Led by freshman Esmeralda Galindo's 21 points, Davis' girls opened their CBBN basketball season with a 57-29 victory over Wenatchee at home Saturday night.
Shaela Allen-Greggs recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds to help coach Akil White win in his Davis coaching debut. Neveah Patterson nearly had a double-double herself with 10 points and nine assists.
The Pirates will play at Sunnyside on Tuesday.
DAVIS — Gomez 6, Esmeralda Galindo 21, Carillo 0, Nugent 2, Valentinez 6, Rodriguez 2, Hohner 0, Neveah Patterson 10, Torres 0, Bueno 0, Shaela Allen-Greggs 10.
WENATCHEE — Dorey 5, Bolyn 0, Hyde 0, Boles 0, Kristina Blauman 16, Delvo 3, Sterling 2, Ogele 3.
Davis=13=18=14=12=—=57
Wenatchee=5=8=4=12=—=29
Highlights: Patterson (D) 9 assts, 5 stls; Allen-Greggs 4 blks, 12 rebs.
---
SUNNYSIDE 55, WEST VALLEY 38: At Sunnyside, Mia Hernandez hit six 3-pointers en route to 22 points with five steals for the Grizzlies in the season opener for both teams. Gillyan Landis scored 19 points and Laiken Hill had seven assists for West Valley.
SUNNYSIDE — Romero 0, Sanchez 9, Ramirez 3, Wilson 2, Carrigales 5, Schmal 2, Lopez 0, Puente 3, Mia Hernandez 22, Zamora 9.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 9, Allen 4, Tweedy 2, Kraft 4, Steiner 0, Gillyan Landis 19.
Sunnyside=15=15=19=6=—=55
West Valley=8=6=13=11=—=38
Highlights: Landis (WV) 5 rebs, 6 stls; Laiken Hill (WV) 8 rebs, 7 assts; Hernandez (S) 6 3p, 5 stls; Paris Wilson 5 stls; Jansyn Carrigales 4 stls; Alyna Ramirez 4 stls.
---
MOSES LAKE 61, EISENHOWER 55: At Eisenhower, Kiana Yesiki led all scorers with 19 points for the Cadets and teammate Analyssa Maldonado netted 14. Eisenhower plays at West Valley on Tuesday.
MOSES LAKE — Karstetter 18, Waites 14, Wiltbank 11, McDonald 9, Mayo 5, Olson 4, Bischuff 0, Cox 0, Guzman 0, Gephart 0, Abonx 0
EISENHOWER — Kiana Yesiki 19, Analyssa Maldonado 14, Lopez 9, Tobiness 5, Rodriguez 4, Serna 2, Ochoa 0, Cortez 0, Sanchez 0, Ramirez 0.
---
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 42, EAST VALLEY 18: At Ellensburg, Dylan Philip scored 13 points for the Bulldogs, who led 10-0 after the first quarter. They'll travel to Wenatchee while East Valley hosts Selah on Tuesday.
EAST VALLEY — Johnson 2, Goodell 0, Base 0, B. Sylve 0, Trujillo 1, Wright 2, Alvarado 2, Hibbitt 9, Barry 0, Arenas 0, Gordon 0, A. Sylve 2.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 1, Dylan Philip 13, Leishman 2, Demis 0, Rogel 0, Anderson 8, Kennedy-Colson 2, Whitney 4, Blume 4, Hartrick 5.
East Valley=0=10=3=5=—=18
Ellensburg=10=12=14=6=—=42
---
SCAC
NACHES VALLEY 70, KIONA-BENTON 9: At Naches, Allison Uecker led the way with 20 points for the Rangers. They'll go to College Place on Tuesday.
KIONA-BENTON — Ja. Gomez 4, Je. Gomez 3, Aguilar 2, Bermudez 0, Guevara 0, Berry 0.
NACHES VALLEY — Allison Uecker 20, Audrey Kime 13, Faith Hahn-Landis 10, St. Martin 7, Christopherson 7, Hargroves 6, M. Kime 3, Smith 2, Yates 2.
Kiona-Benton=3=2=2=2=—=9
Naches Valley=15=25=13=17=—=70
---
TOPPENISH 69, COLLEGE PLACE 54: At Toppenish, Bree Peters and Chloe Peters scored 18 points each to lead the Wildcats. They'll play at Kiona-Benton on Tuesday.
COLLEGE PLACE — M. Hill 5, J. Hill 5, Christianson 0, Thompson 2, Lena Weaver 13, Soerstch 6, Sumi Levelle 11, Long 5, CasaGrande 7.
TOPPENISH — Meninick 7, Cuevas 8, Bree Peters 18, Zuniga 7, Johnson 1, Hill 0, Chloe Peters 18, Sanchez 0, McCord 2, Whalawitsa 8.
