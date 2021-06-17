SUNNYSIDE — Paris Wilson hit two 3-pointers in the final seconds of the third quarter to spark Sunnyside's girls to a 59-52 come-from-behind victory over Davis in the CBBN district semifinals Thursday night.
Wilson finished with 19 points and eight steals for the Grizzlies, who trailed by 11 in the first half and six in the third period.
Freshman Esmeralda Galindo led Davis with a season-high 31 points.
Sunnyside (8-1) advances to the championship game and will play at Moses Lake on Saturday while Davis hosts Eisenhower for third place.
DAVIS — Guevara 0, Gomez 0, Esmeralda Galindo 31, Carillo 0, Campbell 0, Valentinez 5, Rodriguez 4, Hohner 0, Patterson 3, Bueno 0, Allen-Greggs 9.
SUNNYSIDE — Romero 0, Benemi Sanchez 18, Garza 0, Ramirez 4, Paris Wilson 19, Carrizales 2, Schmahl 5, Lopez 0, Puente 2, Hernandez 6, Zamora 3.
Davis=15=7=14=16=—=52
Sunnyside=6=15=20=18=—=59
Highlights: Wilson (S) 8 stls; Alyna Ramirez (S) 6 rebs; Angela Zamora (S) 6 rebs.
---
MOSES LAKE 64, EISENHOWER 50: At Moses Lake, Meghan Karstetter's 28 points led the way for the top-seeded Chiefs, who will host Sunnyside on Saturday for the district title.
Mia Rodriguez's 15 points paced Eisenhower, which will play for third place at Davis on Saturday.
EISENHOWER — Mia Rodriguez 15, Lexi Tobiness 14, Kiana Yesiki 13, Lopez 4, Serna 2, Ochoa 2, Ramirez 0, L Rodriguez 0, Sanchez 0.
MOSES LAKE — Meghan Karstetter 28, Waites 10, Olson 8, Wittbank 5, Gephart 5, Biachoff 4, Abonyi 2, Mayo 2.
---
WEST VALLEY 39, EASTMONT 25: At West Valley, freshman Laiken Hill scored 10 of her 13 points in the second half and had five steals for the Rams, who surged away with a 16-3 third quarter.
Junior Ellie Tweedy collected 11 rebounds for West Valley, which will host Wenatchee on Saturday at 2 p.m.
EASTMONT — Noell 0, Bergan 2, Files 4, Cellan 0, Chandler 9, Weems 3, Baumann 2, Talley 0, Templeton 0, Schmitton 5.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 13, Allen 3, Tweedy 5, Bremerman 5, Betterton 0, Kraft 3, Landis 8.
Eastmont=2=8=3=12=—=25
West Valley=7=5=16=11=—=39
WV highlights: Hill 5 stls; Ellie Tweedy 11 rebs; Gillyan Landis 7 rebs.
---
EWAC DISTRICT
GRANGER 47, MABTON 46: At Granger, Kierrah Roettger and Amy Moreno scored 12 points each to help the Spartans hold off a late rally to advance to Friday's EWAC championship.
Granger will host Tri-Cities Prep, and Mabton will play at White Swan in the third-place game on Friday.
In Thursday's other semifinal, TCP topped White Swan 64-41.
MABTON — Esmerelda Sanchez 11, Ramirez 0, Chavez 3, Galarza 0, Bonewell 0, Kierrah Roettger 12, Amy Moreno 12, Garzon 8, Becerra 0, Torres 0, Macedo 0.
GRANGER — Franco 8, Herrera 8, Quinones 2, Chavez 2, Carrasco 6, Ramos 4, Jasmin Vasquez 15.
Mabton=15=13=3=15=—=46
Granger=10=17=12=9=—=47
---
BOYS BASKETBALL
EWAC DISTRICT
CLE ELUM 62, DAYTON 37: At Cle Elum, Gage Ellison's 12 points led three players in double figures for the Warriors, who flew out to a 41-13 halftime lead in the semifinal victory.
Jake Kelly had six rebounds and five assists for Cle Elum (12-2), which will play for the district title on Friday at Burbank.
DAYTON — unavailable.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 0, Najar 0, Chafin 8, Cole Singer 10, Joel Kelly 10, Johnson 5, Favero 7, Razee 3, Ja. Kelly 2, Montgomery 3, Bator 2, Gage Ellison 12.
Dayton=8=5=14=10=—=37
Cle Elum=25=16=14=7=—=62
CE highlights: Jake Kelly 5 assts, 6 rebs; Bator 6 rebs.
---
BURBANK 67, WHITE SWAN 62: At Burbank, the Coyotes fended off Teal Soaring Eagle's 29-point outburst to remain unbeaten at 12-0 and advance to the championship game.
Soaring Eagle also contributed 10 rebounds and Kupkana Leavitt netted 12 points for White Swan, which will play at Dayton for third place on Friday at 6 p.m.
WHITE SWAN — Sampson-Craig 7, Watlamet 9, Valdez 5, Kupkana Leavitt 12, Teal Soaring Eagle 29, Hull 0.
BURBANK — Tyson Hule 16, Frimodt 7, Percifield 7, Michael Lenke 13, Peja Kinsey 10, Creed Pariera 11, E. Kinsey 0.
White Swan=12=14=16=20=—=62
Burbank=18=15=16=18=—=67
WS highlights: Soaring Eagle 10 rebs, 3 stls; Leavitt 4 assts; Roger Valdez 8 rebs.
---
KITTITAS 70, MABTON 46: At Kittitas, Conner Coles led four double-digit scorers for the Coyotes with 15 points in a consolation game. Andrez Zavala scored 22 to lead Mabton.
In Thursday's other consolation game, River View edged Riverside Christian 51-48.
MABTON — Vasquez 6, McCallum 1, Carreon 9, Andrez Zavala 22, Farias 0, Alltus 0, Bahena 4, Morrow 0, Ramos 0.
KITTITAS — Cody Van Dorn 14, Conner Coles 15, Josh Rosbach 12, Martin 4, Towner 6, Blake Catlin 10, Hayden 9.
Mabton=13=11=5=17=—=46
Kittitas=13=22=15=20=—=70