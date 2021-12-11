Six-foot senior Sophie Kraft scored eight of her 14 points in the third quarter and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead West Valley to a 50-38 victory over Wenatchee to open the CBBN girls basketball season Saturday at West Valley.
Laiken Hill had nine points, six assists and five steals for the Rams, who moved to 2-3 overall and will host unbeaten Ellensburg on Tuesday.
WENATCHEE — Dorey 2, Gabriella Volyn 15, Waligorski 7, Boles 3, Blauman 7, Stirling 4.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 9, Fries 0, Tweedy 7, Bell 5, Bremerman 5, Betterton 0, Hatfield 7, Sophie Kraft 14, Steiner 3.
Wenatchee=6=11=7=14=—=38
West Valley=8=14=12=16=—=50
Highlights: Kraft 10 rebs; Laiken Hill 6 assts, 5 stls.
---
EISENHOWER 65, EASTMONT 23: At Eisenhower, Kiana Yesiki hit for 30 points and Nevaeh Lopez added 10 as the Cadets opened league play with a decisive home win. Eisenhower hosts Selah on Monday.
EISENHOWER — Nevaeh Lopez 10, Rodriguez 7, Ramos 3, Contreras 2, Sanchez 2, Ceballos 3, Tobiness 6, Kiana Yesiki 30, Serna 2.
---
MOSES LAKE 52, SUNNYSIDE 49: At Sunnyside, Paris Wilson scored 21 points and Mia Hernandez added 10 for the Grizzlies, who will host Kennewick on Tuesday.
MOSES LAKE — Macdonald 9, Voss 0, Reffett 2, Bischoff 2, Cox 9, Nighswonger 0, Teagan Wiltbank 16, Karstetter 8, Heaps 6.
SUNNYSIDE — Romero 0, Sanchez 8, Ramirez 3, Paris Wilson 21, Carrizales 5, Garza 2, Mia Hernandez 10, Zamora 0
Moses Lake=10=16=15=11=—=52
Sunnyside=16=8=13=12=—=49
---
NONLEAGUE
TOPPENISH 55, GRANDVIEW 48: At Grandview, the Wildcats trailed by 15 heading into the second quarter, a deficit they cut to two by halftime. Alvina Meninick scored 17 to lead Toppenish while Grandview's Jazmine Richey just missed a double-double with 18 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two blocks.
Toppenish (3-1) will open SCAC West play next Friday at Wapato and Grandview will travel to Zillah on Tuesday.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 17, Cuevas 1, Bree Peters 11, Camacho 5, Hill 3, C. Peters 9, Sanchez 0, Norman 0, Johnson 4, McCord 4.
GRANDVIEW — Jazmine Richey 18, Natalee Trevino 12, Castro 9, Copeland 4, D. Medina 2, Castilleja 2, Black 1, Gutierrez 0, Olivarez 0, A. Medina 0.
Toppenish=5=19=11=20=—=55
Grandview=20=6=12=10=—=48
Highlights: Richey (G) 9 rebs, 4 stls, 2 blks; Natalie Copeland (G) 8 rebs.
---
LEWIS & CLARK 50, DAVIS 48: At Davis, Neveah Patterson scored 15 points for the Pirates, including a game-tying basket with 90 seconds left before Lewis & Clark got two free throws from Vy Tran with 4.8 seconds remaining. Davis will travel to Selah for a nonleague game on Tuesday.
LEWIS & CLARK — Bolyard 0, Schisler 0, Tran 9, Lagé 5, Storey 2, MacKenzie 9, Ma'ae 6, Nyah Ankcorn 10, Roberts 0, Jenson 9.
DAVIS — Navarro 0, Johnson 5, Esmeralda Galindo 10, Carillo 0, Nugent 0, Campbell 2, Rodriguez 5, Hohner 0, Nevaeh Patterson 15, Bueno 2, Allen-Greggs 9.
Lewis & Clark=7=15=19=9=—=50
Davis=17=7=8=16=—=48
Davis highlights: Patterson 3 3p.
---
PROSSER 56, ZILLAH 49: At Prosser, Halle Wright scored 14 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter to lead a Mustangs comeback despite 14 points each from Zillah's Brynn Widner and Kassy Garza. Prosser will host East Valley next Friday and Zillah's set to host Grandview on Tuesday.
ZILLAH — Brynn Widner 14, Kassy Garza 14. Mia Hicks 10, Esquivel 9, Oliver 2, Garza 0, Flood 0, Gonzales 0, Salme 0.
PROSSER — Halle Wright 20, Adriana Milanez 11, Cortes 8, Ibarra 6, Taylor 5, Dixon 4, Blair 2, Maljaars 0, Gomez 0.
Zillah=10=13=11=15=—=49
Prosser=13=13=10=23=—=56
Highlights: Widner (Z) 10 rebs, 4 stls; Hicks (Z) 7 rebs, 3 stls; D'Ana Esquivel (Z) 7 rebs; Garza (Z) 11 rebs; Kya Gonzales 7 rebs.
