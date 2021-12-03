Alvina Meninick and Cloe Peters scored 14 points apiece to lead Toppenish to a 48-44 win at East Valley in girls basketball Friday night.
The Wildcats used a 22-11 surge in the third quarter to rally ahead and then held on to improve to 2-0.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 14, Cuevas 2, Peters 7, Camacho 8, Hill 1, Cloe Peters 14, Sanchez 0, Johnson 0, McCord 2.
EAST VALLEY — Mendoza 3, Trujillo 0, Goodell 7, Emily Wright 14, Wheeler 0, Hambly 0, Elder 0, Maliyah Gordon 13, Sylve 7.
Toppenish=5=12=22=9=—=48
East Valley=4=15=11=14=—=44
SELAH 52, ROYAL 39: At Selah, Jayden Horton and Kylie Sherman netted 14 points apiece and Yobi Ruark scored 12 for the Vikings. The Vikings host Hermiston on Saturday and play at Zillah on Tuesday.
MOUNT SI 67, EISENHOWER 55: At. Mount Si, Nevah Lopez and Kiana Yesiki netted 15 and 14 points, respectively, for the Cadets in their season opener. Ike stays on the road Saturday at Grandview.
EISENHOWER — Nevah Lopez 15, Mia Rodriguez 10, Ramos 1, Serna 0, Sanchez 0, Hull 6, Tobiness 9, Ceballos 0, Kiana Yesiki 14.
MOUNT SI — Stanley 9, Turley 17, Moscrip 2, Vincent 1, Glazier 22, Griffith 2.
Eisenhower=15=17=12=11=—=55
Mount Si=17=19=16=15=—=67
HERMISTON 62, SUNNYSIDE 54: At Hermiston, Alyna Ramirez netted a game-high 21 points and Paris Wilson had a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Grizzlies.
SUNNYSIDE — Alyna Ramirez 21, Paris Wilson 18, Romero 5, Zamora 4, Hernandez 2, Carrizales 2, Lopez 2.
HERMISTON — Izzy Simmons 20, Ellie Heideman 13, Young 9, Littlesky 7, Mercer 5, K. Heideman 5, Ackerman 4, Brown 2, Coleman 2.
Sunnyside=11=15=18=10=—=54
Hermiston=23=8=14=17=—=62
Highlights: Wilson 10 rebs.
KAMIAKIN 63, DAVIS 49: At Kamiakin, Esmeralda Galindo scored 15 points for the Pirates, who were tied after one quarter.
DAVIS — Johnson 5, Esmeralda Galindo 15, Carrillo 3, Campbell 1, Rodriguez 3, Hohner 0, Nevaeh Patterson 13, Bueno 0, Allen-Greggs 9.
KAMIAKIN — Nikoole Thomas 21, Rendall 7, Ripplinges 2, Bybee 6, Whitemarsh-Bass 1, Edes 3, Nicole Wertenberger 14, Pearson 0, Howard 8, Malloy 0, Arland 1.
Davis=15=6=9=19=—=49
Kamiakin=15=20=8=21=—=63
RICHLAND 68, WEST VALLEY 42: At West Valley, Laiken Hill scored eight of her 19 points in the first quarter with two 3-pointers and added six rebounds and three steals for the Rams.
RICHLAND — Kylee Fox 23, Milum 8, Zerch 14, Hay 8, Rowe 4, Schulz 8, Morrow 3, Westerfield 0.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 19, Leiberknecht 2, Tweedy 1, Bell 2, Bremerman 9, Hatfield 2, Kraft 7.
Richland=19=21=16=12=—=68
West Valley=11=15=8=8=—=42
Highlights: Hill 6 rebs, 3 stls; Fox 5 3p.
GRANDVIEW 47, KIONA-BENTON 7: At Kiona-Benton, the Greyhounds (1-1) jumped out to a 27-3 halftime lead and will host Eisenhower on Saturday.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 2, Black 3, Trevino 7, Gutierrez 5, Richey 8, Castilleja 5, D. Medina 0, Olivarez 4, A. Medina 5, Copeland 8.
KIONA-BENTON — Sigaran-Orelliana 0, J. Gomez 0, Guevara 2, Quinones 0, Calderon 2, Berry 0, Aguiliar 3, M. Gomez 0.
Grandview=14=13=15=5=—=47
Kiona-Benton=2=1=0=4=—=7
NACHES VALLEY 66, CASCADE 23: At Naches, Maddy Jewett scored 12 points to lead a balanced scoring effort featuring six Rangers with at least seven points
CASCADE — West 8, Dillon 7, Blue 4, Gilespie 4, Warman 0, Groff 0, Sanchez 0, Killon 0, Espinosa 0, Ramirez 0.
