Fresh off earning their national collegiate wrestling titles, Cameron Guerin and Desiree Zavala will set their sights higher this weekend.
Much higher.
The Valley’s two four-time Mat Classic champions will compete in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for freestyle on Friday and Saturday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
Guerin, the 2018 Davis graduate who turns 21 on Monday, had qualified for the Trials a year ago when the season – and the XXXII Olympics Games in Tokyo – were postponed to 2021 because of the global pandemic.
Guerin has deepened her growing resume since, including an NCAA Div. I national title for McKendree University a month ago, and is seeded fifth in the 57-kilo bracket.
Zavala, a 2016 Grandview graduate, recently won an NAIA national title for Wayland Baptist and is seeded seventh at 62 kilos.
The Olympic Trials are exceedingly tough to navigate, especially for young entries, with only winners in each weight class qualifying for the U.S. team that will compete in the Olympics in August.
Guerin’s weight class is top heavy with the nation’s lone reigning Olympic champion, Helen Maroulis, who based on previous honors and accomplishments has a bye into the best-of-three finals.
While Maroulis is not seeded due to her elite status and bye into the finals, the No. 1 seed in what’s called the Challenge Tournament is Jenna Burkert.
Guerin, who spent two years at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado before enrolling at McKendree, earned her No. 5 seeding mostly from placing third at the 2019 Senior Nationals and as a two-time Junior World team member with international experience.
In her abbreviated college season, Guerin was 10-0 while helping McKendree capture the team title.
The 23-year-old Zavala is also in a weight class led by a direct-to-finals qualifier, Kayla Miracle, the 2019 Pan American champion.
Zavala earned her Trials entry because of her NAIA national performance, which included four consecutive technical falls and tournament MVP honors.
There are 12 seeded entries in the 57-kilo Challenge Tournament and 11 in the 62-kilo bracket.
Brackets will be set on Friday after weigh-ins.