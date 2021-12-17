WAPATO — Unbeaten Wapato got perhaps its toughest test yet against rival Toppenish in the SCAC West opener for both teams.
After falling behind early, the Wolves rallied to win 60-55 after holding the Wildcats to just seven points in the fourth quarter. The league's leading scorer, KK Bass, put up a game-high 21 and Trinity Wheeler scored 17 for Wapato while Cloe Peters finished with 16 points to lead Toppenish.
The Wildcats will look to bounce back Saturday at Royal and Wapato won't play again until a home game against Highland on Dec. 28.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 13, Cuevas 0, Bree Peters 14, Hill 2, Cloe Peters 16, Sanchez 2, Norman 0, Johnson 6, McCord 2.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 17, Grunlose 6, Kenoras 7, Tillequots 1, Garza 2, Espinoza 6, KK Bass 21.
Toppenish=17=18=13=7=—=55
Wapato=14=19=14=13=—=60
---
ZILLAH 67, NACHES VALLEY 42: At Naches Valley, sophomore D'Ana Esquivel scored a season-high 20 points to lead four players in double figures for the Leopards.
ZILLAH — Brynn Widner 15, Mia Hicks 13, Flood 0, D'Ana Esquivel 20, Kassy Garza 15, Gonzales 0, Oliver 0, Salme 4..
NACHES VALLEY — Yates 2, Taylor Dunbar 14, Galvez 1, Rowe 2, VanAmburg 0, Kime 2, Maddy Jewett 17, Hargroves 3, Christopherson 1.
Zillah=17=15=18=17=—=67
Naches Valley=9=7=18=8=—=42
---
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 51, WEST VALLEY 37: At West Valley, Alyna Ramirez and Mia Hernandez combined for 25 points and Jansyn Carrizales hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter for the Grizzlies. Ellie Tweedy put up a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds for West Valley.
SUNNYSIDE — Romero 0, Sanchez 9, Lopez 0, Alyna Ramirez 12, Wilson 5, Balli 0, Carrizales 8, Garza 0, Mia Hernandez 13, Zamora 4.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 7, Leiberknecht 0, Fries 0, Ellie Tweedy 21, Bell 0, Bremerman 3, Betterton 0, Hatfield 3, Kraft 0, Steiner 3.
Sunnyside=14=12=13=12=—=51
West Valley=8=12=8=9=—=37
Highlights: Paris Wilson (S) 5 assts; Tweedy (WV) 12 rebs; Hill 5 stls.
---
DAVIS 48, WENATCHEE 34: At Davis, Leilani Johnson scored 13 of her game-high 18 points in the first half for the Pirates, who led 19-0 after the first quarter. Esmeralda Galindo netted 13 points for Davis, which plays at Sunnyside on Saturday.
WENATCHEE — Ramirez 2, Volyn 3, Erin Waligorski 10, Kristina Blauman 11, Stirling 6, Ogle 2.
DAVIS — Leilani Johnson 18, Esmeralda Galindo 13, Carrillo 3, Nugent 0, Rodriguez 6, Hohner 2, Bueno 0, Allen-Greggs 6.
Wenatchee=0=9=10=15=—=34
Davis=19=7=11=11=—=48
---
EISENHOWER 58, MOSES LAKE 54: At Moses Lake, Kiana Yesiki broke out for 27 points and Lexi Tobiness scored 10 as the Cadets moved to 2-0 in league and 4-1 overall with a game at West Valley on Saturday.
EISENHOWER — Lopez 9, Rodriguez 2, Maldonado 9, Ramos 0, Ceballos 0, Hull 2, Lexi Tobiness 10, Kiana Yesiki 27.
---
CWAC
PROSSER 56, EAST VALLEY 23: At East Valley, Halle Wright scored 18 points to lead the unbeaten Mustangs in the league opener for both teams. East Valley will host Grandview tomorrow and Prosser's set to play a nonleague home game against Lake Stevens on Monday.
EAST VALLEY — Mendoza 0, Trujillo 2, Taylor 2, Grodell 2, Wright 0, Wheeler 0, Morrison 0, Hambley 2, Elder 0, Brooklynne Sylve 15.
