ZILLAH — Junior point guard Kassy Garza scored 18 of her 27 points during the fourth quarter and overtime as Zillah outlasted Prosser for a 76-67 nonleague victory in girls basketball Tuesday night.
Brynn Widner contributed 18 points, nine rebounds and four steals and teammate Maddie Wallace collected 14 rebounds for the Leopards, who resume SCAC play on Thursday at Toppenish.
Halle Wright netted 21 points to lead three players in double figures for Prosser, which hosts East Valley in CWAC play on Friday.
PROSSER — Groenveld 3, Bestebreur 2, Maljaars 2, Malia Cortes 13, Blair 1, Taylor 6, Alexis Harris 15, Halle Wright 21, Ibarra 0.
ZILLAH — Mia Hicks 12, Ziegler 2, Esquivel 0, Kassy Garza 27, Nishi 2, Oliver 4, Ramos 6, Wallace 7, Brynn Widner 18, Flood 0.
Prosser=13=15=16=16=7=—=67
Zillah=12=18=13=16=17=—=76
Highlights: Widner (Z) 9 rebs, 4 stls; Garza (Z) 4 stls; Maddie Wallace (Z) 14 rebs.
---
CBBN
DAVIS 59, EASTMONT 26: At Davis, Esmeralda Galindo scored a team-high 17 points and Shaela Allen-Greggs added 15 points with seven rebounds for the Pirates. They'll host Selah on Thursday.
EASTMONT — Bara 0, Garcia 0, Noel 2, Bergen 3, Files 5, Cellan 0, Chandler 5, Weems 6, Bauman 5, Palley 0, Templeton 0, Schmitten 0.
DAVIS — Gomez 1, Esmeralda Galindo 17, Carillo 0, Campbell 0, Valentinez 8, Rodriguez 2, Hohner 2, Neveah Patterson 14, Bueno 0, Shaela Allen-Greggs 15.
Eastmont=3=9=10=4=—=26
Davis=19=18=16=6=—=59
Highlights: Patterson 5 stls; Allen-Greggs 7 rebs.
---
EISENHOWER 58, WENATCHEE 36: At Wenatchee, Kiana Yesiki broke out for 27 points and Navaeh Lopez netted 12 for the Cadets, who play at Sunnyside on Thursday.
EISENHOWER — Kiana Yesiki 27, Navaeh Lopez 12, Mia Rodriguez 8, Tobiness 7, Rodriguez 2, Serna 2, Ochoa 0, Ramirez 0, Cortez 0.
WENATCHEE — Blauman 10, Stialing 10, Volyn 5, Schoengalk 5, Dale 5, Boles 1, Ramirez 0, Dorey 0, Hyde 0, Delvo 0.
---
MOSES LAKE 71, WEST VALLEY 26: At West Valley, Anna Olsen made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points to help the Chiefs remain unbeaten in league.
MOSES LAKE — McDonald 7, Olivia Waites 10, Anna Olsen 16, Bischoff 7, Cox 2, Mayo 5, Wiltbank 4, Asonyi 4, Megan Karstetter 12, Heaps 4.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 8, Allen 4, Tweedy 6, Bremerman 0, Betterton 0, Kraft 4, Steiner 0, Landis 4.
Moses Lake=20=20=18=13=—=71
West Valley=6=8=10=2=—=26
Highlights: Olsen (ML) 4 3p; Gillyan Landis (WV) 7 rebs.
---
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 54, GRANDVIEW 39: At East Valley, Karina Hibbitt scored 15 of her 17 points and hit three 3-pointers in the second half for the Red Devils, who started a run of five games in eight days to close out their season.
Ashlynn Sylve got EV started, scoring 12 of her 16 in the first quarter, and she collected nine rebounds and five assists.
GRANDVIEW — Cardenas 2, Castro 7, Natalee Trevino 12, D. Medina 0, Jazmine Richey 10, Castilleja 6, Black 0, Prieto 2, A. Medina 0, Copeland 0.
