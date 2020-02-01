MOSES LAKE, Wash. — So near to a victory Friday night, Eisenhower's boys got one on Saturday.
Teddy Rodriguez, Malachi Spurrier and Abram Fernandez all turned in 20-point performances as the Cadets earned their first CBBN win by defeating Moses Lake 78-65.
A night after falling to league-leader West Valley 56-53, Eisenhower jumped ahead quickly with a 20-8 lead after the opening period and then kept the heat on with a 45-point second half.
Isaac McDonald added nine rebounds and five steals for the Cadets.
EISENHOWER — Corbray 0, Teddy Rodriguez 20, Yaeger 7, Malachi Spurrier 20, Cardenas 0, Abram Fernandez 20, Howes 0, McDonald 9, Adams 2.
MOSES LAKE — Dylan Roylance 12, Tibbs 0, Purcell 4, Dax Lindgren 11, Cayden Hart 15, Tyler Nordberg 10, Spurline 1, Kyle Karstetter 12.
Eisenhower 20 13 24 21 — 78
Moses Lake 8 21 14 22 — 65
Highlights: Isaac McDonald 9 rebs, 5 stls.
---
DAVIS 89, SUNNYSIDE 86: At Davis, Jose Reyes pitched in 23 points and Earl Lee scored nine of his 22 in the final period as the Pirates survived a shootout.
Sunnyside's Ethan Copeland hit 12 3-pointers en route to a career-high 42 points and teammate Daniel Singleterry scored 20 points.
SUNNYSIDE — Isquierdo 2, Devin Escamilla 13, Ethan Copeland 42, Maldonado 6, Navarro 0, Daniel Singleterry 20, Rodriguez 3.
DAVIS — Earl Lee 22, Jose Reyes 23, Guerrero 7, Galindo 4, Holland-Boone 0, Marcus Cook 17, Brown 0, Bennet-Joe 16.
Sunnyside 17 32 10 27 — 86
Davis 17 24 18 29 — 89
Highlights: Copeland (S) 12 3p.
---
CWAC
TOPPENISH 80, WAPATO 57: At Toppenish, Isaac Perez scored a game-high 20 points and Jason Grant added 14 as the Wildcats locked up the league title. Michael Martinez led Wapato with 18 points and Bryan Campos finished with 13.
WAPATO — F. Alvarado 2, R. Campos 3, Goudy 9, Bryan Campos 13, M. Alvarado 2, Lee 0, Michael Martinez 18, Hinojosa 5, Gonzalez 2, Delgadillo 0, Richardson 3, Bill 0.
TOPPENISH — Felan 4, J. Perez 9, Isaac Perez 20, Myers 5, Ramirez 5, Jason Grant 14, Larios 4, Garza 4, Robledo 5, Riley Mesplie 10.
Wapato 9 15 17 16 — 57
Toppenish 16 23 17 24 — 80
Highlights: I. Perez (T) 5 rebs, 5 asts; Joshua Perez (T) 5 rebs, 4 asts; Grant (T) 5 rebs; Mathew Ramirez (T) 5 rebs; Manuel Felan (T) 7 rebs, 4 asts; Nicholas Garza (T) 3 rebs.
---
EAST VALLEY 65, GRANDVIEW 61: At Wapato, Kaleb Thorson's 19 points, 11 rebounds and six assists paced the Red Devils, who led 41-32 at the break. It was just enough to overcome Nicholas Gutierrez's 31 points, which included seven 3-pointers.
GRANDVIEW — Nicholas Gutierrez 31, Castilleja 2, Medina 1, Garza 8, Meza 0, Parrish 7, Castro 0, Cuevas 7, Rodriguez 3, Ramos 2.
EAST VALLEY — Jace Durand 16, J. Hooper 5, Navarro 4, Marckos Carrillo 8, Estill 8, Calhoun 2, Kaleb Thorson 19, Sullivan 3.
Grandview 21 11 18 11 — 61
East Valley 20 21 11 13 — 65
Highlights: Durand (EV) 5 rebs; Thorson (EV) 11 rebs, 6 assts; Estill (EV) 4 rebs; Carrillo (EV) 4-4 FT, 5 rebs, 10 assts; Gutierrez (G) 7-12 3p, 4 stls; Noe Medina (G) 6 assts, 7 rebs; Rocco Parrish (G) 5 assts, 4 rebs.
---
ELLENSBURG 58, OTHELLO 50 (OT): At Othello, Ryan Ferguson scored 19 points and the Bulldogs picked up their fourth straight win.
ELLENSBURG — Ryan Ferguson 19, Messner 3, Perez 4, Gibson 2, Boast 0, Mayo 1, JT Fenz 11, Aiden Lewis 12, Marrs 6.
OTHELLO — Azevedo 3, Flores 5, Esquivel 2, Juan Rambo Vallejo 12, R. Garza 0, Hollenbeck 1, Lopez 5, Jorge Buenrostro 15, Alegria 7.
Ellensburg 12 11 13 9 13 — 58
Othello 12 7 15 11 5 — 50
SCAC
NACHES VALLEY 60, HIGHLAND 17: At Naches Valley, Sheldon Lakey produced 17 points and six rebounds for the Rangers, and Trey Connolly led Highland with 13 points.
HIGHLAND — Quezada 0, Silva 0, Trey Connolly 13, Ponce 2, Palacios 2, Vaca 0, Castro 0.
NACHES VALLEY — Robles 0, Gooler 2, Mueller 2, Lloyd-Watson 9, Deaton 6, Hires 2, Rodriguez 0, Kent 7, Abrams 5, Nedrow 1, Osborn 9, Sheldon Lakey 17.
