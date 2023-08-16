The first day of football practice started early for Davis at Kuller Field Wednesday morning.
A total of 35 players, including seven freshmen, showed up for a 5:30 a.m. start, although fifth-year coach Jay Dumas said he's hoping to see more in the coming days. Despite the disappointing turnout, Dumas spoke highly about a handful of players such as fourth-year quarterback and safety Jason Chavez, as well as running back and linebacker Lance McGee, who already has a scholarship offer from Nevada.
"The kids that we have are awesome, awesome kids and they're getting bigger, they're getting faster, they're getting stronger," Dumas said. "We just don't have them in numbers."
Davis intended to head inside for a 4 p.m. practice at the gym as teams across the Yakima Valley searched for ways to combat temperatures soaring above 100 degrees. The Pirates plan on two-a-days through Thursday before the weather finally cools down on Friday.
A requirement of at least 12 practices or 10 plus a jamboree to become eligible for games means teams can't afford to take many days off before the season opens Sept. 2. Players can't put on shoulder pads or participate in contact drills until their fourth day of practice.
Davis coaches still found a way to emphasize improving physicality through the use of large pads and tackling dummies on kickoff coverage drills. They also spent some time running through a few plays with new offensive coordinator Victor Garcia and new defensive coordinator Mark Bradley coaching their respective units.