EAST VALLEY — Johnson 0, Goodell 0, Base 0, B. Sylve 0, Wright 6, Alvarado 2, Karina Hibbitt 17, Barry 0, Arenas 7, Gordon 6, Ashlynn Sylve 16.
Grandview=5=8=7=19=—=39
East Valley=14=15=14=11=—=54
Highlights: Sylve (EV) 9 rebs, 5 assts.
---
ELLENSBURG 68, SELAH 37: At Selah, Dylan Philip scored 22 points and Katie Blume added 12 for the Bulldogs in the Vikings' first game since May 15. They'll play a nonleague game at Davis on Thursday and Ellensburg will host Grandview on Friday.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 5, Dylan Philip 22, Rylee Leishman 10, Demis 0, Rogel 3, Olivia Anderson 10, Smith 0, Kennedy-Colson 3, Whitney 1, Katie Blume 12, Hartrick 2.
SELAH — Ruark 8, Tamblyn 2, Hall 0, Pendleton 2, Horton 3, Mattson 3, Wells 7, Jaceine Carpenter 12.
Ellensburg=14=29=18=7=—=68
Selah=6=14=8=9=—=37
Highlights: Sydney Wells (S) 12 rebounds.
---
SCAC
LA SALLE 71, TOPPENISH 40: At La Salle, Gillian Martin scored 15 points to lead the Lightning and Trista Hull posted another double-double with 10 points and 17 rebounds.
TOPPENISH — Alvira Meninick 18, B. Peters 8, Zuniga 4, C. Peters 6, Whalawitsa 4, Cuevas 0, Jal. Johnson 0, Hill 0, Sanchez 0, Jad. Johnson 0, McCord 0.
LA SALLE — Gillian Martin 15, Fuller 4, Sigler 2, Ashby 6, Stohr 2, Trista Hull 10, Roberts 3, Courtney Standley 14, Wells 2, Price 2, Ayana Gallegos 11.
Toppenish=9=11=10=10=—=40
La Salle=20=18=19=14=—=71
Highlights: Trista Hull 17 rebs, 6 assts; Martin 5 stls.
---
EWAC
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 46, CLE ELUM 11: At Riverside Christian, Anna Hull had 18 points and 15 rebounds and Olivia Hull also had a double-double with 13 points and 14 steals for the Crusaders.
CLE ELUM — Singer 0, Dewitt 0, Kretschman 7, Sattler 0, Martin 1, Isotalo 1, Ellison 0, Stone 0, Anderson 0, Rainwater 2.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Bell 0, Gravesen 0, Anna Hull 18, Olivia Hull 13, Chloe Swanson 13, Perkins 2.
Cle Elum=0=3=3=5=—=11
Riverside Chr.=11=13=12=10=—=46
RC highlights: O. Hull 14 stls; A. Hull 15 rebs.
---
MABTON 65, DAYTON 19: At Mabton, Alea Bonewell scored 18 points with a pair of 3-pointers and Esmerelda Sanchez put together 12 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Vikings.
DAYTON — Forney 6, Andrews 3, Bramer 2, Kilts 8.
MABTON — Esmerelda Sanchez 12, Chavez 6, Galarza 4, Alea Bonewell 18, Kierrah Roettger 12, Moreno 4, Garzon 2, Becerra 3, Torres 4.
Dayton=7=3=9=0=—=19
Mabton=20=24=17=4=—=65
Highlights: Sanchez 9 rebs, 4 assts, 4 stls; Mercedes Becerra 7 rebs; Amy Moreno 5 rebs, 4 assts; Karina Garzon 5 stls; Jasmin Chavez 6 rebs, 4 stls.
---
BOYS
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 57, MOSES LAKE 39: At Moses Lake, Jackson Cluff scored 16 of his 22 points in the first half and Hunter Schlepp canned three 3-pointers for the Rams, who moved to 4-0 in league and took sole possession of first place.