---
EAST VALLEY 52, NORTH CENTRAL 25: At Spokane, Brooklynne Sylve scored 11 points and the Red Devils took a 27-9 lead into halftime.
NORTH CENTRAL — Bigsmoke 9, Ervin 2, Dubay 3, Marko 2, Wilcox 0, Ownbey 0, Schoeffler 2, Rantamaki 0, Liezen 0, Ramos 7.
EAST VALLEY — Mendoza 6, Trujillo 9, Taylor 4, Goodell 1, Wright 7, Wheeler 0, Morrison 5, Hambly 4, Elder 2, Gordon 3, Brooklynne Sylve 11.
North Central=5=4=11=5=—=25
East Valley=11=16=15=10=—=52
---
SELAH 62, EAST VALLEY-SPOKANE 38: At Spokane, Kylie Sherman scored 18 points and Jayden Horton added 13 to lead the Vikings against the hosts of the Knights Classic.
SELAH — Ruark 8, Hall 0, Hartman 0, Sarett 0, Jayden Horton 13, Mattson 4, Kalkowski 2, Garza 8, Kylie Sherman 18, Coons 7, Franklin 2.
EV-SPOKANE — Sevelson 15, Syron 0, Rasmussen 0, Xiong 7, Ervin 0, Burrill 15, Lyons-Hass 2.
Selah=14=17=13=18=—=62
EV-Spokane=10=4=13=11=—=38
---
WAPATO 85, EPHRATA 62: At Ephrata, KK Bass posted a double-double with 33 points and ten steals while two of her teammates just missed one as Jordan Espinoza posted 18 points and nine rebounds, and Trinity Wheeler scored 21 points and dished out 21 points for the Wolves. Wapato (3-0) will play at Kion-Benton on Thursday.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 21, Grunlose 9, Hamilton 0, Tillequots 3, Garza 1, Jordan Espinoza 18, KK Bass 33, Goudy 0.
EPHRATA — Laygen 0, Laney Hagy 10, Farias 3, Lopez 0, Soto 4, Zielinski 0, Evenson 4, Addison Mills 26, Hayden Mills 13, Falconer 2.
Wapato=16=25=26=19=—=85
Ephrata=23=11=14=14=—=62
Wapato highlights: Bass 10 stls; Wheeler 8 assts; Espinoza 9 rebs; Addison Garza 6 rebs.
---
YAKAMA TRIBAL 56, DESALES 33: At DeSales, G'Mewiin Mills scored 21 points and Julia George put together 12 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles, who play Sunnyside Christian next week.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — G'mewiin Mills 21, Julia George 12, Lucei 7, Dawes 7, Buck 3, Scabbyrobe 6.
Yakama Tribal=14=12=13=17=—=56
DeSales=6=12=9=6=—=33
Highlights: Mills 7 rebs, 7 stls; Beth Scabbyrobe 6 rebs; George 7 rebs.
---
LAKE ROOSEVELT 73, KITTITAS 41: At Kittitas, Reyse Phillips and Morgan Nunley combined for 29 points for the Coyotes, who play at Wahluke on Tuesday.
LAKE ROOSEVELT — Albert 7, S. Marchand 6, St. Pierre 4, Audrey Hansen 18, A. Marchand 9, Neddo 8, Steffens 4, Zalissa Finley 17.
KITTITAS — Nevius 0, Harris 0, Moore 0, Bare 2, Nash 1, Huber 9, Federwisch 0, Morgan Nunley 13, Reyse Phillips 16.
Lake Roosevelt=19=15=15=24=—=73
Kittitas=12=4=9=14=—=41
---
TRI-CITIES PREP 50, WHITE SWAN 43: At Pasco, Keegan Wolfsberger scored 20 points but the Cougars lost a fourth-quarter lead. They'll host Granger in their EWAC opener on Tuesday.
WHITE SWAN — Nakoda Sampson 10, Fiander 1, M. Bass 3, Scabbyrobe 4, E. Bass 2, Keegan Wolfsberger 20, Young 0, Ryan 3.
TRI-CITIES PREP — Landram 1, Hannah Chang 28, Roach 0, Smith 2, Potter 5, McKaila Balcom 11, Pedersen 3, K. Chang 0.
White Swan=7=14=18=4=—=43
TCP=11=13=12=14=—=50
WS highlights: Jovena Scabbyrobe 6 assts, 4 stls; Eliza Bass 4 rebs; Sampson 4 rebs; Wolfsberger 11 rebs, 3 stls.
---
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 44, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 17: At Liberty Christian, Taylor Andringa scored eight of her 19 points in the second period and Kelli Candanoza hit two 3-pointers and netted 14 points for the Knights.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Bosma 2, Kelli Candanoza 14, S. Alseth 2, E. Alseth 4, Taylor Andringa 19, Wolters 3, Harrington 0, Faber 0, Velasquez 0.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN — Reed 3, Van Hollebeke 2, Bush 6, Davis 6.
Sunnyside Chr.=12=12=10=10=—=44
Liberty Chr.=6=4=3=4=—=17
---
BURBANK 39, GOLDENDALE 38: At Burbank.
