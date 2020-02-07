TOPPENISH — A huge second quarter helped Toppenish pull away from Quincy on an extra special senior night Friday at Toppenish Middle School.
The Wildcats cruised to an 84-63 win with 23 points and nine assists from fourth-year starter Isaac Perez, plus another 11 points from fellow senior Matt Ramirez. That wrapped up a 17-1 run through the CWAC, giving Toppenish the league title by a whopping three games.
Sophomore Jason Grant contributed 12 points and eight rebounds while freshman Josh Perez added 10 points, six rebounds and four assists. The Wildcats will enjoy a double bye before playing in a semifinal at Central Washington University on Feb. 15.
QUINCY — Zepeda 5, Valdez 0, Guerrero 3, Alvarez 8, Donovan 3, Trey Bierlink 23, Vega 4, Solano 3, Aiden Heikes 12, Flores 0, Fregoso 2.
TOPPENISH — Felan 9, Josh Perez 10, Isaac Perez 23, Myers 2, Matt Ramirez 11, Jason Grant 12, Larios 3, Garza 5, Robledo 1, Mesplie 8.
Quincy 16 12 22 13 — 63
Toppenish 18 27 22 17 — 84
Highlights: I. Perez 9 assts; J. Perez 6 rebs, 4 assts; Grant 8 rebs; Ramirez 4 rebs; Manuel Felan 3 rebs.
---
SELAH 65, ELLENSBURG 62: At Selah, Noah Pepper exploded for a career-high 46 points, including 27 in the second half to go along with 12 rebounds and five steals. The junor also assisted John Zambito's game-tying three with 1:30 to erase a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit and preserve the CWAC's No. 2 seed for the Vikings. JT Fenz scored 16 points to lead Ellensburg.
Ellensburg 15 17 17 13 — 65
Selah 10 15 13 27 — 62
ELLENSBURG — Ferguson 6, Marrs 8, Messner 3, Riley Perez 16, Gibson 7, Boast 0, Mayo 0, JT Fenz 16, Lewis 6.
SELAH — Garza 2, Quigley 2, Quincy 2, Kuhn 0, Wilburn 0, Zambito 8, Noah Pepper 46, Requena 0, Kinlow 5.
Selah highlights: Pepper 12 rebs (8 off), 5 stls; Malachi Kinlow 9 rebs; Quigley 3 assts.
---
PROSSER 70, GRANDVIEW 68: At Grandview, Saul Quinones had another big fourth quarter with nine of his 15 points, including 4-of-4 free throws, to help Prosser survive after falling behind 17-0.
Angel Cuevas scored a season-high 19 for Grandview and Nate Garza added 19. The Greyhounds will host Ellensburg in a loser-out game on Monday and Prosser will host a quarterfinal as the No. 4 seed on Wednesday.
PROSSER — L. Rivera 6, Saul Quinones 15, Swift 7, K. Rivera 3, Inions 3, Santillan 0, Weinmann 6, Calvin Maljaars 12, Griffiths 5, Hicks 9, Moreno 2, Schmidt 0.
GRANDVIEW — Nicholas Gutierrez 15, Castilleja 2, Medina 7, Verdusco 0, Nate Garza 19, A. Garza 0, Parrish 2, Castro 0, Angel Cuevas 21, A. Ramos 0, Rodriguez 0, D. Ramos 2.
Prosser 12 19 16 23 — 70
Grandview 23 12 14 19 — 68
Grandview highlights: Nate Garza 8 rebs; Rocco Parrish 7 rebs.
---
EAST VALLEY 77, WAPATO 50: At Wapato, the Red Devils closed out the regular season with a convincing win.
The Wolves will play a loser-out game against Othello on Saturday in Quincy for a chance to play another loser-out game at East Valley on Monday.
EAST VALLEY — Jace Durand 32, T. Hooper 0, J. Hooper 0, Navarro 4, Carrillo 4, Aiden Estill 12, Calhoun 4, Uriostegui 0, Kaleb Thorson 19, Sullivan 2, Locke 0, Johnson 0.
WAPATO — F. Alvarado 0, R. Campos 0, Goudy 0, B. Campos 3, M. Alvarado 5, Lee 0, Michael Martinez 14, Humberto Hinojosa 14, Gonzalez 2, Delgadillo 0, Richardson 6, Bill 6.
East Valley 20 10 21 26 — 77
Wapato 14 19 10 7 — 50
Highlights: Carrillo 4 assts; Durand 13-19 FG, 3-5 3p, 7 rebs; Thorson 8-11 FG, 5 rebs; Navarro 7 rebs; Ramirez (W) 3-6 3p; Hinojosa (W) 7 rebs; Martinez (W)
---
CBBN
WENATCHEE 61, EISENHOWER 55: At Eisenhower, the Cadets jumped out to an early lead but couldn't hold on despite 22 points from Isaac McDonald.
WENATCHEE — Bailey 0, Garrett Long 25, Ca. Loidhamer 4, Joe Dorey 12, Pelayo 0, Blauman 12, Nelson 2, Ch. Loidhamer 6.
EISENHOWER — Corbray 0, Rodriguez 9, Yaeger 9, Spurrier 1, Cardenas 2, Abram Fernandez 12, Isaac McDonald 22, Adams 0.
