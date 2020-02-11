WENATCHEE, Wash. — A quick start propelled West Valley's boys to a 45-39 win over Wenatchee on Tuesday and moved the Rams within a game of completing an unbeaten run through CBBN play.
Logan Kinloch scored eight of his 13 points in the second quarter and Trey Funk and Conner Turner added 12 apiece for the Rams, who led 12-7 after the opening period. Funk hit three 3-pointers.
West Valley, at 11-0 in league and 17-2 overall, will take a 15-game win streak into Thursday's league finale at home against Davis. The Rams will host Eastmont in the district championship game on Feb. 20.
WEST VALLEY — Van De Brake 4, Dorsett 0, Schlepp 0, Trey Funk 12, Logan Kinloch 13, Matheny 4, Conner Turner 12.
WENATCHEE — Bailey 0, Garrett Long 16, Ca. Loidhamer 0, Dorey 3, Blauman 5, Nelson 4, Chase Loidhamer 11.
West Valley=12=14=9=10=—=45
Wenatchee=7=12=10=10=—=39
---
EASTMONT 71, SUNNYSIDE 66: At Sunnyside, Ethan Copeland racked up a game-high 25 points and 16 rebounds and Daniel Singleterry added 19 points, but the Wildcats surged ahead in the fourth quarter for the road win.
Isaac Wellborn had 23 points for league runner-up Eastmont.
EASTMONT — Calvillo 9, Haberlock 0, Isaac Wellborn 23, Cannon 4, McIlwaine 3, Silliman 0, Esparza 6, Smith 5, Lane Keller 15, Flanagan 6.
SUNNYSIDE — Isquierdo 4, Escamilla 6, Ethan Copeland 25, Maldonado 8. Ramirez 0, Navarro 4, Daniel Singleterry 19, Rodriguez 0.
Eastmont=13=20=21=17=—=71
Sunnyside=23=14=17=12=—=66
Highlights: Isaiah Isquierdo (S) 10 assts.; Copeland (S) 16 rebs., 4 stls.; Raymond Ramirez (S) 5 rebs.
---
SCAC DISTRICT
ZILLAH 84, WAHLUKE 43: At Zillah, Mason Landdeck scored a game-high 22 points and Sebastian Godina, Weston Ide and Clay Delp all added 12 points for the Leopards.
Zillah will play Royal on Friday at 7 p.m. in the semifinals of the district tournament.
WAHLUKE — Perez 0, Ramirez 2, Contreras 9, Urrutia 6, Rodriguez 0, Zirker 0, Tanu Buck 16, Lopez 0, Hernandez 0, Logan Marlow 10, Gonzalez 0, Yorgeson 0.
ZILLAH — Mason Landdeck 22, Medrano 3, B. Delp 2, Abrera 0, Waldman 2, Sebastian Godina 12, Avila 2, Kibbe 4, Weston Ide 12, Corona 6, Navarre 7, Clay Delp 12.
Wahluke=9=12=16=6=—=43
Zillah-27=26=22=9=—=84
---
LA SALLE 82, KIONA-BENTON 42: At La Salle, Malachy Caffrey scored a game-high 27 points to reach 1,000 for his career and Daniel O'Connor added 19 for the Lightning in a SCAC quarterfinal. La Salle will travel to SCAC East champion River View for Friday's semifinal.
KIONA-BENTON — Bender 3, Anderson 0, Sanchez 5, Henry 9, Villarreal 2, Aguilar 3, Simpkin 8, Rheinschmidt 8, Messner 4.
LA SALLE — Esquivel 3, Sedgwick 4, M. O'Connor 0, Daniel O'Connor 19, Kieran Kershaw 16, Malachy Caffrey 27, Gaethle 7, Judd 4, Dem. Saddedin 2, Acosta 0.
Kiona-Benton=8=17=11=6=—=42
La Salle=29=28=24=3=—=82
--
ROYAL 45, NACHES VALLEY 41: At Royal. Caleb Deaton scored a game-high 15 points for Naches Valley, who led by five at half in a SCAC quarterfinal. The Rangers will host Wahluke in a loser-out game on Friday.
NACHES VALLEY — Mueller 8, Jay-Daniel Lloyd-Watson 11, Caleb Deaton 15, Kent 0, Abrams 2, Nedrow 2, Osborn 3, Lackey 3.
ROYAL — L. Bergeson 7, Ellis 0, Co. Christensen 7, D. Bergeson 7, Ca. Christensen 9, T. Allred 4, Carter Dorsing 11.
Naches Valley=12=12=5=12=—=41
Royal=10=9=14=12=—=45
---
RIVER VIEW 74, CLE ELUM 47: At River View, Carson Razee led the Warriors with 10 points, but they lost to River View.
Cle Elum will play at Kiona-Benton in a loser-out game on Friday.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 0, Chafin 4, Singer 0, Jo. Kelly 2, Weeda 8, Favero 3, Carson Razee 10, Ja. Kelly 7, Weber 0, Montgomery 0, Bator 8, Ellison 5.
RIVER VIEW — not reported.
Cle Elum=10=8=11=18=—=47
River View=16=10=22=26=—=74
Highlights: Jake Kelly (CE) 9 rebs, 4 asts, 3 stls.
---
EWAC DISTRICT
WHITE SWAN 48, TRI-CITIES PREP 46: At Granger, Kupkana Leavitt scored a team-high 15 points and Teal Soaring-Eagle added 13 points to lead the Cougars past the Jaguars in the semifinal.
Leavitt added five rebounds, five assists and four steals and Soaring-Eagle had six rebounds for White Swan (17-5), which will play Kittitas in Monday's championship game at Granger at 8 p.m.
TRI-CITIES PREP — Amato 4, White 3, Jordan 0, Harper 0, Levy 0, Logan Mercado 20, Hiett 2, A. Baelocher 13, Sheehan 0, Stewart 0, Maiuei 4.
WHITE SWAN — Watlamet 4, C. Lewis 0, Sampson-Craig 4, Bass 0, Valdez 2, Kupkana Leavitt 15, S. Lewis 5, D. Lewis 0, Teal Soaring-Eagle 13, Hull 5, Villanueva 0, Shavehead 0.
Tri-Cities Prep=14=12=9=11=—=46
White Swan=6=15=12=15=—=48
Highlights: Jermaine Bass (WS) 5 stls.; Leavitt 5 rebs., 5 assts., 4 stls.; Soaring-Eagle 6 rebs.
---
KITTITAS 47, WALLA WALLA VALLEY 46: At Granger, Justin Hudson scored a game-high 19 points and Blake Catlin added 10 to lead the Coyotes to a victory. Kittitas will play White Swan in the district championship on Monday.
KITTITAS — Walters 2, Justin Hudson 19, Vandorn 5, Coles 0, Rosbach 5, Byers 6, Jankes 0, Sanchez 0, Blake Catlin 10.
WALLA WALLA VALLEY — Santellano 4, Freede 13, Parks 0, Heredia 0, Pollard 9, Torres 3, Rittenbach 8, Clancy 9.
Kittitas=8=8=13=18=—=47
Walla Walla Valley=10=9=15=12=—=46
---
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 47, MABTON 38: At Granger, the Vikings were eliminated with the loss. Further details were unavailable due to phone difficulties at the Herald-Republic.