WEST VALLEY — Jackson Cluff 22, Kinloch 3, Matheny 9, Hunter Schlepp 13, Goldsmith 3, Wilburn 2, Perez 0.
MOSES LAKE — Hart 5, Marshall Tibbs 12, Nordberg 4, McDonald 9, Middleton 3, Waites 6.
West Valley=17=13=10=17=—=57
Moses Lake=11=9=12=7=—=39
---
EASTMONT 63, DAVIS 57: At Eastmont, Spencer Heimbigner scored nine of his 22 points during Eastmont's 23-12 surge in the second quarter. Robert Galindo and Braxton Brown tallied 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Pirates, who host Selah on Friday.
DAVIS — Lee 9, Mendez 6, Robert Galindo 11, Navarro 0, Garza 9, Braxton Brown 10, Soterakopoulos 0, Madrigal 0, Anderson 5, Bennett-Joe 7.
EASTMONT — Schneider 6, Esparza 3, Travato 2, Monahan 4, Spencer Heimbigner 22, Wiersma 2, Easley 5, Gallaher 2, Cael Flanagan 17.
Davis=16=12=9=20=—=57
Eastmont=8=23=15=17=—=63
---
WENATCHEE 64, EISENHOWER 34: At Eisenhower, Garrett Long's 29 points sparked the Panthers, and Isaac McDonald paced Ike with 11 points while teammate Nahum Garent grabbed 10 rebounds. The Cadets host Sunnyside on Thursday.
WENATCHEE — Baier 5, Garrett Long 29, Albert 2, Young 2, Boyle 2, Goodon 2, Dorey 16, Loidhammer 6.
EISENHOWER — Howes 4, Davis 4, Miller 0, Garent 2, Simmons 2, Schwem 6, Tasker 3, Becumen 2, Isaac McDonald 11.
Wenatchee=8=17=28=11=—=64
Eisenhower=3=9=9=13=—=34
Highlights: Nahum Garent (E) 10 rebs.
---
CWAC
SELAH 61, ELLENSBURG 52: Noah Pepper became the first Selah player to reach 1,000 rebounds after grabbing 10 to go with his team high 25 points. Jace Durand added 24 for Selah, which will play at Davis while Ellensburg hosts Grandview on Friday.
ELLENSBURG — Conaway 0, Cade Gibson 13, Nealey 6, Andaya 8, JT Fenz 15, Emmett Fenz 10, Lewis 0.
SELAH — Garza 8, Smith 0, N. Zambito 0, Quincy 0, Kuhn 4, Jace Durand 24, J. Zambito 0, Noah Pepper 25, Correia 0, Young 0.
Ellensburg=7=18=10=17=—=52
Selah=21=14=11=15=—=61
Highlights: Gibson (E) 4 rebs, 3 assts, 4 stls; JT Fenz (E) 3 3p, 5 assts, 4 rebs; Pepper (S) 10 rebs, 5 assts; Durand (D) 3 assts; John Zambito (S) 3 assts.
---
GRANDVIEW 69, EAST VALLEY 39: At East Valley, Nicky Gutierrez scored 17 points to pace the Greyhounds and teammate Levi Dorsett added 15. East Valley will host Naches on Wednesday and Grandview will travel to Ellensburg on Friday.
GRANDVIEW — Nicky Gutierrez 17, Castilleja 3, N. Medina 3, Ferrell Medina 10, Garza 3, Anthony Rodriguez 12, Guardo 6, Levi Dorsett 15.
EAST VALLEY — Ko. Taylor 0, Hooper 4, Tyrus Johnson 10, Field 7, Khale Calhoun 10, Ka. Taylor 2, Rosales 4, Uriostegui 0, Locke 2, Walser 0.
