CONNELL — Wapato swept the top two individual spots and Naches Valley captured the team title at Thursday's SCAC girls district cross country championships.
Freshman Betzabeth Zaragoza won the girls race in 21 minutes, 21 seconds and junior teammate Crystal Colin was second in 21:53. Zaragoza was unbeaten in five conference meets over four weeks.
With Joelle Shields' fourth-place finish leading the way, Naches Valley tallied 43 points for a 15-point win over runner-up Connell. The Rangers had their five scoring runners in the top 18 and three among the first nine finishers.
Connell's Dallin Price won his third straight district title and led the Eagles to the boys team title.
BOYS
Team scores: Connell 25, College Place 46, Wapato 79, Toppenish 107, Zillah 134, Naches Valley 136, La Salle 192.
Winner: Dallin Price (Co) 17:06 (5K).
Local highlights: 3, Cesar Loza (Wap) 17:45; 7, Andrew Sandoval (T) 18:29; 10, Quinten Jones (NV) 18:48; 14, Gabriel Valdez (T) 19:21; 15, Darwin Gonzalez (Wap) 19:21; 16, Tysen Reed (Z) 19:21; 17, Adam Myers (T) 19:35; 18, Hazen Jacob (Wap) 19:37; 19, Harold Garcia (Wap) 19:37; 20, Vicente Medelez (Z) 19:44.
GIRLS
Team scores: Naches Valley 43, Connell 58, Wapato 63, Toppenish 76, College Place 91.
Winner: Betzabeth Zaragoza (Wap) 21:21.
Local highlights: 2, Crystal Colin (Wap) 21:53; 4, Joelle Shields (NV) 23:09; 5, Hollie Ziegler (Z) 23:46; 6, Vanessa Carriedo (T) 23:55; 7, Brooke Miles (NV) 24:00; 8, Lily Simmons (Z) 24:20; 9, Allison Smith (NV) 24:23; 13, Daphne Hernandez (T) 24:53; 14, Katrina Feriante (NV) 25:03; 15, Gracie Salverda (Z) 25:26; 16, Belgica Monroy (Z) 25:28; 18, Audrey Smith (NV) 25:44; 19, Brianna Littlebull (Wap) 25:49.
---
CBBN
AT FRANKLIN PARK
Eisenhower boys 20, West Valley 38
Individuals: Amha Alemeneh (E) 17:21 (3 miles), Ben Connell (WV) 17:23, Fernando Ibarra (E) 17:32, Oscar Lopez (E) 17:39, Jafet Villasenor (E) 17:40, Aiden Waddle (E) 17:45; Caden Casteel (WV) 17:45, Nathan Johnson (E) 17:49. Wheelchair: Chance Wells (WV) 9:39 (3200m).
Eisenhower girls 23, West Valley 33
Individuals: Hannah Hilton (E) 19:43, Isabela Alvarado (E) 19:52, Rachel Argento (WV) 19:56, Skye Stenehjem (WV) 20:22, Annette Figueroa (E) 20:29, Alyssa Arias Chavez (E) 20:37, Nicole Murdock (WV) 20:47, Emma Fillmore (WV) 20:50.
---
EWAC
AT WHITE SWAN
Boys team scores: Tri-Cities Prep 20, Granger 40. Others: White Swan, Mabton, Highland. Winner: Noah Sanchez (WS) 18:45 (5K). Local highlights: 3, Jeremiah Salinas (M) 20:03; 4, Brian Cortez (M) 20:06; 5, Orlando Isiordia (G) 20:30.
Girls team scores: Tri-Cities Prep 15. Others: Highland, White Swan. Winner: Virginia Yelechchin (WS) 23:25. Local highlights: 3, Niveah Martinez (H) 25:26.
---
GIRLS SWIMMING
CBBN
AT LIONS POOL
Eisenhower 100, West Valley 71
200 medley relay: Eisenhower (Mitchell, Root, Shannon, Martin) 2:25.04, West Valley 2:28.92. 200 free: Addie Mitchell (E) 2:04.20, Leah Stapleton (WV) 2:40.20. 200 IM: Jordyn Durels (WV) 3:16.67, Mark Mickelson (E) 3:30.92. 50 free: Kassady Alcazar (E) 26.75, Alisha Shetty (WV) 27.32. Diving: Sarah Shannon (E) 82.6. 100 fly: Alisha Shetty (WV) 1:14.43, Mary Mickelson (E) 1:40.43. 100 free: Kassady Alcazar (E) 1:02.73, Sarah Shannon (E) 1:10.87. 500 free: Lindsay Martin (E) 8:16.37, Bailey Volin (E) 9:58.64. 200 free relay: Eisenhower (Shannon, Mickelson, Alcazar, Mitchell) 2:00.70, West Valley 2:08.04. 100 back: Addie Mitchell (E) 1:01.57, Taylor Rivera (WV) 1:35.36. 100 breast: Leah Stapleton (WV) 1:33.32, Katie Barnes (WV) 1:35.77. 400 free relay: Eisenhower (Alcazar, Martin, DeLeon, Root) 5:11.03, West Valley 5:24.32.
Also: Abby Wagner (Naches Valley), 50 free, 30.74; 100 back, 1:17.20.
---
Davis 86, Sunnyside 27
200 medley relay: Davis (Scott, Gonzalez, Default, Palmandez) 2:29.77. 200 free: Lauren Gonzalez (D) 2:41.23, Grace Palmandez (D) 3:01.98. 200 IM: Isabelle Ehlis (D) 2:52.87, Kellynn Scott (D) 3:02.84. 50 free: Jessiella Gill (S) 31.73, J'naya Sillee (S) 31.77. Diving: Emma Fischer (D) 140.2. 100 free: Isabelle Ehlis (D) 1:08.39, Mia Dufault (D) 1:13.99. 500 free: Lauren Gonzalez (D) 7:15.78, Grace Palmandez (D) 8:19.30. 200 free relay: Davis (Fischer, Thiel, Palmandez, Ehlis) 2:27.72. 100 back: Mia Dufault (D) 1:25.42, Johnna Thiel (D) 1:29.69. 100 breast: Jessiella Gill (S) 1:27.39, Kellynn Scott (D) 1:30.38. 400 free relay: Davis (Thiel, Fischer, Dufault, Scott) 5:39.35.