NACHES VALLEY — Maddy Jewett 12, Taylor Dunbar 10, Maddie Kime 10, Galvez 9, VanAmBurg 8, Clements 7, Yates 4, Christopherson 4, Rowe 2, Hargroves 2.
Cascade=6=5=4=8=—=23
Naches Valley=16=14=15=21=—=66
GRANGER 41, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 32: At Granger, Dalia Quinonez and Jarmin Vasquez scored 11 points each to lead the Spartans, who took a 12-0 advantage into the second quarter.
GRANGER — Torres 0, Cruz 0, Franco 5, Hererra 9, Dalia Quinonez 11, Chavez 3, Ramon 2, Jarmin Vasquez 11.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Bosma 0, Kelli Candanoza 12, Alseth 0, Faber 0, E. Alseth 2, Taylor Andringa 14, Wolters 4, Harrington 0.
Sunnyside Christian=0=15=10=7=—=32
Granger=12=11=7=11=—=41
WHITE SWAN 62, DAYTON-WAITSBURG 13: At Waitsburg, Keegan Wolsberger scored 12 points to lead the Cougars and Jobena Scabbyrobe added 10 in their first win of the season.
WHITE SWAN — Sampson 8, Jackson 2, Fiander 6, M. Bass 8, Jobena Scabbyrobe 10, E. Bass 1, Keegan Wolfsberger 12, Young 9, Wheeler 6.
DAYTON — Forney 9, Culley 0, Tupling 0, Barron 5, Trump 0, Kitts 0.
White Swan=24=16=16=6=—=62
Dayton=4=3=1=5=—=13
WS highlights: Nokota Sampson 6 stls, 5 assts; Melanie Bass 5 stls, 3 assts; Wolfsberger 5 rebs, 3 assts; Macey Fiander 6 rebs.
BURBANK 49, MABTON 41: At Burbank, Alana Zavala put together 12 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Vikings.
MABTON — Chavez 3, Bonewell 8, Roettger 9, Moreno 9, Simpson 0, Galarza 0, Alana Zavala 12.
BURBANK — Lee 4, Stanley 8, Audri Kinsey 17, Hailey Jamison 10, Paiera 6, Larson 4.
Mabton=9=16=8=8=—=41
Burbank=8=7=16=18=—=49
Highlights: Zavala 10 rebs, 3 stls; Amy Moreno 7 rebs; Kierrah Roettger 7 rebs, 3 stls.
TRI-CITIES PREP 63, KITTITAS 24: At Pasco, Reyce Phillips paced the Coyotes with 11 points.
KITTITAS — Nevius 0, Harris 0, Moore 0, Faubion 0, Bare 4, Nash 2, Boguslawski 0, Federwisch 1, Nunley 4, Reyce Phillips 11.
TCP — Landram 2, Hannah Chang 22, Roach 8, Smith 4, Balcom 8, Janey Pederson 11, Chans 5.
Kittitas=9=3=2=10=—=24
TCP=19=20=13=11=—=63
WARDEN 62, CLE ELUM 12: At Warden, the Cougars are ranked No. 1 in Scorebook Live's first 2B state coaches poll and showed why on Friday.
CLE ELUM — Santiago 0, DeWitt 0, Bator 6, Kretschman 0, Anderson 0, Singer 2, Glondo 2, Martin 2, Ellison 0.
WARDEN — unavailable.
Cle Elum=0=3=5=4=—=12
Warden=30=17=9=6=—=62
GOLDENDALE 56, RIVER VIEW 18: At River View, play next at Kiona-Benton on Saturday.
GOLDENDALE — Siglin 6, Beam 0, Bland 2, Gwen Gilliam20, Dunlap 0, Payton Sheridan 20, Berry 0, Bomberger 0, Blain 0, Dahl 8.
RIVER VIEW — Aguilar 4, Lozier 5, Jimenez 0, Munson 5, Kienholz 0, Aho 0, Beardsley 2, Renteria 2, Castellanos 0.
Goldendale=22=19=11=4=—=56
River View=0=6=7=5=—=18
YAKAMA TRIBAL 55, MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN 53: At Moses Lake, Gwen Dawes scored 21 points and G'Mewiin Mills added 19 to go with seven rebounds, five assists and five steals for the Eagles.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — G'Mewiin Mills, 19, Visaya 0, A. Onepennee 0, Andy 0, J. Onepennee 0, George 9, Lucei 4, Gwen Dawes 21, Oats 0, Scabbyrobe 2.
MOSES LAKE — Serrato 0, Piper 0, Ashton Merkle 11, Seitz 3, Standley 7, Makaya Cast 10, McKenna Meise 10, Kalli Cast 11.
Yakama Tribal=11=12=11=21=—=55
Moses Lake Chr.=16=14=10=13=—=53
YT highlights: Julia George 7 rebs; Mills 7 rebs, 5 assts, 5 stls.
