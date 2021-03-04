COWICHE — Devin Sampson-Craig capped a big night with a 1-yard touchdown plunge in overtime to lift White Swan to a 28-25 overtime victory over Highland in EWAC football Thursday night.
Sampson-Craig also returned a punt for a touchdown, passed for 210 yards and a score and added a conversion run for the Cougars, who built a 22-7 lead in the third period.
But Highland rallied to force overtime with Marco Ramirez's kickoff return for a score followed by Rodrigo Ayala's second rushing touchdown. The Scotties scored first in the OT on Jesus Silva's 35-yard field goal.
White Swan=8=8=6=0=6=—=28
Highland=7=0=7=8=3=—=25
High — Rodrigo Ayala 1 (Jesus Silva kick)
WS — Caden Garcia 2 run (Kupkana Leavitt pass from Devin Sampson-Craig)
WS — Leavitt 35 pass from Sampson-Craig (Sampson-Craig run)
WS — Sampson-Craig 60 punt return (pass failed)
High — Marco Ramirez 70 kickoff return (Silva kick)
High — Ayala 1 run (Jorge Villafan pass from Salvador Gonzalez)
High — FG Silva 35
WS — Sampson-Craig 1 run
RUSHING — WS: Steven Verwey 15-105, Garcia 10-60, Sampson-Craig 4-15, Alejandro Ramirez 1-1, Victor Broncheau 3-15. Highland, Ayala 10-96, Fabian Pacheco 6-21, Isaias Escamilla 7-15, Marco Ramirez 1-7, Villafan 1-5.
PASSING — WS: Sampson-Craig 16-32-0-210. Highland, Isaias Escamilla 6-22-3-100, Gonzalez 1-4-1-3.
RECEIVING — WS: Leavitt 10-140, Donovan Watlamet 2-40, Verwey 4-30. Highland, Luis Alcala 2-53, Silva 3-39, Villafan 1-3, Nick Mumby 1-8.
---
Ike-Davis to be streamed
Like all high school athletic events currently, the general public is not allowed to attend Friday's Eisenhower-Davis football game at Zaepfel Stadium.
Davis is the home team for the season-opening CBBN contest and is allowing senior athletes to invite two guests, a limitation required to stay within state's COVID-19 mandate of keeping outdoor events to no more than 200 — which includes all personnel.
Should the state increase the allowable crowd size on Friday, Eisenhower's seniors would be allowed two guests. The Cadets will be the host team for the rematch on March 26.
Friday's game will be streamed on the NFHS network at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/ac-davis-high-school-yakima-wa/gam3e6e1273db
---
Prosser doubling up
If you haven't seen enough strange things during the restart of prep sports, try this — a football team playing two games in two days.
After Prosser plays its CWAC game at Grandview on Friday, the Mustangs will host reigning 2A state champion Tumwater on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Prosser athletic director Kevin Lusk announced Thursday in a release that "the game became an opportunity when Tumwater lost a game for this weekend and was looking for a game. Prosser still remains committed to its league opponent, away on Friday night."
Tumwater got approval on Wednesday from its school board to travel and will bring two buses, but locker rooms won't be available at Fiker Stadium.
Players are limited to four quarters of play per week, so it's likely that Prosser will use a combination of JV and varsity players on Friday.
---