Highland 0 8 5 4 — 17
Naches Valley 13 14 16 17 — 60
Highlights: Mueller (NV) 5 assts; Lloyd-Watson (NV) 5 rebs; Kent (NV) 5 rebs; Lakey (NV) 6 rebs.
---
LA SALLE 102, GOLDENDALE 29: At La Salle, Malachy Caffrey scored 22 points and Nathan Sedgwick and Kieran Kershaw netted 17 apiece for the Lightning.
GOLDENDALE — Lee 5, N. McKune 2, Bland 7, Ihrig 2, Owen 5, Kayser 7, Smith 1, Fritts 0, Mains 0, A. McKune 0.
LA SALLE — Esquivel 9, Nathan Sedgwick 17, Randhawa 4, O'Connor 7, Kieran Kershaw 17, Malachy Caffrey 22, Desmond Judd 11, Acosta 3, Dom Saddedin 8, Dem. Saddedin 4, Gaethle 0.
Goldendale 9 6 6 8 — 29
La Salle 34 29 22 17 — 102
Highlights: Sedgewick 9 rebs; Kershaw 6 rebs; Caffrey 6 assts.
---
GRANGER 77, CLE ELUM 70: At Cle Elum, the Spartans surged ahead with a 26-point third quarter to earn a big road win.
GRANGER — Not reported.
CLE ELUM — Luke Chafin 13, Jo. Kelly 2, Max Weeda 11, Favero 6, Carson Razee 11, Jake Kelly 12, Bator 2, Gage Ellison 13.
Granger 16 17 26 18 — 77
Cle Elum 16 18 15 21 — 70
Highlights: Weeda (CE) 5 rebs; Ja. Kelly (CE) 13 rebs; Ellison (CE) 12 rebs.
---
EWAC
WHITE SWAN 80, DESALES 61: At White Swan, Devin Sampson-Craig scored 25 points and Teal Soaring Eagle added 19 to lead the Cougars.
DESALES — J. Lesko 4, B. Lesko 0, Frucci 8, Andrew Lyford 14, Holtzinger 6, F. Worden 3, Chase 0, Drake Scott 10, Miedema 2, Tim Worden 15.
WHITE SWAN — Watlamet 2, C. Lewis 2, Devin Sampson-Craig 25, Bass 5, Valdez 2, Leavitt 8, S. Lewis 9, D. Lewis 5, Teal Soaring Eagle 19, Hull 0, Villanueva 3, Shavehead 0.
DeSales 13 9 20 19 — 61
White Swan 17 20 11 32 — 80
Highlights: Sampson-Craig (WS) 7 asts; Kupkana Leavitt (WS) 4 asts, 3 blks; Soaring Eagle (WS) 6 rebs, 6 asts, 4 stls.
---
KITTITAS 81, LYLE-WISHRAM 16: At Kittitas, the Coyotes hit eight 3-pointers and got a game-high 14 points from Justin Hudson.
LYLE-WISHRAM — Ingraham 1, Jones 2, Smith 2, Bernier 11, Blazer 0, Montoya 0, Dorr 0, Gutierrez 0.
KITTITAS — Walters 3, Justin Hudson 14, Vandorn 9, Coles 9, Josh Rosbach 11, Byers 4, Udager 6, Jenks 2, Foradory 2, Catlin 9, Hayden 9, Sanchez 3.
Lyle-Wishram 2 12 0 2 — 16
Kittitas 24 18 22 17 — 81
---
MABTON 60, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 55: At Mabton, Andrez Zavala had a double-double of 24 points and 11 assists and Alexis Galarza finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Vikings.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN — N. Morgan 4, Bishop 3, C. Morgan 3, Lesser 5, Bogen 0, Dunham 0, Michael Connolly 25, Grant McClure 15.
MABTON — Preciado 2, Vasquez 0, Andrew McCallum 12, Andrez Zavala 24, Alexis Galarza 14, Ramirez 2, Lopez 3, Barajas 3.
Liberty Chr. 17 8 12 18 — 55
Mabton 12 19 9 20 — 60
Highlights: Galarza (M) 12 rebs; Zavala (M) 11 asts.
---
GREATER COLUMBIA
YAKAMA TRIBAL 93, TROUT LAKE 43: At Trout Lake, Mylo Jones knocked in 21 points as the Eagles remained unbeaten in league play.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Terrell Yallup 11, Bryce Strom 16, Wahsise 7, Mylo Jones 21, Bryan Strom 9, Andy Bennett 10, John 8, Hart 4, Dawes 3, Pasqua 4.
TROUT LAKE — David 4, Wyatt 3, Liam 6, Lane 3, Josh Keller 16, Lanz 9.
Yakama Tribal 36 18 21 18 — 93
Trout Lake 10 18 11 4 — 43
Highlights: Justice Hart (YT) 5 rebs; Deshawn John (YT) 5 rebs.
---
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 72, KLICKITAT-GLENWOOD 27: At Sunnyside Christian, Tyler Groenweg pitched in 20 points and Justin Van Wieringen collected 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Knights.
KLICKWOOD — Henderson 0, Goodliffe 0, McCabe 0, Sanchey 0, Brion 0, Bartek 1, Konner Kessinger 10, Gimlin 8, McFall 8, Fink 0, Baustista 0.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — B. Bosma 0, D. Bosma 0, Nate Moore 11, Justin Van Wieringen 10, Jaden Jech 18, Wagenaar 9, Mendoza 2, Tyler Groenweg 20, Roedel 2.
Klickwood 5 13 4 5 — 27
Sunnyside Chr. 24 14 28 6 — 72
SC highlights: Van Wieringen 10 rebs, 6 assts; Jech 6 stls; Cole Wagenaar 5 stls.