College Place=8=13=19=14=—=54
Toppenish=17=15=16=21=—=69
Highlights: C. Peters (T) 6 3p.
---
EWAC
GRANGER 58, KITTITAS 34: At Kittitas, sophomore Jasmine Vasquez netted 25 points as the Spartans improved to 2-0.
GRANGER — Franco 2, Cassandra Herrera 10, Quinonez 5, Chavez 2, Carasco 6, Ramos 8, Jasmine Vasquez 25.
KITTITAS — Brooke Ravet 14, Nash 8, Federwisch 2, Wilson 3, Manley 7.
Granger=19=16=13=10=—=58
Kittitas=0=10=16=8=—=34
---
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 44, CLE ELUM 14: At Cle Elum, the Crusaders leveled their record at 1-1 and will host Granger on Monday.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Gravesen 0, A. Hull 4, Bell 9, O. Hull 9, Chloe Swanson 22, Perkins 0.
CLE ELUM — Singer 2, Dewitt 3, Bator 2, Kretschman 0, Sattler 2, Martin 1, Rainwater 4, Ellison 0.
Riverside Chr.=8=9=14=13=—=44
Cle Elum=0=6=6=2=—=14
Highlights: Swanson (RC) 12 rebs, 10 stls.
---
TRI-CITIES PREP 67, MABTON 24: At Pasco, Karina Garzon scored seven points and Jasmin Chavez grabbed eight rebounds for the Vikings.
MABTON — Sanchez 5, Ramirez 0, Chavez 4, Galarza 0, Bonewell 1, Roettger 4, Moreno 3, Garzon 7, Becerra 0, Torres 0.
TRI-CITIES PREP — Landram 0, Makenna Brander 18, Chang 4, Pederson 0, Smith 0, Balcom 6, Boothe 2, McKenna Martinez 15, Hannah Chang 15, Potter 7, Nolan 0.
Mabton=5=7=8=4=—=24
Tri-Cities Prep=22=22=17=6=—=67
Mabton highlights: Jasmin Chavez 8 rebs.
---
BOYS
CBBN
DAVIS 55, WENATCHEE 48: At Wenatchee, juniors Robert Galindo and Dhantaye Bennet-Joe pitched in 17 and 14 points, respectively, to lead the Pirates, who also got 22 from three freshmen.
Davis has its home opener on Tuesday against Sunnyside.
DAVIS — Lee 5, Mendez 0, Robert Galindo 17, Blake Garza 9, Brown 2, Anderson 8, Dhantaye Bennet-Joe 14.
WENATCHEE — Baier 0, Garrett Long 22, Albert 0, Young 2, Boyle 0, Burleson 0, Goodell 5, Joe Dorey 17, Loidhamer 2, DeAngelo 0.
Davis=12=12=15=16=—=55
Wenatchee=13=7=13=15=—=48
---
WEST VALLEY 58, SUNNYSIDE 44: At Sunnyside, James Matheny led three players in double figures with 20 points while the Rams' defense held Sunnyside to five points in the third quarter.
West Valley will host Eisenhower for its home opener on Tuesday.
WEST VALLEY — Goldsmith 2, Jackson Cluff 13, Schlepp 5, Wilburn 4, Logan Kinloch 14, James Matheny 20, Perez 0.
SUNNYSIDE — Isquierdo 0, Devin Escamilla 10, Ramos 0, Lopez 0, Brent Maldonado 12, Irvin 0, Danny Singleterry 16, Cazares 0, Salinas 4, McNair 0, Rivera 2.
West Valley=15=14=13=16=—=58
Sunnyside=11=11=5=17=—=44
Highlights: Kinloch (WV) 9 rebs; Cluff (WV) 5 assts; Maldonado (S) 5 rebs; Alex Lopez (S) 5 rebs.
---
MOSES LAKE 69, EISENHOWER 50: At Moses Lake, Isaac McDonald scored 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Cadets in their season opener. Ike visits West Valley on Tuesday.
EISENHOWER — Howes 5, Davis 6, Miller 0, Garent 3, Schwehm 6, Tasker 2, Isaac McDonald 28.
MOSES LAKE — Hart 8, Regimbal 2, Merritt Jansen 10, Marshall Tibbs 12, Nordberg 5, Macdonald 2, Purcell 9, Middleton 5, Hone 6, Ulyanchuck 3, Waites 7.
Eisenhower=9=17=18=6=—=50
Moses Lake=21=17=16=15=--=69
Ike highlights: McDonald 8 rebs.
---
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 71, EAST VALLEY 51: At Ellensburg, Cade Gibson scored 21 points and the Bulldogs pulled away with a 23-point third quarter. Ellensburg will play a nonleague game at Wenatchee while East Valley will host Selah.