Grandview=17=14=21=17=-=69
East Valley=7=13=8=11=-=39
---
SCAC
TOPPENISH 76, LA SALLE 36: At La Salle, Jason Grant scored 15 points while Riley Mesplie and Josh Perez added 12 points each for the Wildcats in their fifth straight win. Toppenish could share the SCAC regular season crown with a win over Zillah at home on Thursday.
TOPPENISH — Myers 5, Riley Mesplie 12, Josh Perez 12, Rivera 7, Larius 5, Martinez 5, Christian Marquez 4, Jason Grant 15, Christopher Marquez 5, Grayson Mesplie 2, Ariela 4.
LA SALLE — Marcus Cobar 13, Sevigny 3, O'Conner 7, Garza 4, Zamora 2, Sanchez 7, Judd 0, McCart 0.
Toppenish=23=15=20=14=—=36
La Salle=7=6=10=1=—=76
---
WAPATO 61, KIONA-BENTON 51: At Wapato, Matthew Alvarado and Braden Richardson both scored 12 points for Wapato.
KIONA-BENTON — Blacic 0, Ilim 3, Kintner 0, Sergio Gernandez 10, Mendrago 0, Hery 0, Ty Craven 13, Mercado 0, Neer 8, Mikey Vance 17, Wilson 0.
WAPATO — Alvarado 8, Parrish 0, Matthew Alvarado 12, Jose Ruiz 11, Hinojosa 9, Braden Richardson 12, Bill 9, Dollente 0, McConville 0.
Kiona-Benton=14=11=12=14=—=51
Wapato=13=22=10=16=—=61
---
EWAC
WHITE SWAN 59, HIGHLAND 32: At White Swan, Kupkana Leavitt and Teal Soaring Eagle netted 15 points apiece for the Cougars and teammate Devin Sampson-Craig added 10 points, five steals and five assists.
HIGHLAND — Castro 0, Rosenkrance 0, Alan Ponce 10, Barrales 0, Silva 7, Gonzalez 2, Cayden Hakala 10, Pacheco 2, Ayala 2.
WHITE SWAN — Devin Sampson-Craig 10, Watlamet 7, Valdez 7, Kupkana Leavitt 15, Teal Soaring Eagle 15, Hull 4, ScabbyRobe 0, Dittentholer 1.
Highland=7=4=13=9=—=32
White Swan=19=9=13=18=—=59
Highlights: Soaring Eagle 4 stls; Sampson-Craig 5 stls, 5 assts; Valdez 7 rebs.
---
CLE ELUM 48, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 32: Gage Ellison put together 12 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Warriors, who moved to 5-0 in the West Division.
CLE ELUM — Chafin 5, Singer 2, Jo. Kelly 6, Jett Favero 10, Razee 2, Ja. Kelly 9, Montgomery 2, Gage Ellison 12.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Palmer 0, McKee 7, Belknap 0, Allen 3, Bradford 0, Bell 5, Villa 1, Vickers 2, Bazaldua 0, Joel Belaire 9, Lee 0, Bamglebu 5.
Cle Elum=13=13=13=9=—=48
Riverside Chr.=7=11=8=6=—=32
Highlights: Jake Kelly (CE) 10 rebs, 5 assts; Joel Kelly (CE) 10 rebs; Ellison (CE) 13 rebs.
---
MABTON 71, DAYTON 65: At Mabton, Andy McCollum scored 25 points to lead the Vikings, who also got 16 from Andrez Zavala.
DAYTON — Colton Van Blaircom 12, Bryan 0, Evan 8, Mason Finney 19, Pettichord 7, Wyatt Costello 10, Lindley 3, Bledsoe 6.
MABTON — Sam Vasquez 10, Andy McCollum 25, Rodriguez 0, Andrez Zavala 16, Farias 2, Morrow 2, Gino Bahema 10, Ramos 5, Carreon 1.
Dayton=13=23=13=16=—=65
Mabton=21=17=14=19=—=71