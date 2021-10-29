CBBN
West Valley 7, Moses Lake 7, end 1Q.
Eastmont 21, Davis 0, end 1Q.
Wenatchee at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.
CWAC
East Valley at Ellensburg, 7 p.m.
Selah at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Prosser 7, Ephrata 0, end 1Q.
SCAC West
Toppenish 0, Zillah 0, end 1Q (Follow @LukeTScribe for updates)
La Salle at Naches Valley, 7 p.m.
EWAC West
White Swan at Goldendale, 7 p.m.
Kittitas at Granger, 7 p.m.
Cle Elum at Highland, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
Kamiakin 7, Sunnyside 0, 1Q.
