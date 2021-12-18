SUNNYSIDE — Paris Wilson netted 10 of her career-high 27 points in the first quarter and hit two 3-pointers in the final period as Sunnyside pulled away for a 63-50 victory over Davis in CBBN girls basketball Saturday night.
Benemi Sanchez scored 14 points for the Grizzlies, who moved to 2-1 in league and 4-3 overall.
Shaela Allen-Greggs' 16 points paced Davis (1-1, 3-4).
DAVIS — Johnson 4, Esmeralda Galindo 13, Campbell 0, Rodriguez 3, Nevaeh Patterson 14, Bueno 0, Shaela Allen-Greggs 16.
SUNNYSIDE — Romero 3, Benemi Sanchez 14, Lopez 0, Ramirez 6, Fuentes 0, Paris Wilson 27, Balli 2, Carrizales 7, Garza 0, Hernandez 4, Zamora 0.
Davis=9=13=16=12=—=50
Sunnyside=19=9=14=21=—=63
Highlights: Patterson (D) 4 3p; Wilson (S) 4 3p.
---
EISENHOWER 77, WEST VALLEY 31: At West Valley, Kiana Yesiki scored 12 of her 29 points in the first quarter and added eight rebounds. Teammate Lexi Tobiness hit five 3-pointers for the Cadets.
EISENHOWER — Lopez 8, Analyssa Maldonado 13, Rodriguez 5, Ramos 2, Contreras 0, Sanchez 2, Ceballos 0, Hull 2, Lexi Tobiness 16, Kiana Yesiki 29.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 3, Fries 2, Tweedy 6, Bell 4, Bremerman 8, Betterton 3, Hatfield 1, Kraft 4, Steiner 0.
Eisenhower=23=17=19=18=—=77
West Valley=6=11=5=9=—=31
Highlights: Yesiki 8 rebs; Tobiness 5 3p.
---
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 69, EPHRATA 24: At Ellensburg, the Bulldogs scored 55 in the first half and Montana State commit Dylan Philip finished with a game-high 23 points. Ellensburg will play Zillah in a nonleague game at the SunDome Shootout on Dec. 28.
EPHRATA — Laugen 0, Hagy 2, Farias 3, Lopez 6, Evenson 0, Addison Mills 10, H. Mills 3, Alvarez 0, Falconer 0.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 4, Dylan Philip 23, Leishman 4, Jamison Philip 16, L. Rogel 5, Q. Rogel 2, Kennedy 3, Johnson 0, Katie Blume 12, Ravet 0.
Ephrata=6=8=5=5=—=24
Ellensburg=23=32=12=2=—=69
---
GRANDVIEW 50, EAST VALLEY 48: At East Valley, Sierra Black hit a shot at the buzzer to give the Greyhounds a win after the Red Devils erased a 13-point halftime deficit. Grandview's Natalee Trevino led all scorers with 14 points and four 3-pointers, and Jada Mendoza scored 13 for East Valley.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 9, Black 7, Natalee Trevino 14, Gutierrez 0, Richey 4, Castilleja 7, D. Medina 6, Olivarez 0, A. Medina 0, Copeland 3.
EAST VALLEY — Jada Mendoza 13, Trujillo 4, Taylor 2, Goodell 4, Wright 8, Hambly 5, Elder 0, Brooklynne Sylve 12.
Grandview=20=15=4=11=—=50
East Valley=7=15=17=9=—=48
Highlights: Mendoza (EV) 3 3p; Trevino (G) 4 3p.
---
OTHELLO 59, SELAH 49: At Othello, Jayden Horton scored 19 points for the Vikings but they couldn't overcome 27 points from Annalee Coronado. Selah's not scheduled to play again until a Jan. 4 home game vs. Ellensburg.
SELAH — Yobi Ruark 11, Hall 0, Hartman 6, Franklin 7, Jayden Horton 19, Mattson 0, Garza 6, Coons 0.
OTHELLO — J. Pruneda 0, Annalee Coronado 27, Gomez 0, Ashley Perez 19, Garza 4, Andrade 2, Guzman 2, Farman 5, Veliz 0, E. Pruneda 2.
Selah=8=15=14=12=—=49
Othello=19=13=15=12=—=59
---
EWAC
WHITE SWAN 40, GOLDENDALE 36: At White Swan, Keegan Wolfsberger's 12 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists led the Cougars.