PROSSER — Adrianna Malinez 11, Maljaars 0, Malia Cortes 12, Ibarra 2, Blair 3, Taylor 6, Gomez 2, Dixon 2, Halle Wright 18, Groenevald 0.
East Valley=2=5=11=5=—=21
Prosser=19=9=14=14=—=56
Highlights: Malia Cortes (P) 4 3p.
---
ELLENSBURG 57, GRANDVIEW 37: At Ellensburg, Jamison Philip scored 17 points to help the unbeaten Bulldogs pull away after a slow start in their league opener.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 9, D. Philip 5, Leishman 9, L. Rogel 4, Jamison Philip 17, Q. Rogel 0, Kennedy 4, Johnson 0, Blume 9, Ravet 0.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 7, Black 3, Trevino 8, Gutierrez 2, Richey 6, Castilleja 3, Medina 6, Copeland 2.
Ellensburg=6=20=18=13=—=57
Grandview=8=20=7=13=—=37
Highlights: Jazmine Richey (G) 7 rebs; Destinee Medina (G) 4 assts.
---
EWAC
WHITE SWAN 48, HIGHLAND 47: At Highland, Shayonnie Jackson and Keegan Wolfsberger scored 14 points apiece as the Cougars rallied with a 35-point second half. Gwen Rydberg had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Highland.
WHITE SWAN — Shayonnie Jackson 14, M. Bass 4, Scabbyrobe 6, E. Bass 7, Keegan Wolfsberger 14, Ryan 2, Headdress 1.
HIGHLAND — Garcia 2, Jimenez 3, Silva 2, Monson 0, Ivette Ramos 11, Hakala 5, Gonzalez 3, Martinez 3, Gwen Rydberg 18.
White Swan=4=9=21=14=—=48
Highland=6=17=13=11=—=47
Highlights: Naomi Jimenez (H) 5 stls; Ramos (H) 11 rebs; Sydney Hakala (H) 9 rebs; Rydberg (H) 10 rebs, 3 blks.
---
CLE ELUM 43, KITTITAS 40 (OT): At Kittitas, Gracie Glondo hit 8 of 12 shots and netted 18 points to lead the Warriors to the overtime win.
CLE ELUM — Santiago 0, DeWitt 1, Rachel Bator 12, Kretchsman 0, Sattler 0, Anderson 0, Singer 0, Gracie Glondo 18, Isabella Martin 13, Ellison 2.
KITTITAS — Harris 2, Moore 4, Bare 2, Elysa Nash 12, Huber 3, Federwisch 0, Morgan Nunley 11, Phillips 9.
Cle Elum=8=13=6=11=8=—=43
Kittitas=6=13=9=10=5=—=40
Highlights: Ellison (CE) 11 rebs; Bator (CE) 11 rebs.
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 47, YAKAMA TRIBAL 38: At Yakama Tribal, Ella Alseth hit four 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead the Knights in their league opener. G'mewiin Mills had 13 points and six rebounds for Yakama Tribal.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Bosma 0, Kelli Candanoza 12, Harrington 3, S. Alseth 0, Ella Alseth 19, Andringa 6, Wolters 4.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — G'mewiin Mills 13, J. Onepenny 3, George 4, Lucei 6, Dawes 6, Scabby Robe 6.
Sunnyside Christian=10=11=11=15=—=47
Yakama Tribal=16=2=11=9=—=38
Highlights: Julia George (YT) 7 rebs; Mills (YT) 6 rebs.
---
NONLEAGUE
KIONA-BENTON 47, LA SALLE 38: At La Salle, sophomore Ayana Gallegos hit two 3-pointers and scored 16 points to lead the Lightning.
KIONA-BENTON — J. Gomez 6, Guevara 8, A. Quinones 20, Berry 6, Aguilar 5, G. Gomez 2.
LA SALLE — Wheeler 0, Wells 5, Alegria 2, Price 9, Brown 4, Ayana Gallegos 16, White 2.
Kiona-Benton=7=12=13=15=—=47
La Salle=6=2=8=22=—=38
---
