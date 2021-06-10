WHITE SWAN — Kupkana Leavitt and Teal Soaring-Eagle scored 25 points apiece as White Swan's boys handed Cle Elum its first league loss of the season with a 63-57 victory in EWAC basketball Thursday night.
The Cougars, who fell at Cle Elum 76-54 on May 27, pulled away with a 25-point fourth quarter as Leavitt also finished with 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals.
White Swan moved to 7-1 in league and will play at Granger on Friday.
Gage Ellison had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Cle Elum, which is also 7-1 and will close league play on Friday hosting Kittitas.
CLE ELUM — Chafin 8, Singer 0, Jo. Kelly 8, Favero 6, Razee 4, Jake Kelly 13, Bator 2, Gage Ellison 16.
WHITE SWAN — Sampson-Craig 7, Watlamet 0, Valdez 4, Kupkana Leavitt 25, Teal Soaring-Eagle 25.
Cle Elum=11=10=17=19=—=57
White Swan=12=13=13=25=—=63
Highlights: Leavitt (WS) 10 rebs, 5 assts, 4 stls; Roger Valdez (WS) 6 rebs; Soaring-Eagle (WS) 3 3p; Devin Sampson-Craig (WS) 3 stls; Joel Kelly (CE) 8 rebs; Ellison (CE) 11 rebs.
---
MABTON 54, WALLA WALLA VALLEY 44: At College Place, Andrez Zavala scored a game-high 30 points to go with Andy McCallum's 16 to carry the Vikings in the East Division game. They'll go on the road for a first-round matchup in the EWAC district tournament next Tuesday.
MABTON — Vasquez 3, Andy McCallum 16, Carreon 1, Andrez Zavala 30, Farias 0, Bahena 0, Morrow 0, Ramos 4.
WALLA WALLA — Conner Castlemen 11, Keerby 0, Parks 0, Jansen 2, Heredia 9, Werner 0, Nishi 3, Underhill 0, Wallace Baily 2, David Rittenbach 11, Schimpf 6.
Mabton=14=20=9=11=—=54
Walla Walla=18=10=9=7=—=44
Highlights: Sam Vasquez 5 rebs; Jose Ramos 7 rebs.
---
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 56, MOSES LAKE 54: At Sunnyside, Daniel Singleterry scored 26 points to go with seven rebounds to lead the Grizzlies, who play a nonleague game at Prosser on Friday.
Thursday's West Valley-Davis game was postponed to June 16.
MOSES LAKE — Hart 1, Jansen 0, Marshall Tibbs 18, McDonald 9, Purcell 8, Middleton 5, Moore 0, Thomas 7, Ulyanchuk 6, Waites 0.
SUNNYSIDE — Isquierdo 2, Sanchez 0, Briones 2, Garcia 2, Brent Maldonado 13, Montelongo 2, Galvez 5, Daniel Singleterry 26, Cazares 1, Salinas 0, McNair 3.
Moses Lake=18=14=9=13=—=54
Sunnyside=18=15=12=11=—=56
Sunnyside highlights: Singleterry 7 rebs; Maldonado 6 assts.
---
SCAC DISTRICT
TOPPENISH 78, NACHES VALLEY 50: At Toppenish, Riley Mesplie scored 20 points and dished out seven assists while Josh Perez added 19 points and five assists to carry the Wildcats to a semifinal win. Toppenish (9-1) will play at Zillah for the district title Saturday night.
Naches Valley will host Wapato for third place on Friday.
NACHES VALLEY — Robles 2, Abrams 7, Lloyd-Watson 6, Gooler 4, Hires 0, Dom Saddedin 22, Gaethle 0, M. Saddedin 2, Nedrow 2, Burge 5, Osborn 0.
TOPPENISH — Adam Myers 6, Riley Mesplie 20, Josh Perez 19, Rivera 8, Larios 1, Martinez 6, Christopher Marquez 0, Jason Grant 14, Christian Marquez 2, G. Mesplie 2, Arcila 0, Brice 0.
Naches Valley=9=16=6=19=—=50
Toppenish=18=23=18=19=—=78
Toppenish highlights: Perez 5 assts, 5 rebs, 2 stls; Mesplie 5 rebs, 7 assts, 3 stls; Michael Martinez 4 rebs; Grant 9 rebs, 5 assts; Shane Rivera 3 stls; Adam Myers 2 stls.
---
LA SALLE 57, CONNELL 35: At La Salle, Moses O'Connor just missed a double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds for the Lightning in a consolation game. La Salle will host College Place to end its season Friday night.
CONNELL — Lloyd 6, Holt 8, Choi 0, Freeman 8, Davis 0, Martinez 0, Turner 1, Sauiedo 8, Gardner 0.
LA SALLE — Diego Garza 11, Sy Sevigny 13, Moses O'Connor 18, Zamora 2, McCart 0, Judd 5, Cobar 1, Sanchez 7.
Connell=11=8=7=9
La Salle=17=11=14=15
Highlights: Sevigny 5 assts; O'Connor 9 rebs; Garza 4 stls.