GOLDENDALE — Siglin 2, Beam 1, Bland 4, Gilliam 4, Payton Sheridan 14, Blain 2, Hiebert 6, Dawes 3.
WHITE SWAN — Sampson 4, Jackson 1, Bass 0, Jovena Scabbyrobe 10, E. Bass 8, Keegan Wolfsberger 12, Ryan 5, Young 0, Wheeler 0.
Goldendale=10=14=6=6=—=36
White Swan=8=14=4=12=—=40
Highlights: Wolfsberger 7 rebs, 5 stls, 3 assts; S. Jackson 7 rebs, 3 stls; Scabbyrobe 4 rebs, 4 stls; Sampson 4 rebs, 3 assts.
---
MABTON 52, KITTITAS 46: At Mabton, Alana Zavala's 24 points, 12 rebounds and six steals sparked the Vikings.
KITTITAS — Nevius 0, Harria 3, Moore 5, Faubion 0, Bare 2, Nash 8, Rilee Huber 15, Federwisen 0, Wilson 2, Morgan 5, Phillips 6.
MABTON — Bonewell 8, Kierrah Roettger 12, Moreno 6, Simpson 0, Galarza 2, Alana Zavala 24.
Kittitas=8=9=17=12=—=46
Mabton=17=9=9=17=—=52
Highlights: Zavala 12 rebs, 6 stls; Roettger 10 rebs; Moreno 6 stls.
---
GRANGER 60, HIGHLAND 42: At Granger, Cassandra Herrera scored 22 points and Jasmin Vasquez posted 18 for the Spartans.
HIGHLAND — Avalos 2, Garcia 0, Jiminez 7, Silva 2, Manson 3, Ramos 2, Diaz 0, Sydnie Hakala 10, Martinez 3, Gonzales 3, Keller 3, Gwen Rydberg 10.
GRANGER — Torres 0, Cruz 0, Alaniz 0, Cassandra Herrera 22, Quinonez 5, Chavez 0, Carrasco 6, Ramos 7, Jasmin Vasquez 18, Franco 2.
Highland=16=7=12=7=—=42
Granger=16=22=7=15=—=60
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
POMEROY 43, YAKAMA TRIBAL 39 (OT): At Pomeroy, Gwen Dawes scored 16 points and hit a 3-pointer in overtime for the Eagles.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — G'mewiin Mills 13, Andy 0, Onepennee 2, George 4, Lucei 0, Gwen Dawes 16, Buck 0, Oats 0, Scabby Robe 4.
POMEROY — Herres 12, Gingerich 4, Keely Maves 24, Runen 2, Canso 0, Brewer 0.
Yakama Tribal=8=14=7=6=4=—=39
Pomeroy=9=6=4=15=8=—=43
Highlights: Mills 4 rebs, 6 stls; Beth Scabby Robe 8 rebs.
---
NONLEAGUE
NACHES VALLEY 48, CONNELL 46: At Connell, Maddy Jewett scored 26 points to help the Rangers hold on for a nonleague win. Naches Valley will host River View on Dec. 28.
NACHES VALLEY — Yates 0, Taylor Dunbar 10, Galvez 0, Rowe 2, VanAmBurg 3, Kime 5, Maddy Jewett 26, Hargroves 0, Christopherson 2.
CONNELL — Joy Thompson 16, Holst 1, Maggie Smith 20, Clyde 2, McGary 0, Hales 0, Jenks 0, Moore 5, Poulson 0, Garza 0, Gerguson 0, Coulson 2.
Naches Valley=10=11=15=12=—=48
Connell=11=8=14=13=—=46
---
ZILLAH 53, COLLEGE PLACE 45: At College Place, Brynn Widner had 14 points and eight rebounds and D'Ana Esquivel hit three 3-pointers and netted 13 points for the Leopards.
ZILLAH — Brynn Widner 14, Hicks 9, A. Garza 0, Flood 0, D'Ana Esquivel 13, Kassy Garza 11, Gonzales 4, Oliver 2, Salme 0.
COLLEGE PLACE — Jenna Hill 15, Weaver 3, Foertsch 5, Casagrande 4, Leavell 4, Shea Kasenga 14.
Zillah=5=13=17=18=—=53
College Place=9=11=14=11=—=45
Highlights: Esquivel 3 3p; Widner 8 rebs, 3 stls; Mia Hicks 7 rebs, 6 stls; Garza 4 assts, 6 rebs.
