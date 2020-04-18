Throughout her life, Cameron Guerin has always seen the positive in things.
Now, more than ever, this is her most valuable strength.
And it’s also her most trusted ally against darker times.
After her father, Rich, passed away suddenly this past October, Guerin stepped away from her international wrestling career for a full month, withdrawing to her home and family. When she re-emerged it was with a renewed spirit, one empowered by Rich’s memory, and despite a short time to prepare the Davis graduate produced one of her best performance ever, qualifying for the Olympic Trials at age 19.
But, as we have all seen in the last torturous month, all competitive athletes have been stopped cold by a worldwide shutdown with no clear end in sight yet. And for the elite, the timing couldn’t be worse in an Olympic year.
But here, too, Guerin sees a silver lining.
“I was so excited about the Olympic Trials and I felt like everything was going so well in training, and then all of a sudden it’s over,” she said. “It was extremely disappointing, but for me, at my age, this is the perfect opportunity to get that much better over the next year. It’s a terrible thing everyone is dealing with, but I’m looking at it as a blessing in disguise. I’ve been at home with my family, and I’ll be so much better in a year.”
Guerin’s residence at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs was closed in early March and she’s been training at home ever since. A month ago the Trials were canceled and the Olympics in Tokyo were postponed to 2021. She turned 20 on April 5, the same weekend the Olympic Trials would’ve been held at Penn State.
What might have happened at the Trials is anybody’s guess, but Guerin’s Olympic dream seems best suited for 2024, when she will be 24, more experienced and in her physical prime. But now that 2021 is in play, the prospects are intriguing.
Especially after her performance at the USA Senior Nationals just before Christmas, when she placed third in the 57-kilogram freestyle class to earn her entry into the Trials. That she was good enough wasn’t the surprise, that she did so on basically a month’s training was the shocker.
“It was a crazy tournament for me in many ways, kind of a whirlwind,” she said. “We went in thinking, just do my best and see what happens. I probably would’ve been fine with whatever happened. But I did put my entire heart into it, knowing that’s what my dad would’ve wanted. It turned out to be a really good tournament, and taking third just motivated me that much more. I was close to winning it.”
Guerin skipped a trip to Germany in November while home grieving with her family. Stepping back, devastated, and then stepping forward again, was a process that channeled through Rich and her daughter and it took time.
“When I came back, it was my dad that motivated me,” she said. “He always had such high expectations for me and that has always helped drive me. I was in a crazy state of mind, but it was a big thing to get back to training and competing.”
After Senior Nationals, Guerin then started the new year with a silver medal at the 21-nation Klippan Open in Sweden, yet another highlight in her growing international resume.
Now, though, she’s back home resuming a home-based training regimen very much like the one she followed while winning four state titles while at Davis. She’s working out twice a day with weightlifting, agility drills and yoga. She stays in touch with coaches and teammates through twice-weekly Zoom meetings.
“I have a nice set-up to work out and I feel super comfortable with it,” she said. “We may not compete for another four months, which is a real bummer, but I don’t feel like I’m regressing. I’m not worried about improving fitness and staying sharp with the basics. I can do that here.”
Guerin may be able to return to Colorado Springs next month, but for the time being she’s making the best of it and enjoying being home.
“Getting back in May is the plan and we’re all itching for that,” she said. “But we’ll just go with the flow. Most of the wrestling community seems to be doing pretty well, keeping positive and looking forward to things getting better. I feel bad for those who put everything into this one year, but what can you do about a worldwide thing like this?”
Focusing on the positive, seeing the silver lining, recognizing a blessing in disguise — this has always been Guerin’s way. It’s in her DNA, along with many things that have an origin she knows well. She carries a strong religious spirit, and now that parallels the presence of her dad.
“I have so many things in me that are just like him,” she said. “He was such a strong person, a fighter, and I feel like that’s in my blood, my soul. He always taught me to try my best and be a good person. I hear him in the back of mind every day, and I want to keep his legacy living through me.”