez 3, Ramos 9, Monson 4, Jimenez 0, Hakala 0, Trapp 0, Gwen Rydberg 14.
NACHES VALLEY — Washburn 0, St. Martin 3, Yates 7, Dunbar 5, Allison Uecker 27, Faith Hahn-Landis 12, M. Kime 3, A. Kime 3, Gunter 2, Christopherson 0.
Highland 6 12 12 10 — 40
Naches Valley 19 7 14 22 — 62
Highlights: Uecker 11 rebs, 3 stls; Audrey Kime (NV) 6 rebs.
---
EWAC
KITTITAS 59, LYLE-WISHRAM 42: At Kittitas, Brooke Ravet netted 15 points and Grace Allphin grabbed 11 rebounds for the Coyotes.
LYLE-WISHRAM — Hawkins 8, Childers 12, Rubio 14, M. Olson 8, Rappee 0, M. Olson 0.
KITTITAS — Brooke Ravet 15, Kyra Rupp 14, Allphin 7, Mohn 5, Phillips 6, Graham 5, Miller 4, Harris 1, Moore 2, Sandness 0.
Lyle-Wishram 5 16 9 12 — 42
Kittitas 15 14 20 9 — 59
Highlights: Ravet 4 rebs; Rupp 7 rebs; Grace Allphin 11 rebs; Amelia Mohn 5 assts.
---
WHITE SWAN 54, DESALES 41: At White Swan, Briley Bock led the Cougars with 13 points and Nakoda Sampson added 12 and White Swan secured its berth in the district tournament.
DESALES — Arceo 8, Riney 5, Buratto 0, Jimenez 0, Hermann 6, Wahl 6, Skaarup 3, Mickelson 0, Morgan Thomas 13.
WHITE SWAN — Nakoda Sampson 12, Jackson 3, Ike-Andrews 2, H. Bass 2, Briley Bock 13, Scabbyrobe 2, Wolfsberger 3, Ohms 2, Vanpelt 9, Castilleja 4, Pineda 2.
DeSales 7 10 14 10 — 41
White Swan 6 19 15 14 — 54
Highlights: Kiana Castilleja (WS) 8 rebs, 4stls; Jo Scabbyrobe (WS) 4 asts, 2 stls; Bock (WS) 3 stls.
---
MABTON 74, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 39: At Mabton, Kassandra Hernandez led three Mabton players in double figures with 17 points and the Vikings beat Liberty Christian.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN — Frankenfield 0, L. Reed 0, Emma Reed 31, Drinkard 2, Cochran 0, Bush 6, Wilson 0, Thompson 0, Grimes 0.
MABTON — Simpson 0, Morales 2, Galarza 5, Alea Bonewell 10, A. Guevara 0, Moreno 5, Herrera 4, Garzon 9, Becerra 6, Julissa Guevara 16, Kassandra Hernandez 17.
Liberty Christian 12 8 9 10 — 39
Mabton 15 35 15 9 — 74
Highlights: Astrid Galarza (M) 8 rebs; Angela Herrera (M) 5 rebs; Karina Garzon (M) 4 rebs, 5 asts, 7 stls.
---
GREATER COLUMBIA
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 63, KLICKITAT-GLENWOOD 18: At Sunnyside Christian, freshman Kylie Tolman made four 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lead the Knights.
KLICKWOOD — Couch 3, Schuster 5, Wenz 2, Tuthill 6, Spino 2.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Faber 0, Madi Candanoza 10, Sydney Banks 11, K. Candanoza 6, Alseth 2, Kylie Tolman 17, Halma 6, Van Slageren 0, Andringa 6, Wolters 5.
Klickwood 6 1 6 5 — 18
Sunnyside Chr. 17 13 17 16 — 63
---
TROUT LAKE 59, YAKAMA TRIBAL 53: At Trout Lake, Saneah Eagleheart led the Eagles with 15 points and added eight rebounds and four steals, but Yakama Tribal lost to Trout Lake.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Mills 9, Sy. Eagleheart 8, Saneah Eagleheart 15, Eyle 7, Dawes 6, Liulamaga 8, Suppah 0.
TROUT LAKE — Bella Dean 12, Sophia Alloway 15, McLaughlin 9, Payton Alloway 18, J. Alloway 4, Paint 0, Willamont 0.
Yakama Tribal 15 12 19 7 — 53
Trout Lake 14 20 12 12 — 59
Highlights: Saneah Eagleheat (YT) 8 rebs, 4 stls; Liulamaga (YT) 5 rebs, 10 asts.