TOPPENISH — Halle Wright spend a lot of time at the foul line Saturday night and so did many of her teammates. And that allowed Prosser to hold off Toppenish for a wild 79-73 victory in girls basketball.
Wright, the CWAC's reigning CWAC MVP, scored 28 points and made 12 of 15 free throws for the Mustangs, who made 31 of 42 as a team and outscored Toppenish 31-28 in the final period.
Bree Peters made three of her five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with 22 points for Toppenish, which made nine 3-pointers.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 7, Maljaars 4, Malia Cortes 13, Ibarra 9, Blair 3, Leila Taylor 15, Halle Wright 28.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 12, Ceuvas 0, Bree Peters 22, Camacho 4, Hill 3, Cloe Peters 15, Sanchez 6, Johnson 9, McCord 2.
Prosser=18=18=15=28=—=79
Toppenish=11=21=10=31=—=73
Highlights: B. Peters (T) 5 3p; Meninick (T) 3 3p; Taylor (P) 3 3p.
---
EISENHOWER 69, GRANDVIEW 58: At Grandview, Kiana Yesiki netted 27 points for the Cadets and Cat Castro paced Grandview with 24.
EISENHOWER — Kiana Yesiki 27, others unavailable.
GRANDVIEW — Cat Castro 24, Jazmine Richey 14, Trevino 7, Castilleja 7, Medina 1, Olivarez 3, Copeland 2.
Eisenhower=16=11=22=20=—=69
Grandview=3=14=17=24=—=58
Highlights: Richey (G) 7 rebs, 3 stls; Castro (G) 3 assts.
---
WAPATO 70, OTHELLO 63: At Wapato, KK Bass scored 25 points in her debut with the Wolves and Trinity Wheeler added 14 to help Wapato pull away in a game that was tied at halftime.
OTHELLO — Analee Coronado 30, Gomez 0, Perez 4, Briana Andrade 17, Garza 2, Guzman 4, Farman 4, Veliz 0, Pruneda 0.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 14, Grunlose 3, Kenoras 6, Hamilton 2, Estrada 0, Tillequots 0, Garza 5, Jordan Espinoza 13, KK Bass 25, Colin 2.
Othello=14=19=17=13=—=63
Wapato=16=17=20=17=—=70
---
HERMISTON 77, SELAH 56: At Selah, Jayden Horton hit four 3-pointers and scored 22 points and Yobi Ruark added 10 for the Vikings (1-1).
HERMISTON — K. Heideman 19, Ackerman 4, Brown 13, Mercer 2, E. Heideman 1, Simmons 16, Littlesky 12, Young 10.
SELAH — Jayden Horton 22, Yobi Ruark 10, Franklin 6, Mattson 2, Garza 8, Sherman 2, Coons 6.
Hermiston=19=20=26=12=—=77
Selah=15=10=11=20=—=56
Highlights: Horton (S) 4 3p.
---
CASHMERE 50, ZILLAH 39: At Zillah, the Bulldogs pulled away with a 26-15 second half as Mia Hicks-Oliver paced Zillah with 13 points.
CASHMERE — Ledesma 6, Burbs 2, Bessonette 3, Riley Johnson 18, Hammond 6, Kaitlyn Bjorklund 15.
ZILLAH — Brynn Widner 12, Mia Hicks-Oliver 13, Flood 2, Esquivel 6, Garza 3, Gonzales 0, Oliver 3.
Cashmere=19=5=13=13=—=50
Zillah=12=12=8=7=—=39
---
HIGHLAND 40, TRI-CITIES PREP 39: At Highland, Gwen Rydberg's 16 points and 10 rebounds sparked the Scotties (2-0).
TRI-CITIES PREP — Landrom 4, Elliot 0, Hannah Chang 13, Roach 0, Smith 3, Balcom 5, Pederson 7, Comfert 0, Chang 7.
HIGHLAND — Jimenez 2, Silva 0, Ramos 8, Sydney Hakala 14, Diaz 0, Gwen Rydberg 16, Monson 0, Gonzalez 0, Garcia 0.
Tri-Cities Prep=11=16=3=9=—=39
Highland=13=9=13=15=—=50
Highlights: Rydberg 10 rebs; Hakala 6 rebs, 3 assts; Naomi Jimenez 3 rebs, 8 stls; Ivette Ramos 11 rebs.
---
WHITE SWAN 70, RIVER VIEW 18: At White Swan, Nakota Sampson and Keegan Wolfsberger scored 16 points each to lead the Cougars in a rout.
RIVER VIEW — Aho 0, Lozier 9, Jimenez 0, Rogers 0, Kienholz 2, Beardsley 0, Castellanos 0, Munson 7, Aguilar 0.
WHITE SWAN — Nakoda Sampson 16, Jackson 5, Fiander 0, Melanie Bass 10, Jovena Scabbyrobe 10, E. Bass 5, Keegan Wolfsberger 16, Young 4, Wheeler 4.
River View=4=8=6=0=—=18
White Swan=25=26=10=19=—=70
WS highlights: Sampson 5 assts, 6 rebs, 3 blks; Wolfsberger 3 stls; Shayonnie Jackson 4 assts, 4 rebs.
---
MABTON 66, DAYTON 13: At Mabton, Alana Zavala hit three 3-pointers, scored 21 points and added 10 steals and four assists for the Vikings (2-1).
DAYTON — Forney 5, Barron 5, Tegan 2, Kilts 1.
MABTON — Chavez 8, Bonewell 2, Roettger 6, Amy Moreno 12, Simpson 6, Mari Galarza 11, Alana Zavala 21.
Dayton=7=1=0=5=—=13
Mabton=20=27=11=8=—=66
Highlights: Moreno 8 assts, 5 stls; Zavala 10 stls, 4 assts, 3 3p; Galarza 6 stls, 5 rebs.
---
WARDEN 73, GRANGER 47: At Granger.
---
GOLDENDALE 53, KIONA-BENTON 18: At Benton City, Payton Sheridan scored 25 points to pace the Timberwolves.
GOLDENDALE — Siglin 2, Beam 6, Bland 0, Gilliam 7, Dunlap 0, Payton Sheridan 25, Berry 0, Brook Blain 11, Dahl 2.
KIONA-BENTON — Sigaran-Orellana 0, J. Gomez 4, Guevara 1, Quinones 2, Calderon 0, Berry 4, Aguilar 7, G. Gomez 0, Ochoa 0.
Goldendale=20=18=11=4=—=53
Kiona-Benton=4=5=5=4=—=18
---
BURBANK 54, KITTITAS 41: At Kittitas, Elysa Nash had eight points and eight rebounds to pace Kittitas, which plays at River View on Tuesday.
BURBANK — Lee 2, Alyssa Stanley 15, Kinsey 8, Safford, Jamison 6, Daget 2, Azlyn Dedera 11, Shayley Larsen 10.
KITTITAS — Nevius 0, Harris 2, Faubion, Nash 8, Huber 8, Federwisch 6, Nunley 4, Phillips 8, Booth 0, DeLine 0.
Burbank=8=16=10=20=—=54
Kittitas=7=8=8=18=—=41
Highlights: Elysa Nash 8 rebs,
