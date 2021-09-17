Selah 20, Naches Valley 13
SELAH — Clayton Westfall ran for 103 yards and scored two touchdowns for the Vikings, including the game-winner with 1:03 left in the game.
Selah, which scored all three touchdowns on the ground, moved to 1-1 and will open CWAC play next Friday at Ellensburg.
Naches Valley's Grant Osborn threw two scoring passes to Xander Hires, the second one on a 20-yard play that pulled the Rangers even at 13-13 with 8:11 remaining.
Osborn completed 17 of 35 passes for 215 for NV (1-1), which hosts College Place next week.
Naches Valley=0=7=0=6=—=13
Selah=7=0=6=7=—=20
Selah — Clayton Westfall 1 run (kick good)
NV — Xander Hires 21 pass from Grant Osborn (Garren Gooler kick)
Selah — Connor Dailey 1 run (kick failed)
NV — Hires 20 pass from Osborn (kick failed)
Selah — Westfall 5 run (kick good)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — NV, Mitchell Helgert 10-46, Osborn 8-6, Thane Denny 6-3, Team 1-7. Selah, Clayton Westfall 16-103, Dailey 9-14.
PASSING — NV, Osborn 17-35-2-215. Selah, Dailey 8-16-1-67, Jack Kuhn 1-1-0-21.
RECEIVING — NV, Julian Rodriguez 9-95, Hires 4-86, Robles 1-22, Gooler 1-8, Helgert 1-4, Kohl 1-0. Selah, Kuhn 4-49, Westfall 1-7, Shaun Salveson 1-4.
---
Othello 20, East Valley 12
Riley Zaldivar scored both touchdowns for East Valley, including one with 3:06 remaining in the game at Earl Barden Stadium.
Jose DeLeon matched Zaldivar's two rushing scorers with his second coming earlier in the final period.
East Valley (0-3) plays Davis next Friday at Zaepfel Stadium.
Othello=7=7=0=6=—=20
East Valley=0=6=0=6=—=12
Oth — Jose DeLeon 4 run (kick good)
EV — Riley Zaldivar 5 run (PAT failed)
Oth — Terrill Freeman 1 run (kick good)
Oth — DeLeon 4 run (PAT failed)
EV — Zaldivar 3 run (PAT failed)
---
Lewiston 63, Eisenhower 21
Nahum Garent nearly broke Eisenhower's school record with 420 passing yards, completing 27 of 47 passes for three touchdowns as the Cadets hung with Idaho's third-ranked 5A team for a half.
Tieg Gilman caught nine passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns, and Nehemiah Garcia also had nine receptions for 97 yards to pace the Cadets, who trailed 21-14 after the first quarter and 35-21 at halftime.
Eisenhower (2-1) opens CBBN play on Friday at Moses Lake.
Lewiston=21=14=14=14=—=63
Eisenhower=14=7=0=0=—=21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Ike, Jorge Garcia 8-37, Judah Oldenkamp 2-21, Nahum Garent 5-8.
PASSING — Ike, Garent 27-47-420-3.
RECEIVING — Ike, Tieg Gilman 9-196-2, Javon Davis 7-89, Nehemiah Garcia 9-97, Garcia 3-15-1, Sebastian Sanchez 2-23.
---
Toppenish 59, Wahluke 7
TOPPENISH — Quarterback Josh Perez tied a Valley record with eight touchdown passes, completing 20 of 25 for a career-high 381 yards as the third-ranked Wildcats improved to 3-0.
Nick Cortes hauled in three of Perez's scoring passes and finished with seven catches for 144 yards, and Jason Grant had five receptions for 138 yards and two scores.
Toppenish plays at Quincy next week.
