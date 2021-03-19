Sophomore quarterback Skyler Cassel threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers and Drew Johnson returned a punt for a score as West Valley pulled away in the second half for a 31-7 victory over Eisenhower in CBBN football Friday night at Clasen Field.
Cassel connected with Caleb Woodcock, Jackson May and Carter Lee on scoring passes for the Rams, who lifted their league mark to 2-1.
After Nahum Garent hit Stevan Rodriquez for a 75-yard scoring strike on its first possession of the third quarter, Eisenhower pulled into a 7-7 tie.
But West Valley quickly responded with Devin Duthie's third field goal of the season, then made it 17-7 when Johnson returned a punt 62 yards for a score. May and Lee added their touchdown receptions in the fourth quarter.
Both teams struggled with turnovers in the first half with three apiece. Eisenhower sophomore Javon Davis had two interceptions.
The Rams host Sunnyside next Friday while Eisenhower hosts Davis.
Eisenhower=0=0=7=0=—=7
West Valley=0=7=10=14=—=31
WV— Caleb Woodcock 11 pass from Skyler Cassel (Devin Duthie kick)
Ike — Stevan Rodriquez 75 pass from Nahum Garent (David Aguilar kick)
WV — FG Duthie 26
WV — Drew Johnson 62 punt return (Duthie kick)
WV — Jackson May 26 pass from Cassel (Duthie kick)
WV — Carter Lee 8 pass from Cassel (Duthie kick)
---
CWAC
Ellensburg 22, Grandview 14
ELLENSBURG — Ryker Fortier finished with two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown to lead the Bulldogs to a victory on the final night of league play.
George Wright ran for 152 yards on 28 carries, Fortier added 58 rushing yards and Joseph Bugni had three catches for 25 yards and a touchdown.
Ferrell Medina had one passing and one rushing touchdown for Grandview and Noe Medina finished with four catches for 87 yards and a touchdown.
Grandview=0=8=0=6=—=14
Ellensburg=7=8=7=0=—=22
Elle — Ryker Fortier 3 run (Emmett Hoyt kick)
Grand — Noe Medina 37 pass from Ferrell Medina (N. Medina pass from F. Medina)
Elle — Fortier 3 run (Riley Gibson run)
Elle — Joseph Bugni 16 pass from Fortier (Hoyt kick)
Grand — F. Medina 4 run (run failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Grandview, Evan Bridger 10-20, N. Medina 1-11, F. Medina 6-10, Jadrien Chavez 2-9, Chaco Gomez 1-7, Dominik Sanchez 1-2, Team 1-(minus 1). Ellensburg, George Wright 28-152, Fortier 6-58, Gibson 4-22, Damon Mallick 4-13, Jacob Roseberry 1-9, Team 1-(minus 3), Charlie Allenbaugh 1-(minus 10).
PASSING — Grandview, F. Medina 11-17-2-129. Ellensburg, Fortier 13-17-1-128, Roseberry 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Grandview, Diamond Carrasco 5-33, N. Medina 4-87, Bridger 1-6, Chavez 1-3. Elensburg, Roseberry 4-39, Allenbaugh 3-48, Bugni 3-25, Wright 2-12, Joshua Boast 1-4.
---
EWAC
Highland 26, Kittitas 6
COWICHE — Rodrigo Ayala rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown and Jesus Silva accounted for 14 points to lead the Scotties in their first win of the season.
Silva kicked field goals from 40 and 49 yards to go along with a 50-yard interception return to cap off Highland's scoring. The Scotties will play at Cle Elum and Kittitas will play at River View next Thursday.
Marco Ramirez ran for another 85 yards and Fabian Pacheco returned a punt 30 yards to open the scoring in the first quarter.
Kittitas=6=0=0=0=—=6
Highland=9=0=7=10=—=26
High — Fabian Pacheco 30 punt return (kick failed)
High — FG Jesus Silva 40
Kit — 40 pass (conversion failed)
High — Rodrigo Ayala 6 run (Silva kick)
High — FG Silva 49
High — Silva 50 interception return (Silva kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Highland, Ayala 15-100, Marco Ramirez 12-85, Pacheco 4-25, Isaias Escamilla 4-10, Jorge Villafan 1-(-10).
PASSING — Highland, Excamilla 2-12-1-12.
RECEIVING — Highland, Silva 1-7, Luis Alcala 1-5.
---
Cle Elum 13, Granger 0
GRANGER — Noah Dupleich led Cle Elum with 94 rushing yards, including a 20-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and the Warriors beat Granger.
Griffin Bator had three catches for 78 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown from Jacob DePue in the fourth quarter for Cle Elum.
Johnny Mendoza finished with 72 rushing yard for Granger, which plays at White Swan on Thursday.
Cle Elum=0=0=7=6=—=13
Granger=0=0=0=0=—=0
CE — Noah Dupleich 20 run (Dupleich kick)
CE — Griffin Bator 35 pass from Jacob DePue (kick blocked)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Cle Elum, Cameron Sattler 9-41, Dupleich 13-94, Conner Hilberg 11-91, DePue 1-4. Granger, Ryan Heckert 17-49, Johnny Mendoza 20-72, Diego Cantu 5-9.
PASSING — Cle Elum, Sattler 2-11-0-43, DePue 1-1-0-35. Granger, R. Heckert 0-2-0-0, Mendoza 1-4-0-17.
RECEIVING — Cle Elum, Bator 3-78. Granger, Cantu 1-17.
---
NONLEAGUE
Hanford 28, Davis 0
Senior quarterback Easton Wise-Hyde threw two touchdown passes in the first half to spark the Falcons to a 14-0 halftime lead at Zaepfel Stadium.
The Pirates will have a rematch with Eisenhower next Friday. The Cadets won the first game 12-6.