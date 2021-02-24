Cameron Guerin and her McKendree University women's wrestling team are both ranked No. 1 in the nation and they sure looked the part last weekend.
The Davis graduate blasted through two matches on her home mats to capture the 130-pound title as the Bearcats won every weight class at Sunday's Southwest Regional tournament in Lebanon, Ill.
McKendree advanced 15 qualifiers for the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships, the annual finals for NCAA teams that will be held March 5-6 at Tiffin University in Ohio.
Guerin won't be alone from the Valley, which has two other standout women headed to nationals. Granger's Tory Torres will represent second-ranked King at the NCWWC finals, and Grandview's Desiree Zavala will compete for Wayland Baptist at the NAIA National Invitational on March 12-13 in Jamestown, N.D.
After Guerin dispatched her semifinal opponent with a 20-second fall, the freshman from Yakima registered a 10-0 technical fall in the final over Nanen Aguiler of Colorado Mesa. She is 6-0 for the season with three pins and three technical falls.
In its pursuit of favored McKendree, King will have 14 qualifiers at nationals and Torres joined the crew with a runner-up finish in the Southeast Regional at 155 pounds. The freshman, seeded third, won her semifinal with a 10-2 major decision and then fell 5-0 in the final.
Zavala, a senior, is ranked No. 1 in the nation among NAIA women at 136 pounds and on Sunday she rolled through a 10-0 technical fall and 29-second fall to win the Sooner Athletic Conference title. She won the same title last year but the NAIA national tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Zavala has previously earned All-American honors at Southern Oregon University and Grays Harbor College.
Third-ranked Wayland Baptist will take 12 qualifiers to NAIA Nationals next month in Jamestown, N.D.
After the national tournament, Guerin will focus her attention on the U.S. Olympic Trials in Fort Worth, Texas, on April 2-3.