Wahluke=0=7=0=0=—=7
Toppenish=13=20=13=13=—=59
Topp — Shane Rivera 9 pass from Josh Perez (kick failed)
Topp — Nick Cortes 11 pass from Perez (No. 27 kick)
Topp — Jason Grant 41 pass from Perez (kick good)
Wah — 95 kickoff return (kick good)
Topp — Grant 31 pass from Perez (kick good)
Topp — Izaiah Maldonado 12 pass from Perez (kick failed)
Topp — Cortes 1 pass from Perez (kick failed)
Topp — Cortes 53 pass from Perez (kick good)
Topp — Freddy Robledo 16 pass from Perez (kick failed)
Topp — Anthony Ozuna 22 run (kick good)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Topp, Timmy Torres 3-37, Ozuna 8-36, Cortes 1-16, Perez 2-14.
PASSING — Topp, Perez 20-25-0-381.
RECEIVING — Topp, Cortes 7-144, Grant 5-138, Maldonado 4-39, Rivera 2-23.
---
Zillah 69, College Place 0
ZILLAH — Braydon Flood rushed for 190 yards on just 11 carries and scored three touchdowns for the ninth-ranked Leopards, who improved to 2-1 and travel to No. 10 Connell next Friday.
College Place=0=0=0=0=—=0
Zillah=21=35=7=6=—=69
Zillah — Ashton Waldman 5 pass from Jon Van Cleave (Jorge Mendoza kick)
Zillah — Braydon Flood 5 run (Mendoza kick)
Zillah — Ivan Torres 24 run (Mendoza kick)
Zillah — Zane Delp 70 blocked field goal return (Mendoza kick)
Zillah — Clay Delp 20 run (Mendoza kick)
Zillah — Flood 10 pass from C. Delp (Mendoza kick)
Zillah — Lincoln Garcia 28 pass from C. Delp (Mendoza kick)
Zillah — Flood 91 run (Mendoza kick)
Zillah — Brady Damron 65 run (Mendoza kick)
Zillah — Alex Martinez 11 run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Zillah, Flood 11-190, Owen Avila 3-29, Torres 2-37, C. Delp 1-20, Damron 1-65, Martinez 7-27.
PASSING — Zillah, Van Cleave 6-8-0-36, C. Delp 2-2-0-38, Jayden Salme 1-1-0-3.
RECEIVING — Zillah, Waldman 2-11, Avila 3-25, Flood 1-10, Garcia 1-28, Nakea John 1-0, Tad Delp 1-3.
---
Kiona-Benton 40, Wapato 0
Kiona-Benton=0=20=14=6=—=40
Wapato=0=0=0=0=—=0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Wapato, Thompson 1-10, Diego Fuentes 2-1, Seth Olney 1-(minus 2), Tyron Garcia 5-(minus 1), Aiden Badonie 2-(minus 8), Aidan Rigdon 5-(minus 40).
PASSING — Wapato, Rigdon 11-26-3-82, Thompson 1-1-0-5.
RECEIVING — Wapato, Badonie 4-28, Olney 3-30, Enrique Espinoza 3-24, Thompson 2-5.
---
Burbank 52, White Swan 14
BURBANK — The fourth-ranked Coyotes led 20-8 at halftime before pulling away in the second half.
Jeffrey Bill ran for 125 yards and a touchdown for White Swan (0-2), which hosts Dayton-Waitsburg on Friday.
White Swan=0=8=0=6=—=14
Burbank=14=6=14=18=—=52
WS — Roger Valdez 40 pass from Chance Abrams (Victor Broncheau run)
WS — Jeffrey Bill 1 run (pass failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Bill 21-125, Broncheau 3-15, Rocky Olney 6-20, Danner Dean 1-5.
PASSING: Abrams 15-25-1-130.
RECEIVING: Valdez 10-100, Broncheau 4-20, Brayden Blodgett 1-10.
---
Dayton-Waitsburg 34, Highland 0
Dayton=7=21=0=6=—=34
Highland=0=0=0=0=—=0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Highland, Kole Jones 13-17, Salvador Gonzalez 2-20, Ivan Rydberg 5-3, Alexis Camacho 3-(minus-1).
PASSING — Highland, Gonzalez 2-12-1-22, Kevin McCart 3-7-1-21.
RECEIVING — Highland, Yahir Castro 2-13, Yacir Perez 1-5, Kendall Rosenkranz 1-16, Ryland Schut 1-9.
