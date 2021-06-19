Junior guard Robert Galindo broke out for a career-high 41 points — including 18 in the second quarter — to lead Davis to a 74-59 victory over Eastmont on Saturday for third place in the CBBN district boys basketball tournament.
Galindo's tally is tied for second-most in a single game in Davis history.
Dhantaye Bennett-Joe added 15 points for Davis, which finished the season 6-4.
Ethan Easley had 14 points for Eastmont, which took fourth.
EASTMONT — Schneider 3, Esparza 9, Trovato 3, Monahan 6, Heimbigner 4, Wiersma 5, Ethan Easley 14, Reece Gallaher 10, Flanagan 5.
DAVIS — Lee 6, Mendez 4, Robert Galindo 41, Navarro 0, Garza 8, Soterakopoulos 0, Tweedy 0, Madrigal 0, Anderson 0, Dhantaye Bennett-Joe 15.
Eastmont=15=15=13=16=—=59
Davis=20=24=15=15=—=74
---
SUNNYSIDE 60, EISENHOWER 57: At Sunnyside, freshman Noah McNair scored a season-high 18 points, Daniel Singleterry had 18 and Brent Maldonado added 17 to help the Grizzlies rally.
Isaac McDonald scored a game-high 21 points and Javon Davis finished with 14 for Eisenhower.
EISENHOWER — Howes 0, Javon Davis 14, Miller 2, Garent 4, Tasker 14, Berumen 2, Isaac McDonald 21.
SUNNYSIDE — Isquierdo 0, Briones 0, Garcia 0, Brent Maldonado 17, Montelongo 0, Galvez 0, Daniel Singleterry 18, Cazares 0, Salinas 7, Noah McNair 18.
Eisenhower=20=13=14=10=—=57
Sunnyside=12=11=18=19=—=60
Highlights: Isaiah Isquierdo (S) 5 assts; Maldonado (S) 5 rebs; McNair (S) 6 stls.
---
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CBBN DISTRICT
DAVIS 59, EISENHOWER 50: At Davis, Esmeralda Galindo scored 19 points and Neveah Patterson netted 18 with three 3-pointers as the Pirates earned third place. Shaela Allen-Greggs grabbed 10 rebounds for Davis, which finished 6-4.
Lexi Tobiness hit five 3-pointers and led all scorers with 21 points for Eisenhower, which played without injured Kiana Yesiki.
In the championship game at Moses Lake, the Chiefs topped Sunnyside 60-44.
EISENHOWER — Lopez 8, Mia Rodriguez 15, Ramirez 0, Serna 2, Sanchez 2, Ochoa 2, Lexi Tobiness 21.
DAVIS — Guevara 0, Gomez 2, Esmeralda Galindo 19, Allexsia Valentinez 15, Rodriguez 0, Neveah Patterson 18, Allen-Greggs 5.
Eisenhower=9=15=18=8=—=50
Davis=11=18=16=14=—=59
Highlights: Shaela Allen-Greggs (D) 10 rebs; Patterson (D) 3 3p; Tobiness (E) 5 3p.
---
WEST VALLEY 61, WENATCHEE 38: At West Valley, Gyllian Landis capped her high school career with a game-high 24 points to lead the Rams.
Jalara Allen had 13 points and Sophie Kraft added nine points and 12 rebounds for West Valley, which turned the game into a runaway by outscoring Wenatchee 18-3 in the fourth quarter.
WENATCHEE — Ramirez 2, Dory 6, Volyn 8, Schoengarth 0, Kristina Blauman 17, Mendez 0, Stirling 5, Ogle 0.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 6, Jalara Allen 13, Fries 0, Tweedy 4, Bremerman 5, Betterton 0, Darwood 0, Kraft 9, Gyllian Landis 24.
Wenatchee=6=12=17=3=—=38
West Valley=15=9=19=18=—=61
WV highlights: Laiken Hill 5 assts., 7 rebs.; Sophie Kraft 12 rebs.