SUNNYSIDE — Halle Wright was 7-for-7 from the foul line in the final period and Malia Cortes hit five 3-pointers as Prosser's girls defeated Sunnyside 68-58 in nonleague play Friday night.
Cortes finished with 17 points and Wright had 15 as the Mustangs improved to 2-0 and will host Zillah on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Mia Hernandez paced Sunnyside (1-2) with 14 points.
PROSSER — Adriana Milanez 12, Maljaars 5, Malia Cortes 17, Blair 8, Taylor 8, Dixon 3, Halle Wright 15.
SUNNYSIDE — Romero 0, Sanchez 9, Lopez 2, Alyna Ramirez 12, Fuentes 0, Paris Wilson 11, Balli 0, Carrizales 0, Garza 5, Mia Hernandez 14, Zamora 4.
Prosser=18=14=18=18=—=68
Sunnyside=11=18=12=15=—=58
Highlights: Cortes (P) 5 3p.
---
WEST VALLEY 49, THE DALLES 19: At West Valley, Laiken Hill's 11 points, eight steals and seven assists sparked the Rams to their first win. West Valley opens CBBN play on Saturday hosting Wenatchee.
THE DALLES — Crichton 3, LeBreton 4, Hoylman 1, Sydney Newby 10, Seufakemua 1.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 11, Leiberknecht 0, Fries 0, Tweedy 6, Bell 7, Bremerman 8, Betterton 6, Hatfield 4, Kraft 7, Steiner 0.
The Dalles=9=3=6=1=—=19
West Valley=16=9=12=12=—=49
Highlights: Hill 7 assts, 8 stls.
---
GRANDVIEW 50, NACHES VALLEY 24: At Grandview, Jazmine Richey's 12 points and eight rebounds helped the Greyhounds improve to 2-3 heading into Saturday's home game against Toppenish.
NACHES VALLEY — Yates 2, Dunbar 2, Galvez 2, Rowe 2, VanAmburg 0, Kime 1, Maddy Jewett 13, Christopherson 2.
GRANDVIEW — Natalee Trevino 12, Jazmine Richey 12, Destinee Medina 11, Gutierrez 6, Castilleja 5, Olivarez 3, C. Castro 1, Black 0, A. Medina 0, Copeland 0.
Naches Valley=6=5=7=6=—=24
Grandview=20=17=9=4=—=50
Highlights: Cat Castro (G) 7 assts; Richey (G) 8 rebs.
---
EAST VALLEY-YAK 57, EAST VALLEY-SPO 43: At Spokane, Maliyah Gordon scored nine of her 14 points in the third quarter and Jada Mendoza hit three 3-pointers for the Red Devils, who play North Central in the Knights Classic on Saturday.
In Friday's first game, Clarkston edged Selah 43-41.
EV-YAKIMA — Jada Mendoza 11, Trujillo 3, Taylor 7, Goodell 2, Wright 4, Morrison 5, Hambly 2, Elder 5, Maliyah Gordon 14, Sylve 4.
EV-SPOKANE — Ellie Syverson 11, Willow Burrill 25, Lyons 7, Ervin 0, Rasmussen 0.
EV-Yakima=14=18=16=9=—=57
EV-Spokane=9=12=10=12=—=43
Highlights: Mendoza 3 3p
---
ELLENSBURG 53, MOSES LAKE 12: At Moses Lake, Dylan Philip scored 17 points and Katie Blume added 16 for the Bulldogs, who haven't allowed more than 15 points in any of their four games this season.
MOSES LAKE — Macdonald 2, Martinez 2, Voss 0, Reffett 1, Bischoff 0, Cox 0, Nighswonger 0, Wittbank 5, Heaps 2.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 0, Dylan Philip 17, Leishman 3, J. Philip 2, L. Rogel 2, Q. Rogel 6, Kennedy-Colson 5, Johnson 2, Katie Blume 16, Ravet 0.
Moses Lake=4=3=0=5=—=12
Ellensburg=19=16=11=7=—=53
---
CLARKSTON 43, SELAH 41: At Spokane, Jayden Horton scored 16 points and the Vikings made a big fourth-quarter rally to get to overtime in their first game of the Knights Classic. Selah will face host East Valley on Saturday.
SELAH — Ruark 8, Hall 1, Hartman 0, Franklin 0, Jayden Horton 16, Mattson 3, Garza 0, Coons 3, Kylie Sherman 10.
CLARKSTON — Griner 8, Wallace 0, Woodbury 9, Maggie Ogden 10, Perez 2, Pickett 9, Combs 0, Whittle 5, Demers 0.
Selah=4=12=6=14=5=—=41
Clarkston=5=15=10=6=7=—=43
---
WHITE SWAN 51, BURBANK 50: At White Swan, Jovena Scabbyrobe and Keegan Wolfsberger pitched in 16 points apiece for the Cougars (3-1), who travel to Tri-Cities Prep on Saturday.
BURBANK — Stanley 16, Kinsey A 10, Jamieson H. 6, Perrila 10, Larson S. 8.
WHITE SWAN — Sampson 5, Fiander 0, M. Bass 2, Jovena Scabbyrobe 16, E. Bass 10, Keegan Wolfsberger 16, Young 0, Ryan 2.
Burbank=12=10=10=18=—=50
White Swan=21=9=9=12=—=51
Highlights: Wolfsberger 8 rebs, 6 assts; Nakota Sampson 13 rebs, 4 assts.
---
CLE ELUM 38, RIVER VIEW 28: At River View, the Warriors rallied by outscoring RV 17-2 in the fourth quarter.
CLE ELUM — Santiago 2, Bator 7, Kretschman 5, Singer 1, Glondo 9, Martin 12, Ellison 2.
RIVER VIEW — Unavailable.
Cle Elum=6=6=9=17=—=38
River View=9=7=10=2=—=28
---
TRI-CITIES PREP 49, MABTON 32: At Mabton, Alana Zavala put together 16 points, 11 rebounds and three steals for the Vikings.
TRI-CITIES PREP — Hanna Chang 22, Presley Smith 10, Balcom 9, Pederson 4, K. Chang 4.
MABTON — Chavez 2, Roettger 4, Moreno 2, Galarza 8, Alana Zavala 16.
Tri-Cities Prep=9=19=7=14=—=49
Mabton=3=12=10=7=—=32
Highlights: Zavala 11 rebs, 3 stls; Mari Galarza 8 rebs.Kierrah Roettger 5 stls.
---
Cashmere 54, La Salle 26
Warden 64, Highland 18