Wenatchee 12 19 16 14 — 61
Eisenhower 20 8 11 16 — 55
---
SCAC
ZILLAH 89, GOLDENDALE 47: At Zillah, Mason Landdeck scored a game-high 21 points and his teammates Apol Medrano and Khalid Abrera both posted career highs for the Leopards with 16 points and 10 points, respectively. Zillah hosts Warden or Wahluke in the first round on Tuesday.
GOLDENDALE — Nick Lee 11, N. McKune 2, Bland 8, Ihrig 2, Mains 5, Curtis Kayser 11, A. McKune 2, Smith 6.
ZILLAH — Mason Landdeck 21, Apol Medrano 16, B. Delp 0, Khalid Abrera 10, Teegan Waldman 10, Godina 9, Avila 2, Kibbe 2, Ide 4, Corona 6, Delp 9.
Goldendale 10 13 10 14 — 47
Zillah 19 26 32 12 — 89
---
LA SALLE 72, NACHES VALLEY 51: At La Salle, Malachy Caffrey scored 20 points and Daniel O'Connor and Kieran Kershaw netted 13 apiece for the Lightning, which will host a first-round district game against Kiona-Benton on Tuesday. Caleb Deaton knocked in 20 points for Naches Valley, which has the West's No. 3 seed and will travel to Royal for the first round.
NACHES VALLEY — Mueller 0, Jay-Daniel Lloyd-Watson 14, Caleb Deaton 20, Kent 4, Abrams 4, Nedrow 3, Osborn 6, Lakey 0.
LA SALLE — Esquival 0, Sedgwick 6, Randhawa 5, Daniel O'Connor 13, Kieran Kershaw 13, Malachy Caffrey 20, Judd 4, Dom Sadeddin 11.
Naches Valley 11 13 17 10 — 51
La Salle 18 19 19 16 — 72
---
CLE ELUM 64, HIGHLAND 33: At Cle Elum, Max Weeda scored 17 points and Joel Kelly had eight points and seven rebounds to pace the Warriors, who have the West's No. 4 district seed and will travel to River View on Tuesday.
HIGHLAND — Unavailable.
CLE ELUM — Wilson 3, Chafin 6, Joel Kelly 8, Max Weeda 17, Favero 5, Delgaizo 3, Carson Razee 9, Jake Kelly 3, Weber 2, Bator 2, Ellison 6.
Highland 9 6 4 14 — 33
Cle Elum 17 17 17 13 — 64
Highlights: Jake Kelly 4 assts; Joel Kelly 7 rebs; Weeda 5 rebs.
---
GREATER COLUMBIA
YAKAMA TRIBAL 90, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 47: At Yakama Tribal, Mylo Jones reached 1,000 career points after dropping a career-high 40 for the Eagles, who finished an 8-0 run through league play and will take an 18-2 record into the postseason.
Tyler Groeneweg had a team-high 25 points for Sunnyside Christian, which finishes league play on Saturday.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Bosma 1, Moore 5, Van Wieringen 0, Jech 6, Wagenaar 8, Mendoza 2, Tyler Groeneweg 25.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Yallup 0, Bryce Strom 16, Wahsise 7, Mylo Jones 40, Bryan Strom 18, Bennett 0, John 3, Hart 6, Dawes 0, Fetus 0, Pascua 0.
Sunnyside Chr. 17 11 8 11 — 47
Yakama Tribal 27 16 33 14 — 90
Highlights: Justice Hart (YT) 11 rebs; Bryce Strom (YT) 4 asts; Jones (YT) 4 asts.
---
BICKLETON 49, TROUT LAKE 46: At Trout Lake, John Cardenas scored 23 points and added eight rebounds, four steals and three assists for the Pirates.
BICKLETON — Hay. Andrews 0, Hanson 3, John Cardenas 23, Magana 6, Arriaga 9, McBride 4, Riggs 2, Mains 0.
TROUT LAKE — Garcia 8, Wyatt M. 2, Liam McNealy 10, McLaughlin 2, Keller 3, Carson Lanz 18, Sharpe 3.
Bickleton 17 3 13 16 — 49
Trout Lake 13 10 6 17 — 46
Highlights: Cardenas 8 rebs, 3 assts, 4 stls; Christian Arriaga 4 assts, 3 blks, 6 stls; Dakota Riggs 5 rebs, 3 assts.
---
CENTRAL WASHINGTON 1B
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 77, PATEROS 46: At Pateros, Noah McKee scored a game-high 22 points to help the Crusaders clinch the Central Washington 1B regular-season title.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Pommer 0, Noah McKee 22, Belknap 0, Allen 3, Myers 6, Vickers 2, Alec Bazaldua 14, Joel Belaire 15, Rivera 5, Diallo Thompson 10, Bamgbelu 0.
PATEROS — Ceniceros 6, Moore 0, Espino 0, Thixton 0, Miller 0, Bosch 0, Blackburn 3, Hau 9, Ethan Wall 15, Ethan Freels 13.
Riverside Christian 19 16 19 23 — 77
Pateros 15 2 21 8 — 46
Highlights: McKee (RC) 7 rebs; Justin Vickers (RC) 7 rebs; Bazaldua (RC) 5 asts, 5 stls; Levi Rivera (RC) 10 rebs.