EAST VALLEY — Ko. Taylor 3, Hooper 7, Tyrus Johnson 10, Miller 0, Field 0, Calhoun 8, Deveny 0, Uriostegui 0, Kaleb Thorson 17, Rosales 2, Locke 1, Walser 0, Shuder 0.
ELLENSBURG — Conaway 4, Cade Gibson 21, Nealey 6, Darius Andaya 13, Mayo 5, J. Fenz 9, Emmett Fenz 11, Boast 0, Lewis 2.
East Valley=11=15=12=13=—=51
Ellensburg=19=14=23=15=—=71
---
SCAC
TOPPENISH 82, COLLEGE PLACE 34: At Toppenish, Jason Grant struck for 21 points and added five steals, four rebounds and four assists as the Wildcats moved to 5-1. Toppenish plays at Kiona-Benton on Tuesday.
COLLEGE PLACE — Lyford 1, Case 7, Hamada 8, Willis 2, Christensen 2, Howard 3, Vera 2, Fry 3, Parsons 2, Corbett 4.
TOPPENISH — Myers 6, Josh Perez 15, Riley Mesplie 17, Martinez 3, Shane Rivera 10, Larios 1, Jason Grant 21, Christian Marquez 2, Christopher Marquez 7.
College Place=14=8=2=10=—=34
Toppenish=42=19=14=7=—=82
Highlights: Perez 5 assts; Mesplie 3 assts, 2 stls; Michael Martinez 5 assts; Grant 4 rebs, 4 assts, 5 stls; Rivera 3 rebs, 2 blks, 5 stls; Christopher Marquez 4 rebs.
---
WAPATO 76, LA SALLE 37: At La Salle, Mathew Alvarado and Braden Richardson scored 18 points each for the Wolves.
WAPATO — Fabian Alvarado 14, Mathew Alvarado 18, Braden Richardson 18, Matthew McConville 10, Goudy 3, Walsey 5, Hinojosa 4, Bill 4, Ruiz 0, Delgadillo 0, Tadena 0, Dollente 0.
LA SALLE — Garza 7, Sevigny 4, Zamora 5, Judd 6, Cobar 7, Sanchez 8, McCart 0.
Wapato=26=13=23=14=—=76
La Salle=3=12=10=12=—=37
---
NACHES VALLEY 74, KIONA-BENTON 34: At Naches, JayDaniel Lloyd-Watson scored 21 points to go with seven rebounds and Porter Abrams dished out 10 assists for the Rangers.
KIONA-BENTON — R. Ilim 0, Kitner 2, Fernandez 0, Mandrason 6, Henry 5, Craver 5, Aguilar 8, Black 3, Neer 3, Vance 2, Ortiz 0.
NACHES VALLEY — Robles 5, Abrams 8, JayDaniel Lloyd-Watson 21, Garren Gooler 11, Hires 0, D. Saddeddin 8, Gaethle 0, Meech Sadeddin 13, Nedrow 0, Osborn 4, Benge 4.
Kiona-Benton=8=7=9=10=—=34
Naches Valley=16=15=21=22=—=74
Highlights: Porter Abrams (NV) 10 assts, Lloyd-Watson 7 rebs.
---
EWAC
MABTON 52, TRI-CITIES PREP 32: At Pasco, Sam Vasquez scored 14 points to lead the Vikings. They'll host Walla Walla Valley Academy on Monday.
TRI-CITIES PREP — Tavan 2, Cole 8, Tyler 2, Stalle 3, Austin 8, Weston 0, Luke 0, Connor 0, Caleb 9.
MABTON — Rodriguez 0, Birueta 0, Sam Vasquez 14, Andy McCollum 12, Carreon 6, Luna 0, Andres Zavala 12, Farias 6, Morrow 0, Alltus 0, Bahena 0, Hernandez 0, Ramos 0.
Tri-Cities Prep=8=10=5=9=—=32
Mabton=13=11=9=17=—=52
---
NONLEAGUE
KING'S 74, CLE ELUM 69: At Cle Elum, Joel Kelly scored 20 points and added 10 rebounds and six assists for the Warriors (2-1), who led 55-51 after three quarters. Cle Elum resumes EWAC play on Thursday hosting White Swan.
KING'S — Unavailable.
CLE ELUM — Chafin 9, Joel Kelly 20, Jett Favero 16, Ja. Kelly 8, Gage Ellison 16.
King's=18=15=18=23=—=74
Cle Elum=16=23=16=14=—=69
Highlights: Favero (CE) 4-8 3p; Joel Kelly (CE) 10 rebs, 6 assts; Ellison (CE) 9 rebs; Jake Kelly (CE) 7 rebs, 6 assts.
---