---
OTHER LOCAL SCORES
Ellensburg 21, Ephrata 14
Tri-Cities Prep 55, Granger 14
Warden 28, Kittitas 12
River View 33, Cle Elum 8
Sunnyside Christian 78, Touchet 26
STATEWIDE SCORES
Anacortes 49, Shorecrest 34
Archbishop Murphy 20, Sehome 10
Asotin 31, Reardan 0
Auburn Riverside 42, Auburn 38
Ballard 29, Franklin 0
Bellevue 56, Lincoln 35
Bellingham 28, South Whidbey 6
Bremerton 50, Kingston 0
Cascade (Everett) 40, Mountlake Terrace 14
Cashmere 48, Granite Falls 12
Central Kitsap 35, Capital 21
Central Valley 41, Ferris 0
Chewelah 33, Liberty (Spangle) 12
Chiawana 41, Hermiston, Ore. 12
Colfax 30, Lake Roosevelt 0
Darrington 60, Muckleshoot Tribal 22
Eastlake 56, Kentridge 7
Federal Way 12, Thomas Jefferson 7
Ferndale 78, Arlington 17
Fife 38, Clover Park 0
Friday Harbor 63, La Conner 0
Gonzaga Prep 51, Cheney 3
Graham-Kapowsin 45, Bethel 0
Highline 62, Renton 8
Issaquah 41, Kent Meridian 20
Jackson 14, Inglemoor 13
Jesuit, Ore. 20, Camas 10
Juanita 32, Lake Washington 21
Kalama 32, La Center 26
Kamiak 47, Everett 20
Kamiakin 43, Richland 15
King's 63, Klahowya 0
Lake Stevens 20, O'Dea 3
Lakes 26, Mount Tahoma 12
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 34, Chelan 28
Lakeside (Seattle) 27, Nathan Hale 16
Liberty 48, Newport-Bellevue 13
Lincoln 42, Ingraham 6
Lindbergh 49, Evergreen (Seattle) 14
Lummi 28, Quilcene 22
Lynden 15, Squalicum 12
Lynden Christian 40, Cedarcrest 14
Mariner 38, Shorewood 3
Mark Morris 35, Columbia River 15
Marysville-Pilchuck 63, Marysville-Getchell 13
Mercer Island 41, Hazen 12
Moscow, Idaho 47, Pullman 7
Mossyrock 76, Charles Wright 36
Mount Si 39, Post Falls, Idaho 38, OT
Mountain View 51, Wenatchee 14
Napavine 40, North Beach 0
Naselle 64, Winlock 22
Okanogan 27, Omak 18
Olympic 28, Bainbridge 24
Onalaska 62, Wahkiakum 10
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 42, Raymond 7
Peninsula 35, Gig Harbor 28, OT
Pomeroy 58, Liberty Bell 12
R.A. Long 28, Hudson's Bay 12
Redmond 23, Roosevelt 7
Ridgefield 35, Hockinson 0
Ridgeline 41, Mt. Spokane 0
River Ridge 39, North Thurston 0
Riverside 35, Newport 0
Rochester 24, Black Hills 22
Sammamish 40, Foster 25
Seattle Prep 28, Mount Baker 22
Sedro-Woolley 44, Lakewood 0
Sequim 17, Port Angeles 12
Shelton 33, Centralia 6
Skyline 44, Blanchet 7
Snohomish 21, Edmonds-Woodway 14
Soap Lake 56, Pateros 6
Southridge 36, Pasco 7
Spanaway Lake 47, Silas 0
Springdale 22, Northport 16
Stanwood 43, Oak Harbor 20
Sumner 26, Puyallup 21
Tahoma 57, Kentlake 48
Tenino 78, Seton Catholic 26
Tonasket 29, Manson 0
Union 68, Heritage 7
Vashon Island 16, Sultan 10
W. F. West 38, Evergreen (Vancouver) 28
Walla Walla 55, Hanford 0
Washougal 41, Woodland 0
Yelm 38, Timberline 20
