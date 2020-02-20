GRANGER — Closing out the third quarter with a 16-4 run after their lead was cut to six, Yakama Tribal's boys dashed off with a 74-49 victory over Sunnyside Christian in the Greater Columbia district championship game Thursday night.
Bryce Strom's 25 points led the second-ranked Eagles to their 18th straight as both teams advance to next week's regionals.
Lester Wahsise scored 14 points and Mylo Jones netted 10 for Yakama Tribal (19-2).
Sunnyside Christian (14-9) was paced by Tyler Groenweg's 13 points.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — B. Bosma 0, Smeenk 0, Moore 8, Van Wieringen 3, Jaden Jech 11, Cole Wagenaar 10, Mendoza 1, Tyler Groenweg 13, DeBoer 0, Roedel 0, Jansen 3.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Yallup 0, Bryce Strom 25, Mylo Jones 10, Lester Wahsise 14, Bryan Strom 7, Bennett 2, John 6, Hart 9, Dawes 0, Speedis 1, Woodward 0, Pasqua 0.
Sunnyside Chr.=16=12=9=12=—=49
Yakama Tribal=20=13=22=19=—=74
YT highlights: Justice Hart 10 rebs; Bryan Strom 5 assts.
---
CBBN DISTRICT
WENATCHEE 60, DAVIS 41: At Wenatchee, Garrett Long's 23 points sparked the third-seeded Panthers to the loser-out victory. Earl Lee scored 18 points in his career finale for Davis, which finished its season at 11-11.
Wenatchee (13-9) will play at Eastmont on Saturday for the CBBN's second regional berth.
DAVIS — Earl Lee 18, Jose Reyes 7, Guerrero 4, Galindo 0, Holland-Boone 0, Cook 5, Brown 0, Sosa 0, Bennet-Joe 7.
WENATCHEE — Bailey 0, Garrett Long 23, Ca. Loidhamer 8, Pike 0, Dorey 2, Pelayo 0, Nate Blauman 13, Nelson 2, Chase Loidhamer 12.
Davis=7=11=13=10=—=41
Wenatchee=13=20=13=14=—=60
---
CENTRAL WASHINGTON DISTRICT
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 92, MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN 55: At Eastmont, Levi Rivera scored 27 points and Alec Bazaldua netted 16 as the fifth-ranked Crusaders won their 15th straight with the semifinal victory.
Riverside Christian (19-1) advances to the title game on Saturday to face Pateros in a 1 p.m. winner-to-regionals, loser-out game at Eastmont. Pateros (15-6) defeated Entiat 53-49 on Thursday.
MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN — Jeff Boorman 11, Sarraraz 5, Ja. Robertson 0, Chavez 2, Pierre Boorman 33, K. Boorman 0, Podolyn 2, Jo. Robertson 2.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Pommer 0, Noah McKee 10, Belknap 0, D. Allen 2, Bradford 6, Myers 7, S. Allen 3, Vickers 9, Alec Bazaldua 16, Belaire 5, Levi Rivera 27, Nolan-Thompson 7.
Moses Lake Chr.=11=16=16=12=—=55
Riverside Chr.=23=25=23=21=—=92
Highlights: Rivera 7 rebs.
---
GIRLS
SCAC DISTRICT
ZILLAH 78, NACHES VALLEY 40: At Wahluke, the Leopards hit a season high in offense with 17 points from Hollie Ziegler and 16 from Maddie Wallace to keep their season alive on Thursday.
Brynn Widner added 14 points, 10 rebounds, 8 steals and three assists for Zillah (18-5), which advances to play eighth-ranked Connell (20-3) on Saturday in a winner-to-regionals, loser-out game at River View at 2 p.m. Connell ousted Royal 70-39 on Thursday.
NACHES VALLEY — Washburg 0, St. Martin 0, Yates 2, Dunbar 8, Allison Uecker 15, Hahn-Landis 1, M. Kime 0, A. Kime 6, Gunter 7, Christopherson 2.
ZILLAH — Brynn Widner 14, Oliver 6, Hollie Ziegler 17, Bill 0, Cordova 0, Garza 8, Nishi 2, Zapien 2, Tamos 5, Maddie Wallace 16, Bass 8.
Naches Valley=11=8=8=13=—=40
Zillah=18=27=10=23=—=78
Zillah highlights: Widner 10 rebs, 8 stls, 3 assts; KK Bass 6 rebs, 4 stls, 5 assts; Iliana Ramos 4 assts.
--
GREATER COLUMBIA DISTRICT
YAKIMA TRIBAL 45, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 34: At Granger, Jada Liulamaga's 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists helped the Eagles capture the district title and the lone berth to regionals.
Raelynn Lowe put together 10 points and seven boards for seventh-ranked Yakama Tribal, which improved to 16-6 with its fourth straight win.
Jenna Andringa and Madi Candanoza combined for 31 of 34 points for Sunnyside Christian, which ended its season at 13-11.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Madi Candanoza 15, Banks 0, K. Candanoza 0, Alseth 0, Tolman 0, Halma 3, Jenna Andringa 16, Wolters 0.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Syd. Eagleheart 7, Raelynn Lowe 10, San. Eagleheart 2, Eyle 0, Randle 0, Dawes 8, Jada Liulamaga 16, Suppah 2.
Sunnyside Chr.=5=11=1=17=—=34
Yakama=8=9=12=16=—=45
Highlights: Liulamaga 7 rebs, 4 assts; Lowe 7 rebs, 2 stls; Saneah Eagleheart 6 rebs, 2 stls.
---
CENTRAL WASHINGTON DISTRICT
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 43, WILSON CREEK 37: At Eastmont, Chloe Swanson scored 20 points and had seven steals to lead the Crusaders in the loser-out game.
Olivia Hull added 13 points and six steals for Riverside Christian (10-10), which plays Pateros on Saturday for the second regional berth. Moses Lake Christian won the district title and top regional berth with a 51-43 win over Pateros on Thursday.
WILSON CREEK — Anissa Odorizzi 12, Josee Newman 11, Dowers 6, Madigan 5, Fernandez 3, Cook 0, Bise 0, Hinen 0.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Chloe Swanson 20, Olivia Hull 13, Sanders 6, A. Hull 4, Bell 0, Matthews 0, Vance 0, Puterbaugh 0, G. Swanson 0, Shields 0.
Wilson Creek=12=10=3=12=—=37
Riverside Chr.=11=7=7=18=—=43
RC highlights: C. Swanson 7 stls; O. Hull 6 stls; Isabella Sanders 14 rebs.