CWAC
Othello at East Valley, 7 p.m.
Ellensburg at Ephrata, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
Lewiston at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.
Kennewick at West Valley, 7 p.m.
Naches Valley at Selah, 7 p.m.
Wahluke at Toppenish, 7 p.m.
Kiona-Benton at Wapato, 7 p.m.
College Place at Zillah, 7 p.m.
Cle Elum at River View, 7 p.m.
Granger at Tri-Cities Prep, 7 p.m.
Dayton-Waitsburg at Highland, 7 p.m.
Kittitas at Warden, 7 p.m.
White Swan at Burbank, 7 p.m.
Touchet at Sunnyside Christian, 7 p.m.
