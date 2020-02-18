YAKIMA, Wash. — Jose Reyes clearly came to play Tuesday night, scoring 15 of his 30 points in the first quarter to lead Davis to an 80-69 victory over Sunnyside in a CBBN district play-in game at Davis.
Earl Lee protected the Pirates' lead later in the game with 12 of his 25 points coming in the final period.
Fourth-seeded Davis (11-10) moves on to the second elimination round and will travel to No. 3 Wenatchee (12-9) on Thursday for a 6 p.m. contest. The Panthers ousted Moses Lake 72-52 on Tuesday.
Daniel Singleterry's 28 points led Sunnyside, which finished its season at 7-14.
SUNNYSIDE — Isquierdo 0, Escamilla 5, Ethan Copeland 16, Maldonado 7, Ramirez 4, Navarro 8, Daniel Singleterry 28, Rodriguez 1.
DAVIS — Earl Lee 25, Jose Reyes 30, Guerrero 5, Galindo 5, Holland-Boone 0, Cook 2, Brown 4, Bennet-Joe 9.
Sunnyside=15=14=21=19=—=69
Davis=23=20=15=22=—=80
---
CWAC DISTRICT
EAST VALLEY 60, ELLENSBURG 55: At the SunDome, the Red Devils survived Tuesday's elimination round with a balanced offensive effort.
Marckos Carrillo and Kaleb Thorson scored 15 points apiece and Aiden Estill (12) and Jace Durand (10) also reached double figures for the Red Devils, who saw their 16-point halftime lead dwindle to one in the final period.
Cade Gibson paced Ellensburg, which defeated two higher seeds in district play, with 18 points.
East Valley (14-9) will play Prosser for the fourth time this season on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the SunDome for seeding into Saturday's crossover round.
ELLENSBURG — Ferguson 8, Messner 2, Perez 9, Cade Gibson 18, Boast 1, Mayo 5, Fenz 3, Lewis 2, Marrs 6.
EAST VALLEY — Jace Durand 10, J. Hooper 0, Navarro 3, Marckos Carrillo 15, Aiden Estill 12, Calhoun 2, Kaleb Thorson 15, Sullivan 3, Johnson 0.
Ellensburg=9=10=18=18=—=55
East Valley=16=19=12=13=—=60
---
PROSSER 75, EPHRATA 52: At the SunDome, Haden Hicks powered the Mustangs with 29 points, Brock Weinmann added 13 and the defense held Ephrata to 31 points heading into the final period.
Prosser (16-7) will return to the SunDome on Wednesday to play East Valley at 5 p.m. for crossover seeding. The Mustangs outlasted East Valley 86-82 in their third meeting last week.
EPHRATA — Hendrick 11, others unavailable.
PROSSER — Haden Hicks 29, Brock Weinmann 13, Quinones 9, K. Rivera 8, Maljaars 6, Schmitt 4, Swift 3, L. Rivera 2, Moreno 1.
Ephrata=11=9=11=21=—=52
Prosser=19=18=23=15=—=75
---
SCAC DISTRICT
LA SALLE 68, NACHES VALLEY 53: At Wahluke, Malachy Caffrey scored 19 points and Kieran Kershaw added 15 for the Lightning, which led 45-23 at halftime. Jay-Daniel Lloyd-Watson scored a game-high 22 points for Naches Valley.
La Salle (17-5) will face Royal (13-10) in a winner-to-regionals, loser-out game on Saturday at River View at 3:45 p.m.
Royal eliminated Kiona-Benton 59-58 in Tuesday's first game.
NACHES VALLEY — Mueller 4, Jay-Daniel Lloyd-Watson 22, Caleb Deaton 16, Kent 2, Abrams 2, Nedrow 0, Osborn 3, Lakey 4.
LA SALLE — Esquivel 0, Sedgwick 4, Sahil Randhawa 10, D. O'Connor 0, Kieran Kershaw 15, Malachy Caffrey 19, Gaethle 3, Judd 4, Dom Saddedin 13.
Naches Valley=8=15=18=12=—=68
La Salle=19=26=14=9=—=53
---
GREATER COLUMBIA DISTRICT
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 59, BICKLETON 34: At Goldendale, Tyler Groenweg scored 29 points to lead the Knights in the final elimination game.
SC (14-9) advances to Thursday's championship game to face Yakama Tribal at Granger at 7:30 p.m. Both teams advance to regionals.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — B. Bosma 2, Moore 8, Van Wieringen 5, Jech 3, Wagenaar 0, Anthony Mendoza 12, Tyler Groenweg 29, Roedel 0.
BICKLETON — M. Andrews 0, Hayley Andrews 0, Gifford 0, Hansen 0, John Cardenas 11, J. Andrews 0, Magana 6, Hayden Andrews 0, Arriaga 4, McBride 0, Dakota Riggs 13, Mains 0.
Sunnyside Chr.=15=18=17=9=—=59
Bickleton=12=3=11=8=—=34
Highlights: Christian Arriaga (B) 11 rebs; Riggs (B) 5 rebs, 5 assts.